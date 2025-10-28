Editor’s Note: We hope you enjoy the video above. If you’d rather just listen to the podcast, click the button below to Apple Podcasts: The Common Bridge. It is also available on all other podcast platforms. We have included the transcript to this program below. We offer this program in it’s entirety to our paid subscribers, and welcome all to subscribe below.

You can also help the show by contributing in any of these methods:

• Shop. https://thecommonbridge.com/subscribe-shop/

• Zelle. rich@richardhelppie.com

• Buy Me a Coffee. buymeacoffee.com/RichHelppie

You can also send an email to Editor@TheCommonBridge.com

Thanks!

The National Football League (NFL) has again stirred controversy. This time, over its choice of Super Bowl Halftime entertainment.

The NFL exists to provide entertainment, sell branded merchandise, and create seemingly endless opportunities to gamble.

The NFL was going about its business of entertainment, merchandising and gambling when suddenly its selection of Bad Bunny as halftime performer has taken on the importance of a watershed moment in the direction of the country. The selection is getting a level of public and media attention on a par with the exposure of Janet Jackson’s nipple when she performed at halftime of Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004.

My personal view is that Bad Bunny is a very good singer. Yes, he has worn some outrageous costumes and clothing, and the attire has alarmed some people. That phenomenon is curious because so many of those who think that a singer performing for maybe 15 minutes during a football game will change the course of history have lived through similar eras. For example, during the Reagan administration, one of the most popular acts nationally was Culture Club, a band fronted by the flamboyant, cross-dressing Boy George. If anything is proof positive that edgy acts and America-first politics can co-exist, there are not many better examples than this. President Reagan, a veteran of Hollywood’s entertainment industry, understood these nuances better than any president, past or present.

Artists express themselves and may attract an audience with their art. In this case, the art is sound, words, and costumes. Yes, Bad Bunny, a citizen of the United States by virtue of being a native Puerto Rican, sings in the Spanish language. Interesting that there is sufficient pushback to stimulate the creation of an alternative halftime show. In prior years, Gloria Estefan, Arturo Sandoval, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Enrique Iglesias and Christina Aguilera, all native speakers of or fluent in Spanish, have sung at the Super Bowl halftime. Shakira and Lopez performed Spanish-language songs and dances associated with Latin culture.



By standards of some, Bad Bunny’s lyrics are too explicit. When the Rolling Stones performed at a Super Bowl halftime, certain verses were muted so as not to offend the audience. The Stones, who are not even Americans, went on with their show to great success. Elvis Presley and Jim Morrison of The Doors insulted the moral police almost 60 years ago with their dance moves and lyrics, and both were similarly censored using the technology of the times. Presley and Morrison were performing in an era when Sunday evening viewing was limited to just three major networks (and the CBC if one was lucky enough to be near a border) versus the thousands of choices, including the off button or reading a book, that are available today.

So, according to critics, Bad Bunny is ruining The Super Bowl by singing in his native tongue – a language prevalent throughout the United States -- and he includes lyrics that some deem too explicit. Given even a cursory look at history, and the entirely voluntary act of choosing to view The Super Bowl and/or its halftime, one must wonder why people chose to be upset in the first place, and even more so why there is investment in airing an alternative halftime.

Looking into this a little deeper – prepare to be shocked – some of Bad Bunny’s songs speak to his view on history, politics and identities. So, imagine an artist behaving like an artist – using the choice of language, words and topics that the artist wants to express. Artists gonna be artists, dontcha know. There is no mandate or compulsion for anyone to like the art. Similarly, there is no reason to feel insecure or threatened by a song.

American icons like Pete Seeger, Gil Scott-Heron, Bob Dylan and countless others have given voice to people, situations, and causes that needed to be brought into the broader public consciousness. There are countless others, including Bob Seger in his 1968 song, “2+2=?” expressing the illogical waste of the Vietnam war; Keali’i Reichel articulating the experience of native Hawaiians; and Ulla Pirttijärvi & Ulda speaking to the situation of the Sami people. In the history of humankind, artists around the world have often been first to raise important questions even if they don’t necessarily have answers to the quandaries.

In my opinion, Spanish is an essential skill for the Western Hemisphere. Of the 21 countries in Latin America, Spanish is the primary official language in 20. This does not include Bad Bunny’s native Puerto Rico, where Spanish is the primary language, but its status is a US Territory and therefore not counted as a country. Those 20 nations and Puerto Rico have a combined population similar to the United States (393 million versus 343 million for the U.S.) and all occupy the same hemisphere.

Christianity accounts for about 90% of the population in Latin America, with Catholics making up around half to two-thirds or more in most countries. While 30% of Americans declare themselves religiously unaffiliated, 63% of U.S. adults identify as Christian. The religious foundation sets the cultural boundaries of what is right, what is moral, and how we should treat each other. In other words, the foundations of justice.

The confidence of young families in populating future generations is borne of many factors, including affordability, security and justice. Fertility rates in Latin America, while once above Replacement Levels of 2.1 births per woman, have fallen to that equivalent of the United States, near 1.6 births per woman. There are many other factors that indicate a strong message of “we are all in this together” and “we need to talk about serious things”.

The numbers tell the story of population and religious affiliation, and the alignment of the Western Hemisphere. Where else might there be alignment that would provide hope to the younger population? Security and justice should be natural connections. There is an innate understanding that criminal elements are in every identity. There is a universal agreement that those seeking to harm others or who have harmed others need to face consequences, no matter their racial, ethnic, gender, national origin, etc. identities.

In recent weeks, the U.S.A. has arrested over 28,000 violent criminals (including 1,700 child predators and 300 human traffickers & rescuing 5,000 children), seized over 6,000 illegal firearms, confiscated 1,900 kilograms of fentanyl – enough to kill 125 million people; disrupted drug supply lines; apprehended large Medicaid fraudsters; and broke up many criminal organizations. Imagine if removing these threats, within the boundaries of international law and relevant constitutions, were universally applauded as an alignment of people of all identities who have the same security and justice concerns. Since this column is quoting figures, let me add one more – zero – that is the number of criminals who make themselves easy to find and happily submit to their arrests. Finding and apprehending those who do harm and will do harm to others requires skill, commitment and bravery.

What would such an alignment of interests mean for the United States and the all-important matter of who sings at the Super Bowl?

Many Americans love the Super Bowl and look forward to the game, the commercial messages, the halftime show, and the associated gambling. Unless, of course, certain members of the audience take issue with the halftime artist behaving like every other artist in the history of mankind. Then they are against artists and very opposed to football.

Whether one is a fan of football or not, many Americans love the black-tie events and state dinners hosted by whoever is president. Presenting those events in a new ballroom would be a step up from temporary tents and porta-potties for the guests in formal garb. Unless, of course, certain of our citizenry discovered that President Donald Trump was in favor of a new ballroom, then they would vocally protest that they are against ballrooms and have always been against ballrooms.

The Boss Move for President Trump is to invite Bad Bunny to perform at the first event in the new White House ballroom. That would be entertainment, and one could sell millions in merchandise to commemorate the event.

The Boss Move (Un Movimiento del jefe) for Bad Bunny would be to close his show with a heartfelt rendition of God Bless America, with alternating verses in English and Spanish.



Naturally, the gambling bet would be which end of the political extreme would lose their minds first and/or most.

Onward