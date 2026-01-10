The Common Bridge

3d

"For MAGA, concede that some of the millions let in through open borders of 2021-2024 are going to remain in the country."

The more likely concession is to pivot toward greater incentives for voluntary departures, and to reduce the emphasis on force. Incentives matter, and turning off the free money will produce good effects. All of the fountains feeding the social services fraud have to be shut off.

14h

In war, Commanders seek to chose their battlefields, and in this one, it cannot go unnoticed that tRump has chosen states with Democrat governors, ideally those with whom he has a grudge, to deploy his heavy-handed and inhumane tactics under a false flag of immigration enforcement. It can also not go unnoticed that determination of who is to "blame" for the taking of a life in Minneapolis by law enforcement has created this dichotomy - many, perhaps most, of the defenders of the actions taken by the ICE officers in Minneapolis also defended the actions of the rioters that stormed the Capitol on 1/6/21, a reminder made more poignant in that the events in Minneapolis occurred within days of the anniversary of that MAGA-described "tourist event".

As a second-generation descendant of four immigrants, I have what I feel is a deep appreciation of the role immigration has played in the development of what WAS the greatest economic engine in the world. Our country still NEEDS immigrants - millions of them, to produce food, build homes, provide healthcare for our elderly and day care for children, and what is constantly missing from all the immigration rhetoric is how the US is going to reach those immigration goals. The current administration is successfully scaring away immigrants that are more welcome in other countries, with the administration's clear preference immigrants from "white" countries, where NO ONE wants to immigrate to the US.

I am optimistic enough to disagree that we are engaged in a civil war. We're still talking. We still get commenters like those that occur below, but we'll have elections in 2026 that will all give us a better idea of where the country is at. The battle lines will be more firmly drawn, however, if tRump and his goons deem it necessary to "find votes" in congressional races where Democrats will win in tight margins.

