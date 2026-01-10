Dateline: Charleston Harbor, South Carolina. April 12, 1861, approximately 4:30AM. Lieutenant Henry S. Farley, began the Confederate Army attack on Fort Sumpter by firing a mortar. The direct military bombardment followed mobilizations, supply thefts and at least one incidence of warning shots since secession some five months prior. Political posturing was over and differences would now be settled with bloodshed.

The United States Civil War, 1861-1865, began and was sustained because Union and Confederates were positive that they were in the right and the other side must be defeated no matter the cost. Historians believe that about 25% of the US population wanted to avoid war. That number soared post-conflict as the duration of the war, the devastation, and post-war corruption was revealed. There were better ways to settle the matter, but all had to choose a side.

America took another step deeper into civil war this week in Minneapolis.



Renee Good became the latest casualty.



Both sides are certain. Certain. Absolutely certain about what happened in Minneapolis this week. To one partisan it is obvious that their “side” is 100% correct and has the high moral ground, and “the other” is inherently amoral and evil. The second partisan has a view that is 180 degrees the other way.

Their media choices confirm their views, and their favored political actors pander to them. The stories become more polished over time. The opinions get set. The two tribes are clashing and the violence is increasing.

As it was in 1861, a majority of Americans want to avoid the war we find ourselves in.

There is much written and spoken about the specifics regarding the tragedy of Ms. Good’s death, i.e., was her SUV turning or not turning, were conflicting commands given, where were officers posted and why, were there other ways short of fatal gunfire to protect citizens and property, was she going about her business or actively interfering with federal law enforcement, which video angle is the most compelling, etc. etc. I have nothing to add to that noise and will await to see results of investigation(s). No matter the outcome of fact-finding, it is a tragic, unnecessary and painful.

Minneapolis is Another Chapter in an Evolving Story



The situation in Minneapolis did not appear overnight nor did it manifest in a vacuum. In recent months, a president deployed US Marines to Los Angeles, https://thecommonbridge.substack.com/p/los-angeles-too-soon-to-call-it-a Not many months prior, a different president scoffed at rights of US citizens by saying that their guns would be no match for F-16’s and nuclear weapons of the US military, and then doubled down on destruction of citizens he pledged to serve, https://thecommonbridge.substack.com/p/bidens-end-justifies-the-means-speech

This situation will end in violence of an unprecedented proportions unless and until the partisans are willing to hold their own side in check. Read on.

Politicians Created This Inevitable Tragedy

The killing of Renee Good on a city street is undisputed. The cause of death, also confirmed, was a gunshot from ICE Officer J. Ross. From these two facts, the opinions and “reporting” diverge.



There is also no dispute that public safety and traffic law compliance is the jurisdiction and responsibility of the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD). Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara: “This woman was in her vehicle and was blocking the roadway on Portland Avenue.” Yet, there was no MPD presence at the time of the shooting. MPD policy of “reactive policing” meant they followed up only after reports of shots fired.

Why wasn’t MPD deployed to keep a volatile situation from escalating? They were not allowed to by function of Minneapolis’ Separation Ordinance. https://lims.minneapolismn.gov/Download/FileV2/52757/Revised%20Separation%20Ordinance.pdf The ordinance explicitly prohibits active support for ICE immigration enforcement. ICE Agents did not have the option of calling MPD and having them clear the street. Theoretically, had Good’s SUV been blocking any other city street then MPD would have responded and enforced traffic laws.

Minneapolis decided to retreat into Fortress Minneapolis. Minneapolis codified its protections of people making illegal entry to the country, in essence rewriting Federal laws.

The Separation Ordinance pays lip service to the Federal Government’s authority to enforce immigration laws, then stands on its head to circumvent the enforcement of those laws by Federal law enforcement. There will be no help with “any and all efforts to investigate, enforce, or assist in the investigation or enforcement of any federal civil immigration law and any federal criminal immigration law that penalizes a person’s presence in, entry, or reentry to, or employment in, the United States when not accompanied by other criminal conduct”. And the ordinance concludes with equating US Citizens and permanent residents with undocumented residents, asylum seekers or any other immigration status.



Republicans in the Minnesota State House introduced legislation prohibiting immigration law enforcement noncooperation ordinances and policies. Included was a requirement that county attorneys notify federal immigration authorities when an undocumented person is arrested for a crime of violence. The bill died in committee along party lines.

So public safety, like MPD, was prevented from providing for public safety. Federal Law Enforcement was prevented from enforcing federal law. And Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey poured salt in the wound, boasting that those in his city, illegally or legitimately, will get support from his office, “By supporting immigrant-owned small businesses, our city has become living proof that immigrants make our city and our nation stronger.” This is known as “talking-past-the-issue-at-hand” given the emerging scandal of small businesses like transport companies that transport no one, or restaurants that feed no one, as millions perhaps billions of taxpayer money goes missing.

The Aftermath & What Comes Next?

If history is any guide, and it often is, these incidents will continue until there is a mistake that ignites a bitter, violent, years-long struggle. We may never be able to pinpoint the person or the affiliation of whomever and whatever sets off an all-out war.

As long as one side, or both, think they have an advantage with propaganda, lawlessness and violence, this downward spiral will continue.

How Might this Civil War End?

Compromise is essential. Yes, I know there are people who say compromise is impossible because “the other” is so debased. None of those folks have the high moral ground and continuing the dehumanization will lead to more conflict and more violence.



The first step is that partisans on all sides need to insist that their favored pols figure this out. It isn’t hard. In this case, start with the notion that there will be a concerted effort to prevent violence. For example, a policy change that would permit law enforcement like MPD to keep federal officers and protestors apart, including protecting staging areas and exercising traffic control for immigration actions.



For MAGA, concede that some of the millions let in through open borders of 2021-2024 are going to remain in the country. Yes, despite being unvetted, unvaxxed, and in need of public support, a portion of those accessing the country illegally should get to stay. Teach them how to make a better life. Partner to remove the worst of the worst and show compassion to those who came on the implicit invitation of the prior administration.



For Democrats, concede the obvious. There is no support, even within their own party, to a return to the open-borders of the 2021-2024 presidential administration. Acknowledge that this policy created a massive problem, and pledge to lend your political power to rectifying it in a more humane way.

Together, insist that criminal elements be removed. Period. You know that local law enforcement would love the opportunity to make their communities safer.



Media outlets and social media consumers have a role here too. Stop the rush to judgement. The “trial by media” era needs to end – when the actual trial is over the stink is still in the air. The “definitive video” narrative needs to be better captioned as “from what we can tell from this angle” so that a full investigation can be done.

Renee Good is a casualty of this civil war. As were Laken Riley, 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, Rachel Morin, Dacara Thompson, Kate Steinle, and others.

If you can’t acknowledge that your tribe/party/cult created the problem, you share culpability for every death, injury and burned building.

If you can’t admit that your tribe/party/cult needs to seek a way to resolve the issue in a more humane, less-militaristic way, then you are condemning the USA’s future to a civil war of unimaginable proportions.

That’s the solution. Democrats/left insist your pols and media take corrective action. Republicans/MAGA insist your pols and media take corrective action.

