Episode 110- What to Do When Things Go Wrong- With Frank Supovitz
Jul 12, 2021

Rich talks with Frank Supovitz, who for over 30 years, has been the producer of some of the world's most prestigious, widely-viewed, and most well-attended sports and entertainment events.  Frank is the host of the When Things Go Wrong podcast and author of What to Do When Things Go Wrong and The Sports Event Management & Marketing Playbook, the definitive textbook used by sports business professionals and universities across the globe for more than a decade.  

