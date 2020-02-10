The Common Bridge

Episode 21- Quick Take on the Wild Week in Politics
Episode 21- Quick Take on the Wild Week in Politics

Feb 10, 2020

In a break from his usual policy talk, Rich talks about what happened last week in Politics.  Impeachment, Iowa, and State of the Union.

