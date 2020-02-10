Episode 21- Quick Take on the Wild Week in Politics

Richard Helppie's The Common BridgeEpisode 21- Quick Take on the Wild Week in Politics1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -24:52-24:52Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Episode 21- Quick Take on the Wild Week in PoliticsThe Common BridgeFeb 10, 2020ShareIn a break from his usual policy talk, Rich talks about what happened last week in Politics. Impeachment, Iowa, and State of the Union.Support the show (https://RichardHelppie.com)Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksRichard Helppie's The Common BridgeThe Common Bridge is a fiercely non-partisan policy and politics discussion platform that seeks to find solutions while rejecting extremism. The Common Bridge is a fiercely non-partisan policy and politics discussion platform that seeks to find solutions while rejecting extremism. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeThe Common BridgeRecent EpisodesBetting on Yourself in BusinessMar 6 • Rich Helppie The Common BridgeFrom Corporate Comfort To Water-Wise GrowthFeb 24 • Rich Helppie The Common BridgeLeaping from Data to DiamondsFeb 17 • Rich Helppie The Common BridgeVoices Beyond The Partisan EchoFeb 9 • Rich Helppie The Common BridgeFrom DC Spy Dreams to SubstackFeb 2 • Rich Helppie The Common BridgeSeeing Clearly: Journalism without GatekeepersJan 19 • Rich Helppie The Common BridgeVenezuela: What the Law Says.Jan 6 • Rich Helppie The Common BridgeInside The Fight To Fix Health Care Financing.Dec 14, 2025 • Rich Helppie The Common Bridge