The Common Bridge

The Common Bridge

The Common Bridge
Richard Helppie's The Common Bridge
Episode 27- Market Volatility, Corona and Perhaps an Opportunity
0:00
-23:24

Episode 27- Market Volatility, Corona and Perhaps an Opportunity

The Common Bridge's avatar
The Common Bridge
Mar 09, 2020

Rich talks about the Corona Virus's impact on the market and discusses a huge opportunity governments and municipalities have to leverage the current bond market.

Support the show (https://RichardHelppie.com)

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Helppie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture