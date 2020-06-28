The Common Bridge

The Common Bridge

The Common Bridge
Richard Helppie's The Common Bridge
Episode 49- Half way Through 2020, and Historically Epic Six Months
0:00
-24:24

Episode 49- Half way Through 2020, and Historically Epic Six Months

The Common Bridge's avatar
The Common Bridge
Jun 28, 2020

Rich breaks down what could go down as one of the most historic six month periods in U.S. history, and sets up what could top that in the final six months.

Support the show (https://RichardHelppie.com)

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Helppie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture