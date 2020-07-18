The Common Bridge

The Common Bridge

The Common Bridge
Richard Helppie's The Common Bridge
Episode 52- Social determinants of Health in the Age of Covid-19 with Chris Allen
0:00
-47:49

Episode 52- Social determinants of Health in the Age of Covid-19 with Chris Allen

The Common Bridge's avatar
The Common Bridge
Jul 18, 2020

Rich talks with Chris Allen, a former hospital administrator in Detroit and founder of Authority Health, which explored social determinants as barriers to good health in urban areas in our country. 

Support the show (https://RichardHelppie.com)

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Helppie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture