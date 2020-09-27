The Common Bridge

Episode 63: Civil Discussion and Not Civil War with Dr. Dawn Asper and Robert Greenfield
Sep 27, 2020

Rich brings back Robert Greenfield and introduces Dr. Dawn Lancaster Asper in a terrific episode that's a rapid run-through of today’s topics in a civil discussion with guests speaking for Democrat and Republican POTUS candidates, including 2020 Election, Judiciary & Supreme Court, Healthcare, Immigration, Guns, Economy, Big Tech & Antitrust, Environment, Society, Law Enforcement, International Relations, other topics and some forecasts for the next few months. Don’t miss Episode 63 of “Richard Helppie’s Common Bridge” .  Sample in 5-minute segments or a long listen for the entire podcast, its great.

