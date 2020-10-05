The Common Bridge

Episode 65- Presidential Debate, Senate Judiciary Hearings Comey and More
Oct 05, 2020

Rich does an analysis of the first presidential debate/barroom brawl, and also covers the Comey hearings, and sets the stage for the last month before the election. 

