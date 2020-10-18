Episode 67- The Great Barrington Declaration

Richard Helppie's The Common BridgeEpisode 67- The Great Barrington Declaration1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -47:44-47:44Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Episode 67- The Great Barrington DeclarationThe Common BridgeOct 18, 2020ShareRich talks with one of the authors of The Great Barrington Declaration, Dr. Martin Kulldorff of Harvard University about the policy mistakes being made on the societal treatment of Covid 19.Support the show (https://RichardHelppie.com)Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksRichard Helppie's The Common BridgeThe Common Bridge is a fiercely non-partisan policy and politics discussion platform that seeks to find solutions while rejecting extremism. The Common Bridge is a fiercely non-partisan policy and politics discussion platform that seeks to find solutions while rejecting extremism. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeThe Common BridgeRecent EpisodesBetting on Yourself in BusinessMar 6 • Rich Helppie The Common BridgeFrom Corporate Comfort To Water-Wise GrowthFeb 24 • Rich Helppie The Common BridgeLeaping from Data to DiamondsFeb 17 • Rich Helppie The Common BridgeVoices Beyond The Partisan EchoFeb 9 • Rich Helppie The Common BridgeFrom DC Spy Dreams to SubstackFeb 2 • Rich Helppie The Common BridgeSeeing Clearly: Journalism without GatekeepersJan 19 • Rich Helppie The Common BridgeVenezuela: What the Law Says.Jan 6 • Rich Helppie The Common BridgeInside The Fight To Fix Health Care Financing.Dec 14, 2025 • Rich Helppie The Common Bridge