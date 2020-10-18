The Common Bridge

The Common Bridge

The Common Bridge
Richard Helppie's The Common Bridge
Episode 67- The Great Barrington Declaration
0:00
-47:44

Episode 67- The Great Barrington Declaration

The Common Bridge's avatar
The Common Bridge
Oct 18, 2020

Rich talks with one of the authors of The Great Barrington Declaration,  Dr. Martin Kulldorff of Harvard University about the policy mistakes being made on the societal treatment of Covid 19.

Support the show (https://RichardHelppie.com)

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Helppie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture