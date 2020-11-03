The Common Bridge

The Common Bridge

The Common Bridge
Richard Helppie's The Common Bridge
Episode 70- POTUS Election Replays 2016 No Matter What
0:00
-8:43

Episode 70- POTUS Election Replays 2016 No Matter What

The Common Bridge's avatar
The Common Bridge
Nov 03, 2020

Rich frames the 2020 presidential election. He further elaborates on an essay posted or will be posted to the website today.

Support the show (https://RichardHelppie.com)

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Helppie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture