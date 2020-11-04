The Common Bridge

Episode 71- The Trial of Donald Trump
Episode 71- The Trial of Donald Trump

Nov 04, 2020

Rich has some Election Night takes.    For this one, Rich opines, to put all the cards on the table and what might happen if Donald Trump was actually on trial.  Now or four years from now.

