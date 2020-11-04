The Common Bridge

The Common Bridge

The Common Bridge
Richard Helppie's The Common Bridge
Episode 73- Election Night 2020 Quick Takes
0:00
-15:24

Episode 73- Election Night 2020 Quick Takes

The Common Bridge's avatar
The Common Bridge
Nov 04, 2020

Rich answers, in a lightning round format, many of the major issues of the 2020 Presidential Election, and how they may have played a part in this process.

Support the show (https://RichardHelppie.com)

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Helppie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture