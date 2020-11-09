The Common Bridge

The Common Bridge

The Common Bridge
Richard Helppie's The Common Bridge
Episode 74- Election 2020 Recap
0:00
-29:05

Episode 74- Election 2020 Recap

The Common Bridge's avatar
The Common Bridge
Nov 09, 2020

Rich takes a look at the 2020 Election and the implications going forward with President Elect Joe Biden.

Support the show (https://RichardHelppie.com)

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Helppie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture