The Common Bridge

The Common Bridge

The Common Bridge
Richard Helppie's The Common Bridge
Episode 78- Stopping 'Those' People
0:00
-27:04

Episode 78- Stopping 'Those' People

The Common Bridge's avatar
The Common Bridge
Nov 30, 2020

Rich takes a look at a way forward with some quick takes that explore life after the election and life after Covid.

Support the show (https://RichardHelppie.com)

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Helppie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture