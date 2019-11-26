The Common Bridge

Richard Helppie's The Common Bridge
Episode 8- Halftime at the Impeachment Hearings
Episode 8- Halftime at the Impeachment Hearings

Nov 26, 2019

Rich goes off book this week to analyze the whole idea of last week's impeachment hearings.  Not a blow-by-blow, but rather how we got here.

