How Data Centers And AI Are Redrawing U.S. Infrastructure.

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Richard Helppie

Hello. Welcome to The Common Bridge. I am your host, Rich Helppie, and we have one of our favorite and most informative returning guests from upstate New York, Professor Rick Geddes from Cornell, to talk about infrastructure today. I encourage you to listen to the past episodes with Dr Geddes, because he is so informative. Professor, it’s a pleasure to see you today. How have you been?

Professor Rick Geddes

I’ve been great, Rich. It’s great to be back on, thanks for inviting me.

Richard Helppie

I understand there’s been some changes at Cornell, shaping the area that you work and some of the infrastructure around your teaching there.

Professor Rick Geddes

Yes, that’s great, Rich. There’s a lot going on here at Cornell in the area of public policy. I think it was about four years ago that we formed a new school, the Jeb E. Brooks School of Public Policy. My department, which as as called PAM (Policy Analysis and Management), has now become the foundational faculty for the Brooks School. So my academic appointment and my academic center are both housed within the Brooks School of Public Policy. As a result, we changed the name of my academic center. It used to be called the Cornell Program in Infrastructure Policy, but it is now simply the Brooks Center for Infrastructure, since it sits within the Brooks School. We call it BCI, for the Brooks Center for Infrastructure. Our new focus, Rich, along with the re-branding and the rename, is on infrastructure technology, or “infratech.” That’s the application of all these new sets of technologies—these wonderful technologies that we hear about every day—to civil and social infrastructure, to make it operate more efficiently.

Richard Helppie

Well, that sounds like a great point to leap off. What are you teaching your students these days? And what’s changed?

Professor Rick Geddes

I still teach a lot of the same things in my signature infrastructure policy course, which is how you fund infrastructure, how you pay for it, where do the streams of revenue come from that will pay for the infrastructure. That then can be be leveraged into how you finance the infrastructure, which a lot of people confuse—funding and financing. We try to sort out that confusion. Along with that comes techniques in design and construction, also improvements in operation and maintenance of infrastructure. As most Americans know, as a country, we’re very good at building shiny new infrastructure facilities, but not as good as take at taking care of what we have. That’s what we call O&M, or operation and maintenance. That’s actually where a lot of new technologies come in. But in addition to that, recently we are doing a lot of work on environmental permitting, which is a huge policy issue now because of the length of time it takes to get permits to proceed, even if it’s renovation of an existing facility. Oftentimes you have to get environmental permits, you have to file an environmental impact statement, and you have to go through a whole series of regulatory procedures to get the project approved. Of course, if it’s what we call a greenfield or new build, it’s often even more difficult, so permitting is an issue. Stakeholder engagement—whenever you do a project, there’s a lot of stakeholders who might be impacted by that. My big public policy issue is how you engage with those stakeholders. But then grafted onto that are all these new issues that have come up in infrastructure that a few years ago were not that salient. One is technology, of course, data centers, and I would say that’s the fastest growing area of infrastructure now. The demand for ever faster and better artificial intelligence is driving the demand for data centers, and so they’re being developed in a whole bunch of places. You might want them close to population centers, in terms of siting, but it’s growing around the country as the new and fastest growing area of infrastructure. As you may know, Rich, to install them you don’t just build a data center like a warehouse. You need a lot of water to cool it, you also need a lot of power. Data centers are big users of electric power and that puts added demands on those traditional infrastructure facilities to support them. So that’s been a policy issue that I have.

Richard Helppie

Hugely controversial in many areas. Are the rate payers going to pay for it? Is it going to be capital? What happens to the water? Advances that you’re making in the curriculum—you’ve been teaching young people and mid career professionals for a long time—has there been any difference in the students in terms of their backgrounds or their interests or how they’re applying technology? I’ve heard from other educators who have said, I’ve got to make shorter content for classes because of attention spans. I was wondering, are you noticing any difference over the years?

Professor Rick Geddes

Well, yes, particularly with regard to my infrastructure policy class. Keep in mind, Rich, it’s not just my class. I teach a course normally in the fall semester in infrastructure policy. We have a class in the spring that’s taught by a colleague of mine named John Foote called “Infrastructure Finance.” John taught this course for a long time. Those courses are offered both at the undergraduate and the graduate level, and usually we have the graduate students do a little bit of extra work to reflect the graduate degree. If they take a few additional elective courses, they can earn a graduate-level certificate at Cornell called Infrastructure Policy, Management, and Finance or IPMF. John and I have seen tremendous growth in the interest and the focus of students in this area of infrastructure policy and finance that, I think when we started out 10-15, years ago, was a niche, kind of a specialized area. I think students are becoming more aware. We love engineers, engineering is great, but one does not have to be a civil engineer to play in this sandbox. It’s a great sandbox to play in, and there’s a whole lot of policy and finance and public sector opportunities growing to deal with the infrastructure challenges. And not just in the United States. The interesting thing about this is that it’s global. You go around the world and people have the same set of concerns regarding infrastructure. They all want clean water. They all want wastewater treatment. They all want safe roads. They all want reliable electric power. They all want reliable communications and internet access. Just on down the list. The challenges are different across countries and regions, of course. It might be that where I’m sitting is a wet area, we have a lot of rainfall, we have a lot of water. But if we were out west, the challenges associated with drinking water and wastewater treatment would be different. The goals and the concerns, I would say, are the same.

Richard Helppie

Earlier this week, I drove up from Florida to Michigan, and as I was anticipating you and I getting a chance to talk again, I noticed a lot of bridge work going on, and there are also a lot of old bridges, old power plants and I just thought that generations ago we had the ability to build those things. I recall, in one of our earlier conversations, I said if we got all this funded, do we have the people? You were very positive. You said, yeah, we’ve got the best material engineers, best civil engineers and such. And I’m thinking this is good if we can get out of our own way politically and policy wise, so we could actually redo a lot of this stuff and add to it. Driving up the whole way I had internet and cell service without interruption which is also part of infrastructure. In earlier times, it’d be, well, I’m in a bad spot to make a call, or couldn’t download music or a book or something like that. When you look over the last few years, what’s working—contract structures, technical matters, supply chain, any other relevant aspects, accelerated permitting and all these things that we had talked about before—what’s going smoothly, and what areas are we finding more challenges in?

Professor Rick Geddes

It’s great, Rich. Keep in mind that the permitting of projects takes place at both the state and federal level, and if a state chooses not to take federal support… the main role of the federal government in most civil infrastructure... it’s an important thing for the listeners to realize that the federal government actually does not own very much civil infrastructure. They own a lot of military infrastructure. But when you talk about the stuff that you and I are interested in, which is both civil and networked infrastructure, that’s part of the network. Like you drove on a road from Florida all the way up to your home, and that is a connected network of roads that is a continuous, smooth surface, is an amazing network, and that’s civil or networked infrastructure. But there’s also what we call social infrastructure, and those are standalone facilities that people think of as providing the basic building blocks of a developed economy, but maybe not part of a network. So that would be a school, a hospital, a prison, maybe a stadium, things like that, that provide what we often think of as public good and services. So both of those types of infrastructure are largely not owned by the federal government. They are state and local pieces of infrastructure. In some states the type of permitting that applies if you don’t take federal money—like Texas and Florida, sometimes don’t—is the state permitting process, and that varies a lot by state. The state where I’m in, New York state, is known for having a pretty complicated environmental permitting process separate from the Federal. But states like Florida, Texas, Georgia, going down the line, can be very innovative and quick in how they get projects going. So it’s very much a state and local issue. To answer your question, I think there are a number of bright spots, particularly at the state level, of states that are moving projects forward quickly, that are not bogged down in whatever the disputes are about the project. I think that at the state level, there are certain states that we can learn from in terms of speeding things up. The other thing that’s interesting to look at is artificial intelligence and the permitting process. I know there’s a lot of concern now about displacements in jobs because of the impact of AI, that AI is going to take away jobs and so forth. I am not suggesting those are unfounded, but there are a lot of upsides to AI, where AI can make processes more efficient and effective. I think one way we need to think about applying AI is in the permitting process, where it can avoid redundancies, and it can go through your application and examine it beforehand to help the application move through the permitting process quicker. So I think AI in general, as applied to the permitting process is a bright spot. I think some states are streamlining their processes and getting things done and maybe other states can learn from them. The other thing that’s more traditional that I think you and I may have talked about in the past, is the notion of bundling. Bundling can take place in several different ways. It’s bundling different elements of the delivery process, like design and construction together, in what’s called a design build. The new Tappan Zee Bridge (Renamed Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge) not far from where I’m sitting, was done as a design-build, which was unusual for the state of New York. The Goethals Bridge, which goes from northern New Jersey across to Staten Island, was also a design-build. I’m from Baltimore, so the reconstruction of the Francis Scott Key Bridge which collapsed in that terrible accident involving a collision with a freighter is being done as what is called a progressive design-build. So there are innovations, I would say, in the procurement process that the United States has traditionally been slow to adopt. Then some states are adopting these innovations in the procurement process that I think are very positive so that’s a bright spot.

Richard Helppie

That is. I know up in your state, near Syracuse, there’s a new Micron semiconductor facility going into the town of Clay, New York, if I’m not mistaken, adding maybe another 10,000 people. What’s the impact on the community, and what’s going on with that project up there?

Professor Rick Geddes

Yeah, the impact is huge, Rich. I did a site tour of Clay, New York before they broke ground on the new project. I understand the project has begun. It’s a small town, very rural, a lot of old farmhouses and fields and so forth. There are many, many different impacts. One is the zoning was largely residential, with single family lots. It is going to have to adapt to the demands of several large semiconductor plants that they’re talking about when it’s fully up and running. 10,000 new people; all those people are going to have to live somewhere, they’re going need grocery stores, are going to have to have schools, they’re going to have to have sidewalks, and all the things that you need to support that sort of a large and an educated community. There are going to be demands on the roads and everything else. And it’s not just that, there are a lot of other businesses [that will come in]. I think the vision for that county, for that region, is to create a tech park. It’s not just Micron that would be in there, Micron needs a lot of suppliers. I’ve been told hundreds of suppliers need to be close by as the supply chain to feed into Micron. But then if you envision the technology park in that area—and I do want to say that I think it’s an excellent location for a technology park—they’re bringing in countries from Korea and Japan and other places to set up shop, create research facilities there as well. The community was largely rural, 15-20 minutes north of the city of Syracuse, but in some ways, it’s a great spot, because they have a large amount of fresh water that comes down from the Great Lakes. A big pipe provides that. They are a few minutes from the Syracuse airport, which is also north of Syracuse. They have a rail spur that comes in so you can bring in supplies by rail. They’re only ten minutes or less to the interstate highway entry ramp. There’s also an electric substation that can provide electricity to that region. The other thing that I always try to remind people is that upstate New York, in the past, had a tremendous reputation as a tech area. Xerox was here, Kodak was here, IBM was here, fiber optics was developed at Corning—it’s glass—it was developed not far from where I am. As a result, you have a tremendously educated tech infrastructure for tech education. You have the Rochester Institute of Technology, you have Cornell, you have a Rensselaer, you have all the Sunni state schools that are known for tech, so in addition to the physical location, I think it’s really great that way. But your point is well taken, the effects on Syracuse as a city and Clay as a smaller rural area, are going to be enormous, but there are big national security issues at stake.

Richard Helppie

You mentioned education and infrastructure, those are long-term investments, and those are outstanding technical universities, as you’ve outlined, so how much needs to go into that? I’d also be interested to know why locate the project in a more rural area, instead of somewhere like Buffalo, which isn’t that far away, or other areas that are a bit more distressed, but may already have some of that infrastructure in place, like water, sewer, and the electric grid?

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Professor Rick Geddes

Well, I think that’s part of it, the greenfield versus brownfield distinction in infrastructure. Greenfield is where you have a relatively undeveloped site, and brownfield is where you would be taking an older site and cleaning it up and redeveloping it. I think part of the appeal of this location is it’s largely greenfield. In other words, there’s not a lot of—there’s some—existing infrastructure that you would have to deal with, and not just infrastructure but businesses and factories and so forth that you would have to address. It does have all those support services that I mentioned that are freely available. But, let me be clear, Rich, there’s a tech movement going on in upstate New York, and I don’t think that Buffalo and Rochester, they’re not being left out there. There’s a lot of other stuff. We’re just focused on semiconductors right now, which are particularly important. But there’s a lot of other tech efforts going on to create this corridor in upstate New York that would extend from Syracuse to Buffalo, with Rochester kind of in the middle, that stands to support each other, to be mutually supporting as upstate New York redevelops, recovers its tech history here.

Richard Helppie

I like the model of a private company coming in and being supported by government institutions in providing that. And who knows, I’m sure everybody in Albany will applaud more industry moving into New York, instead of that stream that keeps heading down I-95 to populate Florida, and I guess to some degree Texas as well. Because none of us are immune from what’s going on in the world. As you talk about the supply chain—Korean companies, Japanese companies, and so on—we’ve got conflicts happening globally. We’ve all read the news reports about infrastructure being targeted, and I find myself thinking this is all infrastructure, we’re talking about infrastructure being affected. But at the same time, that has to have some impact on our own infrastructure as well. When you think about global conflicts and infrastructure, are there direct impacts, or is it still kind of distant?

Professor Rick Geddes

Well, I don’t think it’s something that would affect our grid directly. But obviously, anything that relies on crude oil could be impacted. And keep in mind that just about everything we’re talking about with civil infrastructure—and a lot of social infrastructure—depends on those inputs. What do you need? You need concrete, asphalt, re-bar, and other materials, and almost all of them rely on crude oil and energy. There’s a tremendous amount of energy required to make concrete, and then think about steel and re-bar; it all adds up. So that’s going to have some effect, at least, through global pricing. But what I think is more interesting, Rich—and to your point, something I’ve been thinking about—is that back in the day when I started doing this, you could think of civil infrastructure in its own silo, and defense and national security in a separate silo. I don’t think that’s tenable anymore. Technology has really pushed those two areas together. Just take semiconductors, for example, so much of that production is in Taiwan, and bringing that capacity onto U.S. shores is itself a national security issue. And then there’s cybersecurity. When you talk about the grid, you’re immediately concerned about hacking into those systems, some bad actor being able to cause a blackout or a brownout. A few years ago, we saw the Colonial Pipeline shut down as a result of a ransomware attack. We don’t know exactly where it came from, but they were able to hack into the system and disrupt crude oil supply through the pipeline, which affected energy across the East Coast. nd there are a whole range of other examples I could give where national security issues are directly intersecting with civil and social infrastructure operations and so it’s combined now.

Richard Helppie

Yeah, it sounds like, as you’re going through this, you don’t necessarily need a bomb to take out an enemy’s infrastructure. We’ve seen attacks here in the United States, and of course, we’re involved in conflicts abroad as well. And we all know this didn’t start overnight, this has been going on for a very, very long time. When you think about what’s maybe not going as smoothly in the world of infrastructure, we’ve had the well-publicized issues with the rail system in California with billions spent and not a foot of track laid, and connecting what some would consider smaller cities. I don’t know if that’s typical or if that’s more of an outlier. While a lot is going well, what are some things that maybe aren’t going as well and perhaps have been a surprise?

Professor Rick Geddes

A couple of things, Rich, I think, in response. One of the things is the development of drones. An Army base, or maybe it was an Air Force base, was recently invaded by a swarm of pretty sophisticated drones. I don’t know if the origin and details of that have been released yet. I’m sure there’s an ongoing investigation. We’re seeing that, as a result of both the war in Ukraine and in Iran, drones have become much more visible and important in those conflicts, and it’s pretty clear that drones could negatively impact infrastructure in a lot of ways. Affecting a natural gas pipeline, for example, or high tension wires in the electric system or, again, everybody’s worried about putting something in the drinking water. There are just a lot of ways that technology, I think, brings concerns that can no longer be isolated to a battlefield.

Richard Helppie

They’re cheap too. They’re like $20,000 to make.

Professor Rick Geddes

Which is peanuts in the infrastructure world, and you could do a number of them, and some are sophisticated enough that we can’t jam their radio signals automatically. I think that’s one of the things that has become more salient, that interaction of that type of technology with civil infrastructure, and it won’t just be attacking an Army base or an Air Force base, there are other other ways we’re sort of exposed. That’s another example, Rich, of technology and that’s why I want our program to focus on infratech, because it plays into the security issues. Even if I would like to avoid national security issues vis a vis the infrastructure; I don’t think I have that, luxury. The other thing is, I think there’s a notion in infrastructure delivery in the United States called citizen voice. It goes back to the ‘70s, maybe even earlier, where local citizens should have a big voice in projects that are coming in and I think that’s right. But what’s happened over time is that process has been captured by some groups that really want to hold up or slow down or entirely stop infrastructure projects. And so the pendulum has, in some ways, swung too far, allowing pressure groups to hold up and raise the cost of—and in some cases, just stop—infrastructure projects. That’s something that the United States is dealing with, restoring that balance. Other countries, by the way, countries that we would think of as maybe also not delivering super fast infrastructure are better at this, better at dealing with the balance between citizen voice and the public’s need to get the infrastructure delivered in a timely and cost effective manner. I think one of the policy things we’re struggling with is that balance.

Richard Helppie

This is why I love talking with you, how you tie all these pieces together, especially around infratech and the military side of this, or national defense, however you want to frame it because it is now really intertwined with what we’re doing as civilians living in such a connected world. Every time we launch a strike, infrastructure is being impacted somewhere. And at the same time, we’re also using resources that could be going toward building something, whether that’s a building, a bridge, or whatever it might be. So it really is all connected, and really at the center of everything. When you think about legislation—federal, state, local, the so-called “big, beautiful bill” and others like it—are there things in that legislation that are especially helpful? Or anything in there that might be detrimental?

Professor Rick Geddes

I think the helpful things are that Congress is now seriously undertaking—on a bipartisan basis—concerns about permitting issues and about cost and speed. Of course, it really is true, Rich, in infrastructure, it’s the old saying: time is money. If you delay a big infrastructure project, the cost never goes down, it always goes up. I think there’s a growing recognition—where it used to be more partisan—that this is something both sides are paying attention to. Traditionally, conservatives wanted to deliver infrastructure more quickly, but now, with renewable projects, there’s broader alignment around that need for speed. The other thing that’s interesting, Rich—and I think this is new, and something we really need to talk about—is new sources of power generation. Because really, when you think about data centers and reliable energy, people have come to realize just how critical that is to growth. I don’t think you can have a growing economy without a lot of reliable electrons, a lot of energy. One of the things we’ve seen—and again, this is why I’m stressing the importance of my center focusing on infratech—is the emergence of new types of nuclear power. I’m a child of the Cold War to some degree, and I’ve always been interested in how nuclear power works. But for many years, the United States essentially stepped away from nuclear power. Cornell used to have a department of nuclear engineering and we shut it down. I think that was really a sign of the times, when it had become something people frowned upon. There were movies like “The China Syndrome,” there was the Three Mile Island incident, and so forth. But the technology around nuclear power has really advanced a lot since those days and it’s become more bipartisan. People are realizing that once you have a nuclear plant up and running, there are essentially zero emissions—it’s just the reaction itself. Now, there are emissions involved in building the plant—producing the concrete, the re-bar, and all the materials—but once it’s operational, it’s very clean, very reliable. It just runs. It’s like a hydroelectric dam, it’s going all the time, providing that base load, reliable power. And there are new types of reactors called SMRs, small modular reactors. The idea is that the reactors are standardized, almost like Lego blocks, and you can combine them to scale up capacity. So I think that’s one major area. A second area, Rich—and I really have to stress this—is what we call Cornell Earth Source Heating. We’re actually a leader in exploring how to use the heat inside the earth to generate energy. And the beauty of that is that it’s constant. You don’t have the problem of the wind not blowing or the sun not shining. With wind and solar, you need battery storage, but with earth source heating, it’s just there all the time. If you can figure out a technology to tap that heat and convert it into electricity—essentially by creating steam to turn turbines—you have this incredible source of renewable power. Actually, where I’m sitting here, on the Marcellus Shale, the heat is very deep. How close that heat is to the surface really depends on the geology. If I were sitting in Arizona, for example, it would be much closer to the surface. So you really need to develop technologies for earth source heating, getting energy from the earth, but doing it in an efficient way. The technology isn’t quite there yet, but I think the United States would do very well to invest a lot more in research and development in this area. And I’m not talking about something like a residential heat pump in someone’s neighborhood. I’m talking about large-scale systems. We actually have a test well here on campus about 10,000 feet down, almost two miles straight down, to test conditions at that depth. It’s hot, of course, but there are a lot of other factors involved. I think that kind of exploration of earth source heating could be very beneficial for this country, alongside nuclear.

Richard Helppie

I’m thrilled to hear that this kind of research is being done. I don’t think we’ve built a nuclear plant in the United States since about 1972, and I do remember all the concerns and the accidents and so forth. If there is a problem, it’s a big problem. But generally, these plants run reliably. I know that Consumers Energy is in the process of restarting or has just restarted, a dormant nuclear plant on the west side of the state here. As we’ve talked about, with all the demand for electricity coming from AI, that may be part of the solution. Professor, as we come to a close today, what else would you like our audience to know about why infrastructure matters, or anything else you’d like to cover? Because I have to say, every time I listen to you, I find myself wishing I were young enough to be one of your students, but I’m not.

Professor Rick Geddes

Thanks for the compliment, Rich, I really appreciate it. I tell my students every semester that they should study infrastructure, because you can have a great career in this field. I’ve been doing this long enough that I’ve talked to a lot of people who are toward the end of their careers, and they often say that the two things that matter most aren’t necessarily what a college student might expect. One is the quality of the people you work with—who you worked with over the course of your career. Were they good colleagues? And second, did you have an impact? Did your career—this work you put in over decades—have a positive effect? I tell my students that infrastructure offers both of those things. I feel incredibly lucky to have gotten into this area, where as an academic I can interact with people in design firms, construction firms, architectural firms, toll road operators, lawyers, consultants, engineers—they’re just a great group of people who are really dedicated to the mission. And the mission, of course, is providing infrastructure—not because you like to see a road, but because it delivers essential public goods and services. You can look back and say, I worked for years, and I had a positive impact, because the work I did helped provide what we would consider the basic building blocks of a developed society: ransportation, communications, heat, clean water, power, and so forth. The other thing, Rich—and I promise I’ll stop—is that it gives you an attitude of gratitude. Because if you study infrastructure, ou realize that you’re not just a person driving on a road anymore, you begin to understand what it actually takes to provide that road and to keep it in good condition, free of cracks, cleared of snow and ice, properly drained, and so on. And that’s just roads. But you also start to appreciate what it takes when you plug your computer into a socket, what it takes to get those electrons out of the wall and into your computer. It’s really an amazing thing. I think that’s the point.

Richard Helppie

I hope younger people, or anyone considering a career change, take a look at infrastructure. Because I want to amplify what you said: if you’re working on something tangible, something you can point to and say, “See that bridge? That building? That data center? That power plant? I had a role in that. I made an impact. It made people’s lives better.” That really matters. We talked about the Gordie Howe International Bridge being built over the Detroit River, connecting us to our largest trading partner, Canada—not our 51st state, but an actual country, for those not familiar with the geography. I can’t even imagine the pride those steelworkers must feel when they can look up and say, “Look at that. Look what we did.” And when they were hanging those suspension cables… just incredible work. Professor, you’ve been great. I love talking with you, it always gets me fired up. And for the audience of The Common Bridge, we’ve been talking today with Cornell Professor Rick Geddes, one of the foremost experts, in my mind, on infrastructure and related technologies. With our guest, this is your host, Rich Helppie, signing off on The Common Bridge.

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