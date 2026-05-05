How Local Power Shapes National Outcomes.

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Richard Helppie

Hello. Welcome to The Common Bridge. I’m your host, Rich Helppie, and we are continuing our series with noted Substack authors, content creators, from all points on the political spectrum, and we have with us today. Chris Armitage, Chris, welcome to The Common Bridge. It’s an honor to have you with us today.

Chris Armitage

Thanks for having me, Rich. Happy to be here.

Richard Helppie

Chris, I know that your audience must know about you, but my audience may not overlap with yours as much. So if you don’t mind, just a little bit about your bio and the name of your Substack page, what it’s about, how people can get a hold of you, and how did you get from wherever you started to where you’re at today?

Chris Armitage

Well, it’s been a weird journey, I’ll tell you that. Once upon a time, I was a Mormon Republican. Then I turned 12, figured I’d do other things with my life, and joined the military. Served almost ten years in the US Air Force, military police. I deployed twice - during Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, was a corrections officer for about a year. I have undergrad degrees in criminal justice and psychology, Masters of Science in Homeland Security. I’ve worked with troubled youth, and now I’m doing the journalism thing. I’ve written a couple of books. One is “Conservatism: America’s Personality Disorder,” which I co-authored with retired clinical psychologist Dr. D. Carl Brown. My more recent book is “Toppling Tyrants: A Field Guide to American Fascism.” I’m also currently publishing research for law review on taxonomy of oppositional federalism, for state postures in response to federal authoritarian capture. And I write at “The Existentialist Republican” on Substack.

Richard Helppie

Chris is a prolific writer. He researches. He dives deep. You may not like what he has to say or what he concludes, but I guarantee that you’ll be able to follow his logic and how he got there. Chris, I started The Common Bridge seven years ago, ten million downloads ago, and was trying to seek policy solutions under the theory that you were never going to drag somebody from the far right or the Trump MAGA camp all the way over to the Bernie Sanders Left wing, or perhaps beyond that, or vice versa. That’s an impossible thing to do. People have a mindset. They’re going to be there. But are there things we can agree on, like we want people to have shelter and food and medical care and safe neighborhoods and education and opportunity. Are there ways we can get there? I have to tell you candidly, since I started this seven seasons ago, I don’t think I’m getting anywhere. Fewer and fewer people want to talk policy, and I’m not sure - interpreting your writings - if you’re reaching that conclusion, but we’ve fallen into this political world rather than a policy world. Am I reading that right? Correct me if I’m not. Then maybe tell us a little bit about what you’re writing about today and why that’s important.

Chris Armitage

Yeah, well, what you’re describing is a problem to be solved. Sometimes I think of all this like a big Rubik’s Cube. And if we don’t solve the Rubik’s Cube, then humanity dies. The Rubik’s Cube is you need to be able to convince everybody - or enough people, especially in a first pass, the post system - that they should be on board with your ideas. One of my favorite quotes comes from Kurt Vonnegut: “Any scientist who can’t explain what he does to a four-year-old is a charlatan.” There’s a communications aspect to it. Much of what I’m interested in doing is really replicating the strategies that have worked most effectively and ethically applying them. We look at what Republicans did to take over our country; they started local, and they took every bit of power they could and put it in the hands of the people they agreed with, and did what they could to remove it from the people that they disagreed with. And when the disagreement is about whether people of color should have rights, or whether you should be allowed to marry any other consenting adult, the stakes are pretty high. There are some views that, frankly, shouldn’t get a seat at the table. Communication is a big part of it, but to speak candidly—if we can’t convince stupid people to get on board with our ideas, then maybe we don’t deserve to win, not you specifically—if we can’t. That’s a lot of why I focus on the state level and the city level, because you’ve got to just coup where you can - get power and do as much as you can with it at the lowest level possible for the benefit of your community.

Richard Helppie

What would be an example of the Republicans taking power at a local level and disenfranchising other folks?

Chris Armitage

School boards, Moms for Liberty. They brought politics into the classroom like nobody’s business. And that’s because they said, these are our values, and we’re going to—even if it’s dog catcher—take any office we can and inject those values into it. It’s unethical. I disagree with it. But what I will say is there’s an ethical application, which is that school board members have a duty to, as aggressively as possible, defend human rights, liberty, justice, and fair and equitable outcomes that are aligned with the best interests of everybody, not just their particular group. And if only these zealots are willing to fight, then we lose. If we can’t outfight the zealots, we don’t get to win.

Richard Helppie

Look, when I was in school, which was a long time ago, one of the speakers they brought in was a guy - you never would have heard of him - in Detroit, Donald Lobsinger, who was a very strong right-wing guy, and he came in and did the anti-communism speech. So I saw some evidence of that. I think that people on the Right today would argue, well, the school boards have kind of gone so far to the Left that it’s a counter strike. What I’m saying is, what should school boards be doing? Seems to me that it should be educating people with basic skills: can you read, can you write, can you speak, can you do computation? Can you get marketable skills so that you can go on to a good life? Those would be good things. We don’t need to be carrying any agendas into the school building.

Chris Armitage

Yeah, but preventing bad actors from being present. Also, when it comes to the public, if it’s an elected position, you’re going to have to speak to the things that upset them or you’re not going to get their attention. If you’re a city; I know too many city council members and all they’re willing to talk about is zoning laws. That’s part of how Republicans - not just Republicans, but bad actors - have taken lower offices, they’re willing to talk about the issues that are really occupying people’s minds. If you’re running for city council, I don’t want you to tell me what you’re going to do about my healthcare. Don’t tell me. It’s not your job. I would much rather vote for somebody else. If you’re really there to serve them you’re going to find a way to help your constituents with the things they care about. And too many people on the good side of things have abdicated responsibility, and say it’s not my job to do that. That’s just not an acceptable answer when you’re dealing with authoritarian consolidation.

Richard Helppie

I want to come back to authoritarian consolidation, but I do agree with you on that point about healthcare. Again, going back to earlier days—I came from a lower-class, blue-collar area. I was the first in my family to go to college. For a lot of people, opportunity came through assembly line work around Detroit. There were also charitable networks for people who didn’t have enough clothing or food. The county hospital operated on a sliding scale, and that was where people went for maternal and child care—they did a really good job. We’ve largely lost that county hospital layer. Now we have a healthcare delivery system that can do incredible things but the payment system is one of the worst in the world.

Chris Armitage

Well, thank Richard Nixon for that.

Richard Helppie

Yeah, Nixon brought in the HMOs. That was his signature healthcare legislation, enabling HMOs and attempting to get away from fee for service, which was beginning to run away then. Fee for service, of course, we don’t have an insurance system anymore, it’s pre-paid, it’s money laundering, and that all got lit in 1945 with price controls, when benefits could be provided without any kind of tax deduction. I spent a long time in healthcare, but that was Nixon’s first healthcare policy. Of course, he created the EPA. Richard Nixon couldn’t get nominated by today’s Republican Party.

Chris Armitage

Agreed. He also was interested in instituting a negative income... or what was it called, a negative income tax, I think it was. Basically giving money to everybody below a certain income threshold.

Richard Helppie

Yeah, we ended up getting that with the earned income tax credit.

Chris Armitage

It would have been more ambitious than that, though—it was a really interesting proposal in its original form. And I think—well, not to defend Richard Nixon, but actually, I do think he’d be better than our current situation. There were things he did, like you said, creating the EPA. I think he did have some concern for the American public. He also was a wildly paranoid person who was willing to do things he shouldn’t do that are illegal to try and stay in power and that’s bad – he was bad and some good.

Richard Helppie

Right. Look, there hasn’t been anybody in that office that hasn’t been wildly ambitious and ego driven and has looked at exercising power - that has not happened in the history of the Republic. You know as well as I do, the controversies around the 1960 election that put JFK in office and whether that was legitimate in Chicago and such. Nixon, of course, had his failings as well, and you can go right down the line. But the difference that I see today, Chris - and I don’t know if you agree with me on this or not - we’ve kind of given into this notion of Republicans - whatever the Republicans are today, Trump’s party - and Democrats as teams versus what they are doing [policy-wise.] For me, healthcare is a great example. We have funneled this forever, and the solution is in front of us, and everybody that knows anything about it knows the solution is in front of us. The system, under such stress, will collapse. We are about there right now. When you think about other weighty matters of the day - housing, infrastructure, deficit spending, et cetera - I think you can go down the line and get a lot of agreement - except from the people that we hire to do those jobs. How did we get so divided and how do we come together?

Chris Armitage

Well, there are a couple of different threads there. During World War II, there were some very rich and powerful Americans who were upset that the United States didn’t side with Germany. Some folks out there might be familiar with the Business Plot, where a group of wealthy folks decided to go to General Smedley Butler and try to convince him to help lead a coup and institute a fascist oligarchy in the United States. Prescott Bush - George W. Bush’s grandfather and George H.W. Bush’s father - was part of the [alleged] Business Plot. After General Smedley Butler blew the whistle and told Congress about the possible coup by these rich and powerful people, they held some meetings. Eventually Prescott Bush ended up a US senator. So that tells you about what we’ve done when rich and powerful people try to overthrow the government - we elect them to office a couple of years later. That can’t be ignored in this process. Also, it’s the same thread that’s been happening throughout US history. There has been, I think, an ideological battle. We had an actual war, and that war was predicted. James Madison said, in the next 100 years we will have a war over slavery in this country because there were abolitionist people who said we shouldn’t have slavery, and people who said we should enslave other human beings, and those people tried to start a country together. I don’t know if that was a wise decision. One hundred years later we had a war: three quarters of a million dead, three cities burned to the ground, and 150 years after that, we’re in this position where, once again, we are divided along very similar lines and with deeply different ideologies. Even if there might have been periods where things seemed more civil, let’s go back to the civil rights era, the horrible lynchings - even just a few decades ago - were pretty common in a lot of the country. So the eras that we might look back on with more nostalgia, like when debates would happen and you’d have the Republican and the Democrat on stage being very polite to one another, even complimentary at times [is countered by] lynchings and state sanctioned racism to extreme degrees during the same period. A lot of those people who ran the country then are still running the country today. So I don’t know, I feel this has been our shadow the whole time. Republicans have just treated this as a war and the Democrats as the enemy. George McGovern said that this was going to happen. He said if you allowed religious zealots to take over the Republican Party there would never be room for compromise, because you can’t compromise with the laws of God. That - mixed with the wealth and power consolidation - led to a really toxic mix. But do we fix it? I think the solution is a reformation. I think the government has had the same fault lines from the beginning. It’s become slower, weaker, less ambitious, less adaptable, more mired in its own ways. You see, there’s a lifespan of a nation. I’m sure a lot of people have heard how countries last about 250 years, and then the empire starts crumbling over a 50 year period. After that, they have a lifespan as a meta-organism of human beings. What happens as a human ages? The cells aren’t replicating as effectively, there’s more damage in the DNA telomeres. The same thing happens in all systems throughout the universe, whether it’s a sun that experiences entropy, or a human that experiences the entropy of aging, or a nation that experiences it. The solution is we need to take a different form.

Richard Helppie

Look, I’ve written about the parallels leading up to the first US Civil War, and I’ve been writing out about it periodically for seven years. We are becoming more deeply divided. I don’t want to see it, but I keep finding the parallels like people becoming more and more entrenched into defeating the “other.” We saw this in the 2016 presidential election where, the first time in my life that I ever heard a candidate attack the voters of the other candidate calling them “deplorables” instead of trying to win them over. That wasn’t a good look. I was alive when it was necessary for us to pass the Civil Rights Act. It was legal during my lifetime to discriminate against a black person, deny them employment, housing, transportation, etc. And in that case, it was the federal government overcoming the states. What JFK did in 1962 Oxford, for example, was so James Meredith could attend University of Mississippi. He had to send in federal troops and it was touch and go the whole time. It’s a little odd, too, because when you look at federalism versus states’ rights, it’s almost like the hats have been exchanged. It used to be that states’ rights were more associated with Republicans or the Right, while federalism—a stronger central government—was more associated with Democrats or the Left. Now it seems it has turned the tide. Why do you think that’s occurred?

Chris Armitage

The ball’s gone back and forth a few times throughout US history. Whoever is not in power is the one who wants to switch the structures. But I really think when you look at governance, like the Federalist Papers and the original formation of the US government, it was designed as more of a loose collective and less centralized. As we’ve moved towards centralization, of course, it’s made us more more divided. I just don’t see a situation where Florida and Texas are satisfied with the same president as California and New York. And I just don’t see that fault line moving the other direction. The animosity has gotten worse. People have drawn a comparison to a couple in need of divorce, and at this point why are we staying together? For the kids? But as far as the states rights versus centralized government, the whole idea of democracy is to put the keys to power in as many hands as possible. And there’s no place where your voice carries more weight than at the local level. Most people don’t know the name of their state house member or their city council member. You can just go meet these people and talk to them. Heck, you can ask them to go get coffee, and they will respond to common sense very often. They will actually say, wow, that’s a good idea, I’m going to think about that. And if you volunteer for them, and you keep showing up and you get friends to show up, you’ll influence their policy decisions. Would I be singing a different tune if it was my team in charge - which I won’t call my team Democrats or Republicans, or anybody because I support policy first and foremost - I wouldn’t be because ultimately, I want people to self-determine to the greatest degree, as long as they are not causing harm to their fellow humans. And even then, I think there is a line around violence, where if you can find alternatives... I look at the Civil War, and I see an environment where slavery had already gained tremendous disfavor around the world. Countries stopped trading cotton with the South because of slavery; their economy was crushed as a result. There are legitimate scholars who say that if the South wrote a constitution codifying slavery and white supremacy, if that’s the only difference between the Confederate Constitution and ours, fine. I don’t want to share a country with them. What we can do is use diplomacy and soft power to destroy their economy, then the slaves don’t have any cotton to pick, and we can let them come over here. We are not going to protect our border. Let the Confederacy try to stop slaves from coming over here, and any that come over here get 40 acres and a mule and we will treat you like a human. There are other alternatives to warfare, burning down cities, killing millions of people. Soft power has a place, and that’s still what I believe today, allow consent of the governed and self-determination to lead, even with the people I disagree with, as long as that is their choice. So that’s my take on that.

Richard Helppie

I think you and I are fellow travelers in that; it’s independence, self-determination. When I hear somebody going off, whether they are a far Left person or a deeply ingrained MAGA person, and they’re telling me what the “other” is doing, I will typically stop them and say, how many people do you personally know that behave that way? And it’ll be like, well, maybe not anybody. Well, then how did you get to that conclusion?

Chris Armitage

Very good point.

Richard Helppie

I read it. I saw it. Okay, where did you read it? That publication has lied to you about a dozen things, why do you keep going back there? Well, those other people are so awful - we just went circular. I agree with your point about a president that Florida and Texas would be happy with, but then I look at where the migration is going. People that have the ability to leave California are leaving and they are going to Texas and they are going to Florida. People that have the ability to leave New York, New Jersey and Illinois are going to Tennessee and Florida. So when we talk about self-determination and people making choices and freedom of travel, if I’m in government in a powerful place in New York or California and my population is leaving, the answer is I’ve got to do something different, not double down on where I’m at. I’m wondering, with Governor Gavin Newsom’s track record and with billions spent on - they can’t even get the tracks down much less the trains. 400 billion in fraud. On what planet does this say, good job we want to give you a bigger job.

Announcer

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Chris Armitage

Here’s my point to that. Here’s what I’ll say. I support the right of voters to make the wrong decision. I just want that decision to be at the lowest to impact them as much as possible, less than everybody. That’s part of why I support states rights, and even cities rights, just bringing power to the lowest levels possible. If California wants to elect Gavin Newsom, that’s the business of their voters. What I want to make sure is that they... I want democracy. I want people to be able to vote. I want it to be easy to vote. I want you to be able to trust your voting. Anyone who wants to vote, who is legally allowed to vote, I think that should be constitutionally enshrined. You get your vote and we do everything we can to make sure that your voice is heard. So if somebody - if Texas - wants to get rid of the minimum wage and basically be like all the wonderful countries that don’t have minimum wages - I think that’s a dumb idea - that’s up to the people of Texas. I’m not going to come after them for that, but I will come after them for not allowing free and fair elections. That is where, I think, as a nation, we have shared leadership and management. I see the European Union as a really good model for... actually, I think the Founding Fathers saw the European Union as the model they’d go with for our nation, for our United States; we share military, we care about human rights, but we use soft power, and we manage a currency together, and we protect democracy, and we want free and fair judiciary. And I mean, gosh, I’ll tell you, I’m happy agreeing with people, because when you have the conversation that I want you to run your neighborhood and I’ll run mine, we don’t have to hate each other even though we disagree. We’re all good, right?

Richard Helppie

Exactly. And look, when it comes to voting, I’m very passionate about that. I think everybody needs to vote. It needs to be very simple. We all have one of these, [holds up cell phone] right? And with blockchain, we could have an election with 100% accuracy. Chris Armitage, Rich Helppie, we get to vote, we vote one time. It could be done on a Sunday and tabulated by midnight. But we don’t do that. Both sides have accused the other of cheating on the election. I think you and I are also fellow travelers here - we’re not getting the our best and brightest into elected office. My data point on that is that going into the 2024 presidential election, 70% of voters did not want Trump or Biden - seven out of ten said no, give me a different choice. How do we advance someone that can get us back to a common policy that might have broader appeal? How do we get there from here?

Chris Armitage

Well, you just gave me an idea for an article about some of the more bipartisan causes for celebration that the majority of Americans would actually say, oh, I guess we are improving some things in some important ways. And one of those things is I see states that are experimenting with voting systems besides “first past the post,” also with open primaries. I think one of the greatest inhibitions towards quality candidates is the party infrastructure; the Byzantine ways that they can put their thumbs on the scale to have establishment candidates. And for the Democrats in Maine, some people are more or less happy, but the governor, Janet Mills, just stepped out of the race because she didn’t want to take votes away from Platner. They do an open primary, or jungle primary, if I’m not mistaken, and I’m sure any Mainers will let me know after they hear this. Not having to go to a private convention where people have to sign up six months in advance to be a precinct committee officer, and then they have to go to a bunch of webinars, and they have to show up to three in-person meetings, and then they do this, and then they do that. But just saying, the voters are going to decide at the primary. You can put a “D” next to your name, an “R” next to your name, an “l” next to your name, a “G” next your name, whatever you want for your party affiliation, but you’re all going up there. Some of the other policies I would love to see that I think would have broad bipartisan support, would be making it so that top ten candidates can all get 30 minutes of air time. There are other countries that do this - I love looking at effective use cases - top ten candidates for every office, you’re all going to get to go on public television. We are going to set time aside. We’re going to make it so it can be in everybody’s news feed, and you get 30 minutes uninterrupted where you’re not arguing with somebody, to just talk about what you are about. I love this - a lot of places are doing this thing where they have candidate forums and they give them a sign with “no” or “yes.” People are figuring out ways to try and discern this. Janet Mills was the chosen daughter for the establishment of the Democrats, Greg Platner was just a dude who stepped up. But the voters like what he’s saying, and he built so much support that the sitting governor said, you know what, I’m withdrawing my campaign, or halting my campaign for the Senate seat, and that’s strong democracy.

Richard Helppie

I hope that people are watching some of this on video, because I’m nodding vigorously in agreement. We’ve covered voting systems extensively on The Common Bridge, including open primaries and such. What’s fascinating to me is watching some of it play out in real time. Maine’s a great example. And I look at what the Democrats in California - which is essentially a one party state - are doing at the Sacramento level, in the assembly, and Governor: uh oh, two Republicans are surging, and then out of nowhere, Eric Swalwell, they just pull the rug out from under this guy. Unless someone says, miraculously, we just discovered all this malfeasance - which I don’t think anybody with an IQ over room temperature believes - they’re still trying to play the old game. There’s an interesting phenomena here in Michigan, Chris, playing out. We have a gubernatorial election coming up and our current governor is term limited out so she’s not running again. Typically it’s been two terms a Republican, two terms of a Democrat, back and forth, right? Well, the mayor of Detroit, Mike Duggan, who did - in my humble view - a great job with the city of Detroit, is running as an Independent, and both the Republicans and the Democrats are trying to undermine him and take him out. The Republicans are saying because Mike Duggan has Democrat roots he’s just another Democrat in the race. And the Democrats are saying, well, wait a minute, he took money from MAGA donors. Well, you know their business interest, that tends to go hand in hand. But you might see an Independent governor in the state of Michigan the next general election. It’s going to be really, really interesting.

Chris Armitage

I’ve been looking at some property in Detroit, so it might end up becoming relevant for me.

Richard Helppie

Well, you call me when you come here. I’d love to take you around. I don’t know how familiar are with the city. You’re not from here, are you?

Chris Armitage

No, I’m from New Jersey.

Richard Helppie

New Jersey. Okay. You know, like, what did Rupert Pupkin say at that time? It was not a federal crime to be that, right?

Chris Armitage

An interesting situation. I remember listening to this thing once - I think it was NPR - discussing how Ben and Jerry’s and Briars are like an unintentional cartel. They never coordinated with each other, but kind of as an emergent property of limiting competition and buying up, scooping up competitors that they settled on. Okay, we’re mostly going to do plain flavors - Briars, and then Ben and Jerry’s - we’re going to do the weird flavors, and we’ll mostly stay out of each other’s way and not compete in the same space. And that’s what’s happened with the establishment. In some ways, I think of it as the duel of deep state because they are, they hate each other, but also they’re deeply entrenched, long term, in their position. There used to be landslide elections, and that’s over, and it’s largely because they did the same thing as Briars ice cream and Ben and Jerry’s ice cream, where they said, cool, this is our lane, that’s your lane, we’ll stay out of each other’s way, and God help anybody else who tries to step in. And that’s part of why what happened in Hungary, I think, is not indicative of what can happen here, because they don’t have a duopoly. They were able to start a new political party two years ago and that party now has a constitutional super majority; not happening in the current system in America.

Richard Helppie

Not a bit. Look what’s happened to all the third party attempts, RFK and right down the line, but again, to your earlier point - and you and I agree - it’s thwarting the public. It’s making the government less responsive, and meanwhile, healthcare, firearms, infrastructure, education, go wanting, and that shouldn’t be the case. Our republic was designed, I think, in a very wise way. I often challenge people, if you’re going to start a new country today with a blank sheet of paper, what would the Constitution look like? And amazingly, it kind of comes out with what we’ve got. But here’s the difference; in my humble view, none of it works without a higher moral code. There have always been sleazy politicians, there have always been dishonest business people. There have always been people abusive of other classes of humans, but they were reined in. Now it almost seems like, yeah, that’s a scumbag, but it’s our scumbag. It can’t work that way when the offense is only considered horrible if it’s done by the other. I read your piece about John Roberts. I will just tell you I read it thoroughly. I’ve got some experience in these matters, and I don’t think it’s a big deal. I did read all the transcripts and things coming out of the prosecution of President Trump in New York by Alvin Bragg. It was a terrible miscarriage of justice. It was abuse of the system, and yet you have the divisions: nope, I’m going to look the other way because I don’t like Trump, or I’m going to look the other way because I like Roberts. I mean, Roberts should be accountable, but commission/salary? I mean, who cares? It’s not a big deal.

Chris Armitage

Well, do you mind if I weigh in on that real quick?

Richard Helppie

I thought you might want to talk about that, because it’s fresh.

Chris Armitage

So here’s why the salary versus commission is relevant. The way that the DC bar ethic standards go is it’s looking at the household income, and will that be influenced by the outcomes of the cases. So how do you evaluate the effectiveness of an attorney? By winning. Now John Roberts wife’s job is to recruit for these firms. If it’s a salary, that is not directly impacted by the outcomes or performance of the candidates for whom she recruits for these cases. In the case of a commission, they are - it’s performance based. If she brings better candidates and they win more cases in her husband’s court, then she makes more money. She’s made at least 11 million but that’s because there were several years where he didn’t omit things. She also holds an equity stake in a company that appeared before his court. They didn’t admit that. They didn’t include that in paperwork for three years. The appearance of ethical violations is very serious. If you accept certain roles, especially in the highest court in the land, then you might need to have a conversation with your partner. One of us is going to need to have a different job if you’re going to be regularly working with clients and making more money based on them showing up in my courtroom. Today I just released the 15 page disbarment memo that I sent, another memo requesting investigation to the DC bar, and in it, part of that is actually showing cases where materially the same circumstances existed, and in some cases, federal judges went to prison. But in most of the cases, they were disbarred for materially identical conduct, and that is about as strong of a standard as you can have with dispensation of justice.

Richard Helppie

Look, I read your paper today. I think you achieved your objective and I think you made your case. But the two pillars that it rests on I would quarrel with as follows. First of all, in that headhunting practice, she was getting a salary, a recoverable salary, which is consistent. Whether a box got checked, salary or commission, I mean, like, yawn, it happens all the time. We knew the nature of the work she was doing, who she was doing it for. And the over-sight of three years not reporting about the equity position, it was something like $100,000 or $250,000. I don’t know where that fits into their net worth, I think it’s more of an indictment of the tax code more than anything else. For any person that’s been successful, the taxes are a mess. And the people they hire to do them, you start with the junior people and the junior people start with the return from last year and if something wasn’t there, they don’t catch it. I can see that going through the cracks. Now, to your point, he needs to be accountable and he needs to explain this. But I’m thinking that’s a thin read, given everything else we’ve got going on. It just it hit me as like, people are going to read the headline and they’re going to repeat that. But, I mean, I got your point, I read the supporting material, I shrugged it. But again, I have in depth on all of those things, and I can see the the other side of it.

Chris Armitage

Yeah, well, and that’s something I appreciate about your perspective, I mean, I try to do this with myself. I try to argue against myself. And that’s, I think, part of what people appreciate about my writing, I do what I can to remove my own bias as much as I can, and bulletproof ideas and steel man them. Ultimately, the DC bar is going to receive the complaint. Part of what I do is I’m trying to help people understand that you can be far more effective than you are, because people will do a march every other month, and they’re in the .1% for civic engagements. It’s like no, every day you can do something like make a phone call to your AG, the next day you call your city council member, the next day you send an email to your mayor, the next day you email the DC Bar Association because you think they need to look into it. That’s the thing, I don’t make the determination. I can send them evidence. I can encourage other people to do the same. I can hope that they handle this in an ethical and fair way, and they’re the most qualified people to make that decision.

Richard Helppie

By the way, I’m in heated agreement with you on that, all of that. It’s chipping away. It’s calling out things without bias. And look, I’ll tell you, Chris, I had to file a malpractice claim against an attorney, and it was hands down unethical what this guy did. The State Bar in Michigan shrugged, did not give a rat’s behind about it. I don’t know if you’ve ever been in criminal court at all, but if you’re the victim, you’re in their workplace - the judge works there, the police work there, the criminals work there, the defense attorneys work there. You’re like the least important person.

Chris Armitage

Well, that’s why I tell people to make sure they get an attorney, because it’s a good way to make everybody upset. If you make that judge feel like you’re wasting their time...

Richard Helppie

Oh yeah. The other thing that we should talk about is Minneapolis. I wrote a column after the shooting of Renee Good, and I said, this is the latest skirmish in the civil war in that one side ordered its soldiers into the field, the other side ordered its soldiers into the field, conflict arose, and eventually a tragedy occurred. And by the way, if you go and unwrap 1962 Oxford, Mississippi and lay it side by side against modern day Minneapolis, it’s almost one to one how it all played out and how close we came to federal troops rolling in. It is absolutely frightening. But I look at this poor woman, stirred up by guys like Tim Walz - Tim Walz, of course, was accused of cowardice by his own troops - put her life on the line in front of armed people. And the Minneapolis Police Department, because of the Minneapolis Separation ordinance, could not even enforce the traffic laws that she was violating. And like every other tragedy, one step led to the other, and we have a needless death. Is it a justifiable shoot? I don’t know. I leave it to other people to decide that, because I can’t tell and I looked. I’m sure you’ve looked at every piece of video I’ve looked at. I don’t know what to think. I’ve never been a police officer like you have, but I’m a keen observer, and I can’t make a determination.

Chris Armitage

Yeah, I mean, and coming from a law enforcement background, there are always perspectives and other details. What I’ll say is, as someone who spent a decade carrying at least a handgun every day, if not having a rifle in the car, or when deployed, a 203 or 240 in the back seat. Looking at that case, he directly went against the actual rules for ICE - he walked in front of the vehicle. There have been accusations on the border for years that agents would walk in front of vehicles to give justification for shootings that were not recorded, where they would say, it looked like the car started to move forward so I had to protect myself from this deadly weapon. What I see is that when you are given the authority to carry a gun and dispense law, there is an expectation for your conduct. And the Minneapolis Police Department, police chief himself said, if that was one of my officers, he would not be on duty after that. That officer followed no protocol after, there was no debrief, there was no paperwork filed, he did nothing. I’m going to say he fled the scene. No police officer, no professional, would handle it that way. They are not training these people. In Minneapolis, I had a law enforcement - an ICE agent - scream, “Make America Great Again, bitch,” while walking towards me with his hand on his gun and saying, “Is that a threat?” as I put my hands up and said, “Please don’t shoot me,” and he says “Is that a threat?” while putting his hand on his gun, baton in the other hand. Another officer came out and did the same thing. As a former law enforcement officer, I was shocked. I was walking backwards saying, “Please don’t shoot me.” He’s screaming, “Make America Great Again, bitch,” while on duty and threatening me with his weapon. That officer should be in jail too. And I saw people get assaulted. I saw ICE agents - somebody was walking near them, they slapped the phone out of their hand and shoved the person on the ground. I saw a guy who had his guitar, and he was singing songs making fun of these guys on a public sidewalk. They beat him up and they took him away. There’s video of that online. This is not what a free and fair country looks like, and those men belong in jail by the constitutional order. That’s why I believe we need a reformation, not a revolution, in this country, because I don’t think this country has ever done an effective or admirable job in defending the Bill of Rights. And while we could use more amendments, if we just enforced those first ten, I think we’d be in a hell of a lot better position.

Richard Helppie

I appreciate that you’ve had that firsthand experience and you know what that officer is experiencing. I’ve had officers on the show, I’ve had FBI multiple times, and prosecutors and such and granted, I’m getting my information other than firsthand. The parallel, though, when you go back to Oxford, Mississippi, the police force that was sent in at first to protect Old Miss was US Marshals, unequipped for crowd control, and they were largely armed with flare guns. They took a bad situation and they made it worse, and they didn’t know what side local law enforcement, local National Guard, was going to go on. Ultimately, it was the Mississippi National Guard that kept order, because before the federal troops arrived, they were federalized. But there was always a question whether they were going to listen to the president or the governor at that time. When you unwrap this you realize how blasted incompetent the Kennedys were. I mean, you couple that with the handling of the Cuban Missile Crisis, these guys were in way over their heads.

Chris Armitage

That’s the problem with electing Nepo babies.

Richard Helppie

Yeah, indeed, indeed. Chris, do you remember a day - I don’t know where you fall on this, but I know what’s been told - anybody can grow up to become the president of the United States. And we had somebody like Dwight Eisenhower. We said, look, you were a very good, an excellent general, we want you to be our leader. And we had somebody that maybe was a senator or an academic. How can we get... 330 million people; why can’t we get better people into the top jobs? Why is that?

Chris Armitage

It’s the federal government, it’s easier to capture this giant, ugly machine with all those moving parts. That’s part of why we’ve got to just reform, focus lower, take more power at the state and local level, using lawful constitutional doctrine. It’s the system. There’s an inertia, just like a star, entropy. Over time enthusiasm, ambition, positive change, ethical conduct, they all degrade. And the larger the organization - just like the larger a sun is - the more rapid the entropy. So you have to find the smallest organization possible, because power is ultimately corrupting. The office of the President is too powerful if we are concerned about the other side having control of it now. And one note too, I just want to mention about personal liberty, because I believe in the rights of the individual as supreme over the rights of the government as a founding doctrine in this country. And so to me, when I see a person get shot and not violating the law in a way that deserves death penalty without a jury, I side on the side of the individual, and that would be for a Republican or a Democrat or anybody. I am going to be much more careful about siding with the state, because as a former law enforcement officer I understand that you are an armed agent of the government who is there to enforce their laws, their order. Once upon a time, slavery was legal, as were many other atrocities. I’m on the side of the people, always, in those debates.

Richard Helppie

You and I are, again, fellow travelers with that. It is an incredible authority. What a police officer is called on to do is they are a family counselor. One minute they’re looking for a lost pet or child, the next minute it’s warrior mode. How do they shift gears like that? I don’t know. When the Michigan Militia went onto the grounds of the Capitol Building in Lansing carrying rifles, I asked three questions. Number one, who do you plan on shooting? Number two, where’s the safe shot in that situation? And number three, do you see the state police sharp shooters around on the buildings? Who do you think is going to get shot first? And I look at the other fella in Minnesota, Pretti, same three questions. If you’re going to carry a firearm into that situation, number one, who do you plan to shoot? Number two, where’s the safe shot? And number three, if you’re carrying a firearm, you’re more likely to be shot. And we had yet another tragedy. But people need to be thinking a little better on this. Chris, I want to again compliment you on your excellent writing - fearlessness, if I may.

Chris Armitage

Thank you

Richard Helppie

And also your wisdom by looking at Detroit as an investment, and being a bit of a homer here, God bless ya. We’ve come to the end of our time here. I hope you’ll come back, because this has been a very stimulating conversation and I feel like we barely scratched the surface. What other final closing thoughts do you have for the listeners, readers and viewers of The Common Bridge?

Chris Armitage

Find out the name of your state house representatives and make sure they know your name. That’s my final message. This really has been a pleasure, by the way, there is a dynamic tension. I don’t want to talk to people who we agree on every little thing. I want to be able to have thoughtful, honest, good faith conversations about how to solve the Rubik’s Cube of governance.

Richard Helppie

I’m going to adopt that and call it the Rubik’s Cube of government. I’m giving you attribution the first 20 times, and after that, I’ll probably own it, but thanks for doing that. This is your host, Rich Helppie, with our guest, Chris Armitage. Look him up on Substack, you’ll be glad that you did and subscribe, because he’s more than worth it. Again, this is your host Rich Helppie, signing off on The Common Bridge.

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