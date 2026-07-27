How Michigan Medicine Sees the Path to Lower Costs

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This episode of the Common Bridge is part of a special 21-part series of interviews recorded with healthcare leaders from across Michigan during the 2026 Mackinac Policy Conference, in partnership with the Michigan Health and Hospital Association. In these short conversations with his guests, Rich explores regulation, cost pressures, workforce challenges, and the future of healthcare in Michigan and around the country.

Richard Helppie

We’re at the Mackinac Policy Conference today on behalf of the Michigan Health and Hospital Association, and of course the Common Bridge podcast and Substack page, and today we’re talking to Dr. David Miller of Michigan Medicine. He is the Executive Vice Dean for Clinical Affairs and the President of the University of Michigan Health System. Dr. Miller, it’s great to see you.

Dr. David Miller

Rich, it’s great to see you again. I’m grateful to be here, and thanks for being here and talking about healthcare in the state all day today. This is fantastic.

Richard Helppie

Quite the buzz around affordability at a business conference where healthcare has got center stage.

Dr. David Miller

Yeah, I think it’s an important moment in healthcare, and the concept of affordability is a real and important one. And I think, as a leading academic medical center, we’re all in on helping identify some solutions.

Richard Helppie

And you’ve been at the front of the news cycle lately about affordability, in that our largest insurer in the state and our preeminent academic medical center had a hard time coming to terms. But it sounds like we have some good news.

Dr. David Miller

We’re pleased to announce that we’re going to be continuing our partnership with Blue Cross, and, most importantly, continuing to provide access for patients across the state who rely on the world-class care at Michigan Medicine. So, some good news to start the day. Rich, thanks very much. And, most importantly, for our patients — you know, as you know, I still see patients, and for the last couple of weeks, my patients would say at the end of the visit, “So, should we schedule our next visit?” But first they’d ask, “Are you involved in this at all?” And I’d say, “A little bit, a little bit.” Then they’d say, “Should I?” And I’d say, “I know it’s a moment of uncertainty, but I think both us and our colleagues at Blue Cross are committed to finding a solution.” So we’re glad that we found one.

Richard Helppie

Well, I’m very, very happy to hear that, and on to the next challenge. When you look at the totality of our healthcare delivery and financing system, and you think about places that could be improved, what policy changes come to mind?

Dr. David Miller

Yeah, I think it’s a great question — I think it’s one of the questions at the center of some of the pressure points in healthcare right now, right? You have clinical care delivery systems, you have healthcare financing and payers, you have pharmaceutical companies and others who are part of the healthcare ecosystem, and the focus needs to be, ultimately, on the dollar invested versus the health outcomes achieved by that. I think there are probably opportunities in several areas. First is in the more acute care setting — a lot of what we do at Michigan Medicine. How do we make sure that for those patients, whether they’re undergoing complex surgery, we’re really focused on the right decision-making and utilization, and then complication-free episodes of care — avoiding adverse outcomes after major surgery. That’s one area of work that I think healthcare systems have spent years working on and refining. A second is continuing our emphasis on primary care patients who’ve been diagnosed with a condition that could progress over time — how do we make sure their access to the interventions that matter is made immediately available? There have also been some interesting concepts on the financing side. There, a colleague at Michigan Medicine talked about something like value-based insurance design, which means reimbursement for the things that are proven to work well, and then contemplating how to have the best conversations about not doing the things that are working as well — there’s a real art of medicine in that. But then, finally, and where I think there’s a big chance, Rich, is even upstream of getting into the doctor’s office: how do we help patients interact with health behaviors, nutrition, and other things that may prevent the onset of conditions? Health systems have not worked as frequently in that space, but now, particularly with technology helping patients interact and make decisions through agentic AI and others, we’re exploring that — can we get engaged? But then you need to have concepts for both the financing and the structure of that. So there’s something there — a dollar invested in a health outcome — that we’re thinking about ways to explore in a new fashion.

Richard Helppie

I love that holistic look at everything and where people interact with the health system, and, you know, maybe get diagnosed better — maybe that’s a spot for AI, because I know a lot of diseases present the same way.

Dr. David Miller

Yeah, it is. We talk a lot about AI and what it means broadly. I’ll try to just use two examples if I could. One is, I think, that technology-enabled education, Rich, is going to be very important. When I went to medical school back in the ‘90s, you would go into a library and pore over a 400-page book, almost like you were memorizing it. Now that information is available at your fingertips — it’s about how you access it and how you apply it. And I think we have to understand educational models that reflect that transition in what it means to go through medical education, whether it’s medical school, nursing school, pharmacy, social work, or dentistry. The second key element, I think, is that we’ve started to use AI effectively in care delivery to reduce the burden — the administrative burden — helping with documentation and other areas. Where do we start thinking about its role in supporting us as diagnosticians? That’s an area where there’s a lot of good work. But that’s where technology-enabled education, and understanding where and how to apply it with the right connection to your clinician, is a really important area of progress over the next six to 12 months, I think, even.

Richard Helppie

I could see where that might be a place of coming together with the healthcare financing side. You know, it’s very common today that there’s an insurance requirement before somebody gets an MRI — did they have the X-ray? Did they have the CT? Well, now we’ll have to go to the MRI — where perhaps AI could look at it and say, “No, let’s just skip using up resources on the X-ray and CT and go directly to the MRI.” I think so.

Dr. David Miller

You know, I think we want to simultaneously be mindful of the potential unintended consequences while not missing opportunities to allow us to do our work better on behalf of our patients, and that’s an ongoing conversation in healthcare — a really important one.

Richard Helppie

How do we get that into policy?

Dr. David Miller

Yeah, I think, you know, much of healthcare policy is based, Rich — as you know — on the idea that we have a gold-standard study, whether it’s a randomized controlled trial, and then that translates into payment policy. It translates into clinical policies. I think we’re learning how to study and understand the impact of some of these technology-based interventions. There have been some studies, for instance, with ambient AI in documentation that have shown clinicians spending less time in the electronic medical record and more time with their patients. As you start to see some of that empirical evidence, the adoption and the implementation grow. So that healthcare mindset — that we need the empirical evidence to see the adoption — still exists. I think as that body of research grows, we’ll start to see some accelerating activity. And even recently, a recent study from Michigan showed the degree to which AI-assisted review of imaging studies in patients concerned about having a stroke could help with rapid triage, particularly in lower-resource environments. I think we’re going to start to see more and more of that.

Richard Helppie

Well, I share your excitement, and you mentioned lower-resource environments. We had a number of guests today who talked about critical access hospitals and talked about more remote, less urbanized areas, and you’ve been expanding the footprint of Michigan Medicine across the state. How do you think about that part of your world and that part of your job?

Dr. David Miller

Yeah, thanks. Well, our mission is to advance health to serve Michigan and the world, and we look at opportunities to extend capabilities, expertise, and partnership across the state. At many of the sites now under our University of Michigan Health-Sparrow system, in Carson City and Ionia, you know, these are lower-resource, more rural environments, and so we’ve been using technology to help best utilize the inpatient beds available in those sites. We’ve been using technology to support things like assessment of patients who are at risk of stroke across the statewide network. So we’re trying to understand tools and capabilities that would work across our whole network, and we hope there are opportunities to export and expand those even beyond University of Michigan Health, because those are some of the solutions we think could get us to that important but sometimes elusive goal of higher quality, better outcomes, lower cost. There’s something in there for technology and capability building. I think finding it, and finding ways to test it and implement it, is a great challenge for us over the next several years.

Richard Helppie

And no conversation with you would be complete without talking about medical education and getting the best and brightest in, getting them graduated, and doing it where they’re not burdened by hundreds of thousands of dollars of student debt, so that they can go think about serving patients versus serving that debt payment. What kind of policies might we look at as a state to deal with that?

Dr. David Miller

Yeah, I mean, the cost of medical education is extraordinarily high, and, you know, some medical schools have been fortunate enough to have significant philanthropic support that allowed them to go tuition-free. We’re looking every day at ways to reduce the tuition burden as much as possible for our students, and at the same time to think about how we keep as many of our talented students in the state of Michigan as possible. I think one of the differentiators at a place like Michigan Medicine, for instance, is the tight coordination between the medical school and the clinical delivery system. So, for instance, we’re thinking that if we refine and develop a new technology-enabled curriculum, we could have a concurrent clinical training site, so that students could go from the curriculum into the care delivery setting and then into practice. And I think that’s one of the strengths we have at Michigan that we want to continue to take advantage of. Because I think, as medical schools and other health education schools start to — again, I’ll come back to this — think about ways to support tech-enabled education that leads to tech-enabled care delivery, they’ll have an advantage in the marketplace for the next generation. And this is something you’ve probably heard me say before, Rich: like my parents, who are in their 80s, will always want to go to a physician’s office — brick-and-mortar, someone puts the stethoscope on them. My kids, who are, you know, in their 20s and teens, may never want to go into the tradition.

Dr. David Miller

So we, as a healthcare delivery system, as an educational system, have to learn how to meet that need.

Richard Helppie

Indeed. Any final comments for the audience today?

Dr. David Miller

I would just say thanks to you for your commitment to healthcare delivery. I want to thank our team members at Michigan Medicine who are absolutely extraordinary, bringing every bit of themselves every day to take care of our patients, our communities, and, of course — go blue. Go blue. Thank you.

Richard Helppie

We’ve been talking today with Dr. David Miller of Michigan Medicine, University of Michigan Hospitals, and University of Michigan Medical School, and for the Michigan Health and Hospital Association and the Common Bridge podcast and Substack page, this is your host, Rich Helppie, signing off.

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