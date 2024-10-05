The Common Bridge

The Common Bridge

Christopher Port
Oct 5, 2024

I appreciate the namesake of your publication, “The Common Bridge,” as it suggests a desire to unite opposing sides through mutual understanding and compromise. Yet, after reading this article, I find that your so called “bridge” to be more rhetorical than real. We seem to agree that good governance is about finding common ground and working together to solve real problems. But how is that possible when one party—specifically the Republicans—abandoned the principle of compromise long ago?

You deride the selection of Kamala Harris as an undemocratic process, yet your proposed solution—removing a democratically elected president through a political maneuver under the 25th Amendment—is undemocratic in itself. It’s ironic that you call out a lack of legitimacy in the Democratic process while simultaneously advocating for an even more undemocratic resolution.

The suggestion that we simply swallow a Trump victory in the hope that backroom dealings will deliver better governance is not only misguided but insulting to the idea of democracy itself. The notion that replacing Trump with a slippery GOP insider will suddenly fix America’s problems is a bad joke, and it’s in poor taste. If Trump wins he will likely have a governmental trifecta making this scenario is a nightmarish pipe dream.

Real solutions involve honest debate, collaboration, and yes, compromise—something I find sorely lacking in this so-called solution.

