Laughing Through the Gaslight: Unspinning the News

Richard Helppie

Hello. Welcome to The Common Bridge. I'm your host, Rich Helppie, and I've got a great guest today. You're going to be informed and have some fun with Jenna McCarthy. Jenna, welcome to The Common Bridge. I'm glad to have you here.

Jenna McCarthy

Hi, Rich. I'm so happy to be here.

Richard Helppie

Jenna and I share something in common and that is our amusement and disdain for the established media ecosystem. Now, I go at it saying where can we get facts and figures and documents? She does the same thing, but she's way wittier, and we're going to get into that a little bit. Just let me give you a little teaser. Did you know that you can donate your organs before you're even dead, maybe against your will? For those of you that have seen our president go off, how many people have said that stuffing a dirty gym sock in his mouth might be an appropriate reaction? Well, we've got Jenna McCarthy here today, who's done all of those things. Jenna, you've been on Substack as a contributor for some time. This is not your first writing gig, so tell our listening and viewing and reading audience how you got to this point and what brought you to Substack.

Jenna McCarthy

It's been a long meandering path, but I have been writing professionally for more than 30 years. I started in the early 90s. I lived in New York City and I was a magazine editor. I was a women's magazine editor. I wrote for Mademoiselle and Shape and Self and Details and Glamour. I was a beauty editor, I was a fashion editor, I had a car column, I had a sex column, I wrote about all sorts of things that I knew nothing about. So essentially, I was a researcher. Why people hired me, I think, is because I was a humor writer. They would give me these horrible topics; LASIK surgery, or something that wasn't inherently interesting and say we have to do a story on this, can you please make it interesting? So I was in that women's magazine world for many years and loved it. I always joke if you ever read a "get a better body" story, I probably wrote it. I was writing for all the fitness magazines. Then about 18 years ago, I started writing books. I started with nonfiction, and then I wrote some novels, and then I wrote some middle grade fiction. Again, the commonality... that's not how most authors tend to write. I was published with big, big publishers. I was published with Random House and Berkley and Harper Collins; these weren't all just self-published things. Again, the commonality was always the humor. Even my children's books, my middle grade fiction, everything had to be a little bit funny. I never had any interest in or intention of writing about government corruption and health policy and politics, I was as apolitical as a human being could be. I used to call myself a sit down comedian. I'm funny and I'm funny behind a keyboard. Then covid happened and I had a big platform, and a bigger voice, and a lot of things weren't making sense to me. I call myself a conspiracy theorist. The locking up healthy people wasn't making sense, and masking healthy people wasn't making sense, and the stickers in the grocery store and the you're safe when you're sitting, but when you stand up, you'd better have that mask on - there was just so much craziness that, for me, it was like it was fodder. If you're a humor writer, that crap was funny, so I started making fun of all the crazy and here we are. I mean, things spiraled, I lost a lot of friends. Why was I questioning things? Why was I questioning those safe and effective vaccines, and why this and why that? I got shut down on Facebook. I got shut down on Instagram for questioning. Substack was this beautiful haven. It was a beacon. I could find other people to follow, people could find me. That's kind of how I got here. It still sometimes amuses me when I'm looking at what I'm writing, because I wrote about marriage and relationships and funny things. It was kittens and sunshine. I didn't want to write about corruption and genocide and all the other stuff that's happening in the world, but like I said, here we are.

Richard Helppie

Indeed. And some of the things; you said, HHS regulates healthcare as well as a mall cop could guard the Pentagon. You described other things as a horror movie with the billing department, which I thought was really good. And then as I dug into some of your writing, not only are they funny, but they are well researched. We went through a period in covid when you couldn't be funny. I remember, I went into a restaurant in Los Angeles, and they said, do you have a vaccine card? And I said, Yeah. They go, Can I see it? I said, No. And they said, You can't come in. And I said, Why? They go, You might not be vaccinated. I said, Are you vaccinated? Yes. I said, then what difference does it make? And the only answer is, well, maybe the hostess's vaccine didn't work. So the logic is, you want me to take a thing that might not work because yours might not work. Look, we did some serious research on the vaccines with Dr Baker, we've had Dr Birx on our show before and their points of view, and I think that's worth looking at, but the policy response was insane. We're going to give these shots to children, which there was never a case to do that, people that were perfectly healthy who could have gotten us to herd immunity quicker were locked away so they couldn't do that. We had Dr Martin Kulldorff, one of the writers of the Great Barrington Declaration, on early. But nobody's poked anybody in the eye as effectively as I think you have, and I appreciate that. I also appreciate the fact that you're a bipartisan fist thrower and some of the take-downs you made on our president are worth the price of admission. Let's tell people how to get in touch with you. What's the name of your Substack? How should people find you?

Jenna McCarthy

The name of my Substack sounds horrific, but it's not. It's Jenna's Side. My name is Jenna, it sounds like "genocide." That was intentional. I'm sharp enough to realize the parallel there. I thought it was funny. I've had a few people say, oh, did you mean to do that? Yes, I did. If you can't spell Jenna's Side, my name is Jenna, not Jenny McCarthy. You can also go to Jenna McCarthy.com and you can find a link to my Substack, Substack is where I do most of my work these days.

Richard Helppie

Yeah, and look, it's fresh, it's crisp, it's funny, it's poignant. And we're sitting in this era right now [where] I think we're teetering on the bridge of the old ecosystem which is corrupt for media, and the new media model that's coming in. Let's take a case in point. We're recording this on July 28. Recently there were revelations, well documented, well time-lined, about what happened to create the Russian collusion hoax: who did it, when they did it, why they did it, here are the receipts in the CIA. There have been great writers - Matt Taibbi and others, Chris Bray - that have meticulously gone through this and presented this on Substack. Yet, if you went to the splash page of the New York Times right as that story broke, there were five headlines that had the name "Epstein" in them. Over the weekend, the defender of the "we think Tulsi Gabbard doesn't have any credibility" - and I'm not making this up - is Jeffrey Toobin, famed public masturbator Jeffrey Toobin. You know that when the only person you can get to talk about your side is Jeffrey Toobin, you've lost. But neither CBS or ABC even mentioned the story on Sunday. It was all Epstein all the time. How do we get out of that? Or are those of us that like documentation and timelines, are we just SOL here?

Jenna McCarthy

Well, first of all, mainstream media is dead. There have been people harping on this for far longer than I was paying attention; that the mainstream media is the fourth branch of government, it's captured. They collude. They're no more than a mouthpiece. It's propaganda. If they want us to hear it, it will be in the New York Times. When I was growing up I was going to write, I wasn't necessarily going to be a journalist where I was out there pounding the pavement, but I was really fascinated by that career. Never once did it occur to me that the news was anything other than fact. It was fact. It's raining over here, there was a mudslide over here, this building was broken into, this government has made this decision. There was no filter; Oh, well, that guy's probably a Democrat, and that's why he said that, or that guy's a raging right winger, that's why he said that. We didn't know if Walter Cronkite or Peter Jennings was left or right. It wasn't opinion. Now, it's so obviously opinions, like there are headlines in the Washington Post, in the New York Times that will literally [be] this is how dumb Trump is. I get it, you don't like the guy. That's fine. You're entitled to. But journalism is supposed to be, who, what, when, where, why. That's it. The President of the United States made this decision on this date. Here are the ramifications of it. But they don't. They no longer can separate opinion or political affiliation.

Richard Helppie

It starts with narrative, that this is the story and now we're going to fit that in. Again, I'll mention Toobin because it's just so hilarious that they could find a show like that to do that. But I imagine any job that is out in the public eye, it'd be difficult for that guy to get anymore. I know that I have employed thousands of people, we couldn't probably hire that guy again because the liability - if he does it again - would be on us. But look, let's go through some of the recent things that you've written because I think it really speaks to it. I think you have a great style for doing this. Most recently - and I'm just going to read the headline - it says "The Gaslight Olympics Now with More Autism." The punch line in this; the writer is trying to say that because we want to get to the root cause of autism and maybe have less of it, the people that are thinking that way want to eliminate her autistic son.

Jenna McCarthy

It was a him, the author was the father. Read me the headline of that story, it was something like, "Unlike RFK Jr, I don't Want to Cure my Son's Autism." I think that was the headline, and that caught my eye, because, you know what, who wouldn't want a normal - sorry, healthy - existence for their child? Who would willingly sign up for... you're creating your dream child when you're 18 years old - you're not married yet - you're going to say, Oh, I hope she has blonde hair and blue eyes, and she's funny and smart and profoundly autistic. You are not going to say that. You want to give your child every advantage. And what I think this guy was conflating is... he's saying, I already have a severely autistic child. He's completely non-verbal. He's completely dependent. They've never spoken a word to each other. Of course, you love that child. My child has anxiety. I don't love her despite her anxiety or even because of her anxiety. I love her because she's my child and she's perfect the way she is. I would not change her. But that doesn't mean - if I were going to now help her design her future child - I would actively check the anxiety box. I wouldn't. I would wish that she didn't have to deal with that.

Richard Helppie

And you wouldn't be wishing for eliminating her. You'd want to alleviate her anxiety, but not eliminate her. And the way that you put this, it's the gas-lighting I've seen some, frankly, weapons grade gas-lighting in my time, nothing like that. Let's go on to a couple of other things, because you've got so much good stuff it's hard to narrow in on one thing.

Jenna McCarthy

I'm very prolific. I do write a lot.

Richard Helppie

You do, and I hope people follow you. It's Jenna's Side on substack.com, Jenna McCarthy. Please look her up. It's a great frame board into the news and way funnier than the New York Times because it's intentionally funny.

Jenna McCarthy

Well, what's so kind is people tell me all the time, I stopped reading the news because I can't handle all that negativity. But now they're like, oh, I don't have to watch it, Jenna will watch it and just summarize it in a way that I can laugh, but also know what's going on. So that means a lot to me.

Richard Helppie

Indeed. Okay, so you wrote a column, "College Degrees, the New Landlines, No Job, Massive Debt: Thanks Academia." You cite a figure from Newsweek, that confidence and the usefulness of a college [degree] has plummeted from 85% just ten years ago to 56%. I love the way you put this; "To put that in perspective, significantly, more of your neighbors now believe in karma than in a solid return on investment from a bachelor's degree."

Jenna McCarthy

For one thing, I have one daughter that just graduated in May from a four year university. The cost was so, so exorbitant. We're helping her pay that. We are paying loans. It's close to a quarter of a million dollars for a state school. It's absolute insanity. My youngest daughter didn't go to college. She's actually a model. She signed with an agency, and they wanted her to immediately start working when she turned 18. She's been living in Korea and Italy and New York, and the education she's gotten by navigating complex transportation systems and haggling in three different currencies and really experiencing the world - obviously, that's an extreme example not everyone gets that opportunity - but there really is this dichotomy between you're going to graduate school with tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of dollars in debt, and get a $40,000 a year job and be paying that off forever. And part of that article is talking about how trade schools are really exploding in a way that they haven't [before]. It used to be people would look down on that, like, oh, you couldn't get into college, you went and got an electrician degree or certification, whatever. And now it's like, dude, that guy's making $250,000 a year, a year out, after he's doing a paid apprenticeship. He's not going into debt. He's working right out of the gate. He's making great money. He's setting his own hours, like we... I think that we've just... I mean, do we want to go down the Rockefeller medicine, the Rockefeller school... it's all the same. Our education system in this country was designed to build obedient little drums. It starts in elementary school with the every 45 minutes they ring a bell, you switch to another boring task. They ring a bell, you switch to another boring task. You get a tiny little recess to rejuvenate so there's no Mutiny on the Bounty but then you come back, another boring ring the bell.

Richard Helppie

Look, we need foundations in education. We need to know how to do computation. We need to know how to do reading. We need to know how to express ourselves in speaking and writing and we need physics, and we need logic.

Jenna McCarthy

And physical activity.

Richard Helppie

Yeah, physical activity. But look, you can't build a bridge without physics and mathematics. You can't expect someone to reason if they've been in a classroom that constantly tells them that they're wonderful. Look, the way that college is financed is insane. It is the only place other than the mafia where you can borrow money and owe more money than what you actually borrowed, even if you've been paying it back. The sad truth about schools, including many state schools, is that they are dependent on basically sub-prime loans from people with no credit history and no assets, and that's what's fueling those big campuses and the field houses and everything else. And to me, the easy solution here is excise tax on every one of those endowments. Pay off the debt, and then don't allow them to do it again. Let them be at risk for the payment of the loan. Then people have to decide what they're going to spend money on. Look, an accounting degree, you can make money. A pre-law, pre-med, you can do that, computer science; all work. You're going to get a job doing something. Humanities are a wonderful thing to have. Again, I've hired thousands of people, and not once have I looked for a gender studies, radical person to do anything.

Jenna McCarthy

When I was in college... well, my older sister was the first person in our family to actually go to college, and she wound up going on to Duke Medical School. But I was next, I went to Florida State University, which was a big deal in my family. My dad was a high school dropout. My mom had one year of secretarial school. That was it. We knew nothing about college. We didn't know how it worked. I got to college and created this whole schedule of really fun sounding classes, and when I went to register, they were like, are you a freshman? I was like, Yeah, I am. They're like, you can't take any of these. I did not know how anything worked. I was so, so dumb. I changed my major 15 times, and they were always... at one point - and I'm again, this is what it is - I changed my major to Leisure Services because I heard that was a really good way to get a job at Club Med, and that was going to be super fun. I was going to go just do something super fun, because I had no idea what I wanted to do.

Richard Helppie

I think that's a great way to spend the undergraduate times, change 15 times. It's the last time in a person's life when it's all about them, they have no spouse, mortgage, job, whatever. Yeah, do it. You might take a class in oceanography and go, You know what? There it is. That's what I want to do. That's what it's about. All right, here's another headline from you, and this is explosive. Well, you actually use the word explosive in the headline. "Trump Informed He May Have Met Epstein," and the opening paragraph says, "The Wall Street Journal is on a hell of a roll. Last week, the outlet famously dropped a breathlessly exclusive bombshell, a raunchy letter Trump allegedly sent to Epstein." Now my take on this is, yeah, Trump and Epstein knew each other. They're New Yorkers, and they live a stone's throw apart from each other in Palm Beach, also three terms of a Democratic president, three full election cycles, all intent on smearing Donald Trump, not a peep about Epstein, and all of a sudden it's front page news. It's even knocking important stories like, hey, we found receipts on where Russiagate started. What made you write this column about Trump and Epstein? Because I want to say this, you swore off writing about this, and you wrote some more.

Jenna McCarthy

I said, maybe! I said, this may not be my last Epstein post. But this one wrote itself. This goes back to what you asked earlier; what in the godforsaken hell has happened to our media? So the headline on this story from The Washington Post was not "Trump Definitively Found in the Epstein Files,"or "Trump Found to Have a Timeshare on Little St James." It was "Trump Was Informed That He Was in the Epstein Files." No _____! First of all, the flight logs have been public for months, everybody knows Trump knew Epstein. There's been Getty Images floating around of the two of them. Like you said, they were two really wealthy, really powerful people in the same social circles. Like, if I find out my neighbor is an ax murderer, the police show up, they come and arrest him, they interview me on TV. Did you know that guy? Well, I mean, he was my neighbor, one time he borrowed my shovel, but there's the photo of him and I, now I associate with ax murderers. It just happens. Again, I'm not defending Trump, we don't know. We don't know what we don't know. We don't know why they're not telling us. We don't know if there's some big grand scheme. Personally, like I said, I'm a conspiracy theorist. I do find it very interesting that basically Democrats didn't really care about the Epstein thing until Trump said, yeah, there's nothing to see there. And then all of a sudden, they're the ones demanding for the release. So one of my pieces I wrote about this was - and many people have speculated this since, I'm not saying I invented this - but maybe this was Trump's way of getting them to be interested in it. Because as soon as he says, um no, they go, Oh, he's in it, that's why, it's a cover up. I would like that information to come out. Obviously, I don't need any dirty details - please, God spare me those - but I would like to know who the nefarious characters are in our government and in our industries that we worship, which celebrities are dirty dogs, so we know not to support them.

Richard Helppie

There have been busts many times in the last six months where they're taking down big networks of international pedophiles, that is happening, and again, they're not making the papers. Of course, if the President's involved with something like that, then he has to go and he has to face charges, period, full stop. Although I'm thinking, Okay, if you had that on the guy, and you said we got to stop him. And you're meeting with Obama and Kerry and Clinton and Comey and Clapper. And you go, Okay, guys, we got this film of Trump with an underage girl, let's run with that. And someone says, no, no, no, let's use this fake pee tape thing from Russia instead. They go, You know what? That's a better idea. That doesn't happen. It doesn't happen. And as you wrote, Trump has been seen in a room with Bill Clinton, which makes him a feminist policy wonk with a global foundation. But you came up with something else too, by the way, that I was not aware of, one of the things that you wrote about, you don't have to be dead to donate organs any more. How did you come across this? And what a horrible thing this is to find out you're donating your kidneys today while you wake up from a accident or something.

Jenna McCarthy

The majority of the time I look for my inspiration, if you will, in the mainstream media, because my shtick is making fun of things. It's making fun of that headline. It's pointing out the fact that this major newsworthy thing happened and not a single legacy media outlet covered it. So I look at what they're covering, which tells me what they're not covering, that's where I usually start. But of course, I spend a lot of time on X. I'm a big fan of Bobby Kennedy, so I follow him. Bobby - actually, I won't say he broke this story - he had a press conference that basically said people are now going to have to confirm that you're actually dead before they start harvesting your organs. That was the part that I caught. And I was like, wait, what? That's not a thing. How is that not a thing? And it turns out there's a lot of really dirty in the organ harvesting world. It is extraordinarily lucrative, so if somebody gets in an accident and they say, oh, there's a DNR, okay, we're going to let this person pass, you're worth millions and millions between... they can take your corneas, they can take skin for skin grafting, they can take your liver, your heart, parts of your brain. There's so much, and of course, whenever there is an industry that has that potential to be that lucrative, there are dirty dogs. In this particular story, they found - this was one organ harvesting operation, just one, that is a nonprofit organization - you can go onto their website and fill out their form and immediately become a donor, and they're on the standby. They tell you how many lives you can save and how great it is, how many lives they've saved since they've started. But this one organization, they studied, like 150 cases and 30% were not dead at the time that the harvesting was initiated - 30%. There are stories of people waking up, like, I heard them talking about all this but I couldn't communicate. And so what Bobby Kennedy is saying is, there's got to be some really clear, impenetrable boundaries around this, there's no question. So a lot of people - when I wrote about this - were replying in the comments that there's no legal - I don't know this to be true, but a lot of people said this - definition of brain death. That's number one. And number two, the minute your body dies, the minute your heart isn't pumping, your brain, your organs are worthless. You can only ever get a viable transplant organ from a living person. So what does that mean? There has to be serious rules around this. It's one thing to say, Okay, this person, unequivocally, will never walk, talk, exist in any meaningful way again; yes, I would like my organs donated. Versus, yeah, we don't see a lot of activity, and we kind of think this might be the end. I have a very good friend who had a brain aneurysm, was in a coma for two and a half months. He's French, so his family was still in France. This was as adults, but he was living in the States, and his wife and the rest of his family made the decision they were going to pull the plug. The mom came in from France; the day she got there, he woke up. They had given him a 4% chance of ever having any type of of brain activity again, and they said if he did, he would be so severely disabled that... the guy is walking, talking, he was a boat captain before, he's driving his boat again. I mean, it was not an easy recovery. He had to learn how to feed himself and walk and all that. But, they were literally ready to pull the plug.

Richard Helppie

Medical science is really an art and a science and these are difficult, but in today's media environment, people are going to look at that and go, well, Bobby Kennedy is in favor of wait until people are dead before we harvest organs. He must be wrong. We should be able to go into the senior living facilities and, like, we need a heart today or a knee or whatever, let's go get it. As we look at some of these other headlines, you have so many good ones - I'm a fan of snark, all right, I just, I mean, I live on snark, okay, I was punished often as a child for doing that in school - it's well practiced. So, whistle-blower, this is one of your headlines, "FBI Botched the Hillary Clinton Probe" and then the subhead "The FBI 'says' while it may appear we ignored key evidence, we assure you this was part of a broader strategy of not doing anything prematurely or at all." And then you come back and find, as you research this, that the FBI barely glanced at evidence because it wasn't going in the right direction. And one of the things, too, in the all the craziness of this cover up, was Mrs. Clinton claiming, Oh, I didn't give the email a thought. No, because Colin Powell had a Yahoo account, which takes like a minute to set up; a private server is a completely different thing. I worked in tech business for 40 plus years, it is a lot of work to do something like that. What made you, at this point in the game, [say] I'm getting some push-back on some things I'm posting; someone says, well, that happened ten years ago, why do we care?

Jenna McCarthy

Why do we care? I mean, how long can you cover it up? Don't you want to know that you've been lied to? Don't you want to know? Look, like you said, this isn't a partisan thing, it happens on both sides. The new administration comes in and they want to dig up dirt on the old people, and vice versa. But to me, it's just really telling - again, as a writer - what's being reported and what isn't. In the Hillary case, for example, not only did not one legacy media outlet say new information discovered in the Hillary Clinton email probe, every single legacy media mention of it was: Trump administration tries to deflect from Epstein scandal. That's their spin on everything. So it's just more indication of the rot in the media.

Richard Helppie

Look, this is the other thing too. Our president - and we've kind of been beaten up on the media today - but this guy has a propensity for saying stupid things, like, maybe I'm thinking about a third term. Shut up. You're not going to do that, all right. Or, I think I'm going to take over Canada. Like, A. you don't want it, and B. you're not going to do it so shut up.

Jenna McCarthy

He's so good at poking the bear. He knows that if he says any of that - I'm going to conquer Greenland, we're going to annex Canada, whatever, the Gulf of America - they're going to lose their minds. And he loves that. He loves getting under Democrat skin. He loves it.

Richard Helppie

But the thing is, where he was ineffective in his first term was for being undisciplined; he didn't read the presidential daily briefings, he was up tweeting - probably sitting on the throne - at 3am, and picking fights with Hollywood actresses. This time around, grow the F up and act like a president, because last night, they announced a trade deal with the European Union. Other countries are paying more of their own defense costs. In June, the United States ran a surplus because spending is down 7% and we had a quadrupling in tariff income - it was 26 billion, but still, it's in the black - dude, just shut up and talk about that stuff as well.

Jenna McCarthy

I could tell you, if I had a penny for every time I've thought exactly that watching him talk, just like, Oh, don't say it, don't say it, no, no, no, just somebody, somebody give him the hook. Where are his people? Where are the people when he's like... and the press knows how to goad him too. They'll ask him about Hillary. Doesn't matter. Stupid lady. She's a stupid lady. Yeah, no, no, be a tiny bit presidential. Don't give them that fodder. Just say, You know what? I wish her well, I'd rather not talk about her. Not her biggest fan. I wish her well. Why can you not be diplomatic, intelligent? Why do you have to say it's very, very big, very huge, people love my Gulf of America.

Richard Helppie

Well, look, he said Ghislaine Maxwell, I wish her well, because she was going to prison. And I was like, Aha, okay, that got jumped on. But Jenna, as we near the end of our time here, again, I want to encourage people come to Substack. There are lots of serious journalists, serious writers that are putting out really good product. Of course, we want you to be on The Common Bridge, and we want to feature contributors to Substack because of the diversity of thought, because of the research, and, frankly, because of the entertainment. And I'm not just talking Dave Barry, I'm talking Jenna McCarthy. Jenna, bring us home here. Any closing comments that you've got for the listeners, the readers and the viewers of The Common Bridge?

Jenna McCarthy

Wow, well, we didn't get to one thing, a passion of mine is books. I am still writing books. I last year, I put out an anthology of covid related stories. They're mostly funny. They're very heartwarming. It's called "Yankee Doodle Soup for the Fringy Tin Foil Hat Wearing Conspiracy Theorist Soul." Prior to that, I wrote with Dr Pierre Corey, "The War on Ivermectin," which was about all the ways that this inexpensive, life saving, award winning, Nobel Prize winning medication could have ended the pandemic and was kept from us. I wrote that with Dr Pierre Corey. Now Dr Corey and I are almost finished with "The War on Chlorine Dioxide," which is a little molecule that what Ivermectin was to covid, chlorine dioxide could be to health in general. It has positive implications in cancer, asthma, skin conditions, you name it, malaria, I mean, I could go on for days, HIV. So getting a really deep scientific education and that will be out. Anything you want to know about all this you can find on either my Substack or my website, JennaMcCarthy.com.

Richard Helppie

JennaMcCarthy.com is the website, Jenna's Side is on Substack. With our guest today, Jenna McCarthy, a great fun conversation, this is your host, Rich Helppie, signing off on The Common Bridge.