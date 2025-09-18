Michigan Gubernatorial Candidate Series:

Editor’s Note: We hope you enjoy the video above. If you’d rather just listen to the podcast, click the button below to Apple Podcasts: The Common Bridge. It is also available on all other podcast platforms. We have included the transcript to this program below. We offer this program in it’s entirety to our paid subscribers, and welcome all to subscribe below.

Richard Helppie

Hello. Welcome to The Common Bridge. I'm your host, Rich Helppie, and today we're going to continue interviewing the candidates for the governor of the great state of Michigan. Today we've got with us. Mr. Tom Leonard. Tom, welcome to The Common Bridge, very happy to have you.

Thomas Leonard

Yeah. Thank you, Rich. Glad to be here.

Richard Helppie

Now, listen, Michigan is a very important state. If you don't live here, if you're not a voter, this is important. Michigan is on an international border. We do a lot of trade with Canada and throughout the world. We are sitting at the hub of transportation centers. We've got the largest freshwater reserves in the world. There's copper up north. And there's a great future ahead if we play it right. We've all seen states that haven't played it right. So running for governor today, Tom Leonard. It's TomForMichigan.com. He was born in Montrose, near Flint, Michigan. His first legal position, he was a clerk at Genesee County, and he's been working in a number of legislative areas, including mental health, reforming the teachers pension system and the first leader to pass constitutional carry. He has been elected as a state representative for Clinton and Gratiot counties, and in his third term, he was the unanimous selection for the Speaker of the House. Speaker, welcome to The Common Bridge.

Thomas Leonard

I'm happy to be here. Thank you very much.

Richard Helppie

What other parts of your bio might be interesting to the listeners, readers and viewers of The Common Bridge?

Thomas Leonard

Probably the big one is, in terms of career, I was a prosecutor in Flint for three years, and I tell people that was still the greatest job that I ever had. Half my time that I was there, I was a drug prosecutor working with our undercover drug unit, and there were many nights I used to go out on the streets with the officers. I'd watch them perform their duties. It was just a fascinating job. Showing them that I cared enough to be out there with them, I can't tell you how much that meant to law enforcement. But most importantly, I tell people the greatest job that I have is being a husband and a dad, and that's why I'm doing this, Rich. You look at the state of the state right now, the only state that Michigan beat for population growth the first two decades of this century was West Virginia. We are 49 out of 50 for unemployment. We are bottom ten for income growth, and the statistics just go on. My biggest fear, like many, is that 10 to 15 years from now - because I know that's going to come in a blink of an eye - my little girl or my little boy, they're going to come to me, they're going to say, Dad, I'd love to stay here in Michigan with you and mom, but unfortunately, I have to leave for better opportunity. I don't want that to happen. That's why I'm doing this.

Richard Helppie

What do you see as some of Michigan's greatest assets, and how would you as a governor make use of these to realize a better future for our state?

Thomas Leonard

Well, all you have to do is spend a few hours traveling this state. And frankly, maybe I'm a little biased, but I don't think any other state can compete. You mentioned we've got the Great Lakes here, you go to the Upper Peninsula, you cannot find a more beautiful area. We've got three of the greatest research institutions in this country right here in the state. But most importantly, we've got, I believe, the best people and the hardest working people. This state has all the ingredients that it needs for success. We just need the right recipe. We need the right policy. We need leadership that's going to put the right policies in place so that the people in the state can thrive. That's what we need. My wife is a Hoosier and right now, Indiana is thriving. They're growing their population, their unemployment is less than us, they're growing incomes faster than we are. And I often joke to her, have you ever driven through Indiana? [Laughter] I mean, Indiana should never be beating Michigan in anything. So we just need the right leadership and the right policies in place.

Richard Helppie

Well, there are many things we need to work on as the next governor comes in. What are the two or three things the next governor - you or one of the other candidates - must do in that office?

Thomas Leonard

There are what I call the very basic things that we have to do. Right to work. We need to bring right to work back to the state. When you look at the top ten growth states in this country, nine of the ten - all but Delaware - are right to work states. When Michigan's right to work law was repealed two years ago, Michigan was mid-pack for unemployment. We were 1/10 of 1% off the national average. Now we are 49 out of 50. That's not a coincidence. Michigan needs to be a right to work state again. We need regulatory reform in this state. Metro Detroit is the eighth worst area in the entire country to build homes. Affordable housing is an issue here in this state. Just in the past five years, rent is up 40%, the average housing cost is up $100,000. We need regulatory reform. But you know what? We also need licensure reform. I have an uncle - married my aunt - he moved here several months ago. He was a journeyman electrician in South Carolina for over 20 years. When he moved here, it took him four months to get a job because of all the hoops and the tests that he had to take and everything he had to jump through to get a job. This ought to be the easiest state in the entire country to find a job if you were licensed in another state. We've got a skilled trades crisis here. We've got an affordable housing crisis. Let's get people here. Let's let them work.

Richard Helppie

That sounds logical to me. With this broad field of candidates, why would you be the best governor to guide this state?

Thomas Leonard

A history of success, and I'll go back to that in just a minute. Janelle and I - Janelle is my lovely bride - we spent - and I say we, because this is a team effort, no one person can do it alone, and if anybody says, I can do it alone, they're not being truthful to you, and they're not being truthful to themselves - we spent a lot of time thinking, praying about this, and I did a lot of traveling across the state, just listening to people. What I found was is there really wasn't a candidate out there talking about issues and trying to identify problems with real solutions. Everything was about how bad Gretchen Whitmer is, or how bad Jocelyn Benson is. And frankly, that is not what the people of the state are looking for. They are looking for a problem solver. So that's number one, but number two, a history of success. I'll give you just a couple examples. When I came into the legislature my first term, preliminary examination reform - that's the first step in the criminal justice process - when I was a prosecutor, I saw what a disaster this was. I saw how it was taking officers off the streets, but I also saw how it was re-victimizing victims every single day. I said, we've got to get something done with this process. Everybody told me, Tom, we've tried for decades to do something. We can't get it done. I started working on it, and I realized within just a few short weeks, no legislator had ever taken the District Court Judges Association and the Prosecutors Association, put them in a room and had them talk about it. We passed that legislation almost unanimously. We got it done. Driver responsibility fees. The legislature had tried on those for years to eliminate and get rid of those. I made it a top priority of mine, we got it done. Teacher pension reform, the same thing. So I would say, look at my past track record, a history of success. That's why I know I'll be successful as the state's next governor.

Richard Helppie

Next year when we elect a new governor, 2026, children born in 2026 will graduate high school in 2044. What kind of future should they expect?

Thomas Leonard

Well, if we don't turn this thing around, they're going to expect another future in another state. That's what's going to happen. You mentioned our children, one of the really big issues that we are focused on... and we came right out of the gate. I think every politician - I don't care if it's Republican, Democrat, Independent - better be talking about this; the education crisis that this state is facing, especially with third grade reading. Right now, only 25% of the fourth graders in this state can read at a proficient level, 5% in the city of Flint, 11% in the city of Detroit, and I can tell you, Rich, as a former prosecutor, if a kid can't read, if they drop out of school because they're illiterate, you've basically created a pipeline to a welfare check or a prison cell. Why would any company, why would any business want to come here or expand here if they know that our children are not going to be able to read and we're not going to have a base that's educated. That's a big one when it comes to our children. Third grade reading is one of the biggest issues that we're focused on right now.

Richard Helppie

How would we, as a state, go about improving the scores for the third grade so that child born next year in 2026 going to third grade in 2033, what can be done during that first term of a new governor that would make a difference for that third grader?

Thomas Leonard

I say, look no further than the Mississippi miracle. And I love this example because Mississippi is one of the poorest states in the country. They spend far less on education than we do, and yet, ten years ago, they were 49 out of 50 for third grade reading scores and because of the right reforms they are now top ten in the country. That's why it's deemed the Mississippi miracle. So what did they do? First things first, early assessment. Kindergarten, first, second, third grade, each of the children, they are assessed three times a year so they can get their hands around and determine which kids are struggling. Then, once they identify who those kids are, they invested into high quality tutors to put them in the classrooms and get these children help. That has proven to be the most effective. Some of these teachers, they are teaching in classrooms right now with 25-30 kids, these teachers cannot be asked to do this alone. They need that help in their classroom; high quality, certified, qualified tutors in those classrooms. Third, they took the bold step, and they said, we can no longer just pass a child along because we want to or we think it's the right thing to do. If they're not proficient, we have to hold them back. They took that bold step. Michigan needs to do the same thing, but probably even most importantly, they empowered parents in this process, they made certain that there were there was a system in place of support. They made certain there was communication. They made certain that if the child had to go to summer school that there would be transportation available. Again, Mississippi really focused on third grade reading. And the last thing I would say is this, we've got an advantage, I think, that Mississippi did not have. Governor Whitmer - and I've been telling Republicans across the board one issue I think they really could have come to the table and supported her on - was universal early childhood development. Universal pre-K, but that universal pre-K is not focused on third grade reading. I think what we need to do is is make certain that money in those investments goes into the science of reading phonics. We need to make certain that we're preparing those kids at a young age, so that when they get to the third grade, they can read and we can advance them to the fourth grade. The bottom line is this, children spend the first few years of their life learning to read and then they read to learn. If they can't read to learn, they're going to be damned through the rest of their education, career. Third grade reading, I believe, is the foundation. That's what we've got to focus on.

Richard Helppie

Well, I'd sure like to see that come about. Many of the candidates have talked about education as being part of our declining population, and that we should have priorities in place to make us a growth state again. We've got birth rates falling, out migration of college educated - which is surprising to me, given everything here - retirees going to the Sun Belt - going to get a little bit of that - and then immigrant populations that maybe we're not seeking. Besides education, what should we be thinking about in terms of population growth?

Thomas Leonard

Well, you've hit a few of them. I'm a firm believer that, in addition to education, empowering workers - and we've discussed a couple of them, right to work. Right to work, in my opinion, is a reform that empowers workers, it forces unions to be responsive to the workers that they're supposed to be representing. This regulatory reform that I already mentioned, but also the licensure reform, I don't know why we don't become a universal reciprocity state. There are only a few that do that. We would have such an advantage if we would do that. Also, in our education system, we need much more flexibility. Look at our merit curriculum right now, I think one error that we have made as a state is we've essentially told every kid, unless you go to a university, you can't be successful. Listen, that's hogwash. I've met with skilled trade shops, I've met with people in the skilled trades that are saying 22-23 year old kids, they can make $70- 80 thousand a year and have no college debt, and these are good, clean jobs. If a child is a junior or a senior in high school, why force them to take another math class or why force them to take another foreign language course? Let's create more flexibility. Let's let them go into the trades if that's what they choose to do.

Richard Helppie

Well, look, I'd sure like to be able to get a plumber, an electrician, carpenter when they're needed. But one of the things when I think about that type of trade school education - which I'm very much in favor of, [I] grew up in a blue collar place - we used to have great middle class standards of living for doing those skilled jobs, and as Boomer retirees, we're going to need more of that because we can't do our stuff safely anymore, we've got to be a little more careful. I've started looking into what some of the classifications are for government service and oftentimes it's a degree here, a degree there. I'm just wondering if we're disadvantaging people if we also don't get after the civil classifications.

Thomas Leonard

When you look at the civil service classifications, I like to tell people in Michigan there are five branches of government. You've got the executive, the judicial, you've got the legislative, and then you've got civil service and higher ed. Civil service is enshrined in the state constitution, so that would take a vote of the people, but you're absolutely right. This idea that a worker walks into an office, and God forbid, they can't throw something in the trash, or they're not allowed to take the office next to them because their classification says they can't or they're going to get grieved. That is not efficient. But that goes to one of the other issues that we are talking about, as well, government accountability and completely changing the culture in Lansing. I had somebody approach me a few weeks ago, and they said, listen, I am a one issue voter. I said, Okay, what is that? And they said, I am a state worker, and I want to know if you get elected governor, when can I expect to go back to the office? And my response was, tomorrow. They looked at me, like, shocked. And I said, let me tell you what else we're going to do when you go back to the office, we're going to program your phone so that on the fourth ring, if it's not answered, that call goes directly to the department director's cell phone. I said, we have to change the culture in Lansing. But it's not just within civil service, we've talked about affordable housing. Let me give you an example with the legislature. In November there were two bills that were introduced. One was going to put a substantial burden on electricians, the other one was going to do the same thing to plumbers. These bills were navigating through the process for several weeks, and at the last minute, the plumbing bill advanced. It went to the governor's desk, she signed it, and the one involving electricians, it died. I often ask the question, do you know why? and people said, No, I don't. Because the environmentalists came in at the last minute and they said, if you pass this bill that will impose a burden on electricians and we will no longer be able to build thousands of acres of solar panels across this state. Now let that sink in for just a moment. We have an affordable housing crisis in this state, and there are legislators that essentially said we care more about building thousands of acres of solar panels than we do building affordable housing for the people the state that can't afford it. That is a culture we have got to change in Lansing.

Richard Helppie

Yes. Well, I also saw that Consumers Power just sold their 13 hydroelectric plants to private equity with the idea that the private equity is going to sell the power back to Consumers Power. I don't know much about that, other than that the transaction did occur, and hopefully there's some investment there. But you mentioned Governor Whitmer, and we are in a political world. How do you think the political landscape, her legacy or performance in office, is going to play in next year's race?

Thomas Leonard

The question is going to be, how checked-in is she? I like to remain positive. I like to look forward, because I know that's what the people of the state expect, but we also have to be honest. As we sit here in almost mid-September, we are facing a government shutdown, and the governor is out of the country. She needs to be in Lansing every day forcing some type of budget deal. So the question is what is her legacy going to be? Is she going to be checked-in over this last year? I don't know. I think that's the dilemma that she faces right now. Is she going to be known as the governor that checked out in her last two years? For her sake, I hope not, and for the sake of the state, I hope not. But that's what it's looking like at this point.

Richard Helppie

That's going to cast a shadow over this whole race if people are going to run against that or can't get out from behind those coattails, it will.

Thomas Leonard

But earlier, going back to your question about what separates us, the one thing I want to make clear is we have really been focused on a positive vision for this state. I like to tell people... I call it the Dan Campbell approach. Okay, so when Dan...

Richard Helppie

You're going to bite someone's kneecap?

Thomas Leonard

No, we're not going to do that, but we...

Richard Helppie

I'm in favor of that.

Thomas Leonard

Well, sometimes that might be necessary but the bottom line is this, when he became the coach of the Lions and he took that stage at that first press conference, he didn't focus on four decades of failure, he didn't cast blame, he didn't point the finger. He just said, we've got a problem here, and with a lot of grit, a lot of determination and a positive vision in working together, we're going to turn this thing around. We can do the same thing with that same message here in the state. It's just simply going to take the right leadership, and that's what we're doing. We're taking the Dan Campbell approach every single day. We're focused on issues. I tell my fellow Republicans... sometimes I go and I speak at events where it's only Republicans and they want you to throw them the red meat. They want you to just simply talk about Gretchen Whitmer, or they want you to talk about Jocelyn Benson. And what I tell them is this, I say, here's some tough talk; if we learned anything from November, when a party is void of ideas, when a party is void of a vision, and all they are focused on is hatred of one person, they lose. The same thing will happen to Republicans if our only focus is Gretchen Whitmer or Jocelyn Benson. We've got to be focused on solving problems with a positive solution. That's what we're going to do over the next several months.

Richard Helppie

I think that's really interesting, because we do have President Trump. It will be a midterm election. How does President Trump's policies, his popularity, his polarization play into that 2026 run for governor?

Thomas Leonard

I think as long as this president continues to deliver on the promises that he made on the campaign trail, I believe it will be just fine. I just saw a ratings poll come out this morning, and I believe he was at 46 or 47% approval in the state of Michigan. In '18, when Republicans had a very, very tough environment, he was floating between high 30s and low 40s. If he's at 46-47 or he's close to 50, we can have a very good, solid year. But what he has to do is he's got to be focused on delivering on those campaign promises. At this point, he's done it on immigration. We will see if tariffs bring manufacturing back. I believe he can be successful. But I also think the question is going to be, if manufacturing comes back to the United States, the bigger question is for us here in Michigan is will they choose Michigan, or are they going to choose Kentucky or Tennessee? Or, as I said earlier, are they going to choose Indiana? But I think this President, certainly he is the biggest personality in the entire country. We all know that for either party he's going to loom large, but ultimately, I believe he is going to be a net asset for Republicans, and we're going to need him in the state next October, next November, making certain that his low propensity voters are turning out for us again next November.

Richard Helppie

Well, it's going to be a senatorial race as well. Gary Peters is retiring. He's been there quietly, more than anything. How do you think the impacts of that senatorial race going on in the state at the same time we've got midterms and the governor?

Thomas Leonard

I can tell you, first and foremost, it's going to drive up costs for everything. I can't even fathom how expensive TV ads are going to be next year in the state. When you've got a gubernatorial race where you're probably going to have $100 million spent, who knows what Mike Duggan is going to be able to raise running as an Independent, you're going to have his expenditures. But as you mentioned, the senate race, there are some people predicting that could be $150-200 million senate race. You've got John James's seat which is going to be open in the 10th, that's going to be a fight. There's going to be millions spent on that race. Tom Barrett's race in the 7th is going to be the closest race in the entire country. So when push comes to shove, there's probably going to be $300-400 million spent on television ads. This is going to be a very expensive race. That's why I believe that any candidate running for governor - yes, the television ads are going to be important - you better have a ground game because you're going to have to get out your votes on the ground as well if you're going to be successful.

Richard Helppie

Well, President Trump did not spend and the pundits said, Oh, he can't win, and he did successfully. You mentioned Mike Duggan, we've got Mike Duggan, we've got Bernie Sanders, we've got other Independents. Is there a possibility that that party polarization is going to benefit the Independents, where people say, no Republicans, no Democrats, let's just get somebody that's not affiliated?

Thomas Leonard

I think that depends on whether or not Republicans choose to nominate somebody that's focused on issues, or whether or not they choose to nominate somebody that's only focused on the other side, or sound bites. We have to have somebody that truly understands issues. Ultimately, I believe Mike Duggan will be a net positive for Republicans. And let me be clear about this, the mayor and I, we worked very well together when I was Speaker. There were a couple of issues that we worked on side by side trying to get across the finish line. I consider him a friend, from time to time we talk. But we have to be honest with ourselves, and I think he needs to be honest as well. He's not an Independent, he's a Democrat. I know he's running as an Independent, but if somebody were to really - and I think the media is just now starting to do this - ask him, where do you differ from Democrats? His answer is, I don't hate Donald Trump. Well, that's not a political issue. That just makes you a decent person, because you don't hate the President. So I think...

Richard Helppie

Odd that it's a differentiator. It just odd that everybody understands what that means.

Thomas Leonard

I think ultimately, when voters really start to hone in on this race, and they really start to get educated about the issues, and they see, my goodness, we've got one Republican running against essentially two Democrats. I think that is going to benefit the Republican. Again, it's got to be a Republican that's out there talking about issues. If not, then you're going to see Jocelyn Benson become the next Governor of the state.

Richard Helppie

Let's get into some of the policy areas. We've mentioned housing, we've talked a little bit about education. What about taxation? There have been proposals in the current administration, let's raise the income tax, let's make it other than one one rate, we have one candidate in the race saying, let's just do away with the income tax. Lots of states don't have a state income tax. I don't know how many there are, but Tennessee, Florida, Texas, Washington, New Hampshire, Nevada, all very high growth states. And people can do that arithmetic; 4.5 percent, 4.25 percent, it's not coming out of your paycheck, it's going in your pocket.

Thomas Leonard

Absolutely. As we were mentioning before we went on, went on camera, I love doing these types of interviews, because we can really get into the detail in the policy. First, let's look at the budget. When I left the legislature in 2018 the state budget was $59 billion, this next budget that's going to ultimately get passed is likely going to be somewhere around $83 billion. There is no doubt that the budget has grown much quicker than people's pocketbooks. I say the people the state deserve a tax cut, but I think we need to sit down to have a serious conversation about tax reform overall. The income tax, when you look at the top ten growth states in this country, five of the top ten either have a substantially lower income tax than Michigan, or they have no income tax at all. I believe Michigan ought to strive to be a zero income tax state. I truly do, but the number one issue that I hear about when I'm out there on the campaign trail - and it's not just the number one tax issue, it is the number one issue right now - is property taxes. People feel like they are getting taxed out of their homes. We've got to do something with property tax relief in the state again. If you really want the state to grow, if you want our young kids to move here, you want them to stay here, if they're going to buy a home and 60, 70, 80 percent of their income is going to be tied up in a mortgage and property taxes, think of the stress that that puts on their marriage - no more date nights, no more vacations. But you know what? Now they're second guessing whether or not they can start a family. You look at seniors and retirees that don't know if they're going to be able to stay in their forever home, or they might want to sell their home, but if they buy something even smaller, they're not going to be able to afford the property taxes, because that property tax cap is going to be lifted. So property taxes, we need to do something there as well. But even with our gas tax, did you know Michigan is one of a few states where we collect a sales tax at the pump? And I think we're the only state that that sales tax does not go directly to roads. So what does that mean? A billion dollars per year is collected at the pump and it does not go to roads. We've got to do something about that as well, Rich, every cent collected at the pump ought to go into roads. So again, going back to your original question, I think we need tax reform overall. Certainly the citizens of the state need a tax cut, but I think we need comprehensive tax reform overall to make us more competitive.

Richard Helppie

I agree people want to get value for their money. We're sitting here in Ann Arbor, which has very high taxes and the city of Ann Arbor, they deliver some pretty good services. The first responders are well trained and well equipped, parks are clean. Yeah, it's expensive, but you can see what you get for it. It doesn't go into the vortex in Lansing. As we talk about affordability, healthcare and health insurance and the Medicaid reforms coming through, how do we make Michigan more affordable, and in particular, healthcare and health insurance?

Thomas Leonard

I think there are several things that we can do on the healthcare front. Michigan really needs to expand and use, in my opinion, telehealth. This is the age that we live in. I'll give you an example. A few years ago, with the covid funds, obviously the kids were locked out of their schools. You saw mental health issues go up exponentially. The legislature, I think they appropriated $800 million, it was going to be a little over $200 million over the course of four years. That money is gone, and that money was appropriated to help those kids facing mental health issues. The money was gone. A study was put in place, and the experts found that for us to put a counselor into every school building across the state would cost the state of Michigan $600 million. Number one, we don't have that money. Number two, if we did have that money, we don't have enough counselors across the state to put in each in each building. So what do you look at? I started looking at this, and I started talking to some companies that offer telemental health. So basically, the kids can sign up, they can go online, there's an app, and they can basically get the services that they need from somebody talking to them on the internet or talking to them through an app on their phone. So to put a counselor in every room or every school building [would be] $600 million; what would you think that these companies could provide telemental health services to every single teenager across the state for? (Richard Helpplie: $35 million.) Six million dollars, 1% of the cost. And you see those savings in telehealth as well. Number one, that would really help in rural areas where they can't get to certain health experts, or it's tough to get to a hospital or a clinic. But also, that really helps our elderly or those with disabilities who really can't get in the car and get to where they need to go. So really, to expand telehealth. Certificate of need, that is a big issue, and I didn't realize what a big issue it was until I started working with a company that wanted to bring a revolutionary cancer treatment here to the state. Unfortunately, they were not able to utilize the equipment that they had purchased, which cost them $16 million, because the certificate of need laws. Now, thankfully, we were able to get some reform done that allowed them to bring that revolutionary cancer treatment here. But why is it that we should have all these burdens? We really need to do something with the certificate of need laws as well. I know there are a lot of experts out there that are into value-based care. Basically, what that says is, hey, we're going to pay doctors more money for outcomes. If they have better outcomes, we're going to pay them, and frankly, if they don't, we're not going to [pay]. Value-based care, I believe, is a big one. Healthcare is going to be a big issue moving forward. This state is going to experience a primary care physician shortage; 800 primary care physicians short within the next ten years. Already, a third of the counties across this state are what they deem 'maternity deserts,' which means they don't even have an OBGYN available to deliver babies. Healthcare is a big issue facing the state, and that's something we're going to have to focus on as well.

Richard Helppie

There are proposals to let a health practitioner work at the top of their license so that they can do more. Telehealth, as long as people can have a private area to get the services and have the connectivity and a device, it makes a lot more sense, even for a working person, you don't have to take time off from work. In my private insurance prior to Medicare, telehealth handled a lot of primary care. Is was very efficient - we're going to be on in 30 seconds - didn't have to stop anything.

Thomas Leonard

Let me make this clear about the teenagers or those in school, because I had this question come up often with telemental health services; there has to be parental consent. The answer to that is, yes, we're certainly not promoting anything that would allow a child to sign up and start receiving counseling or some type of healthcare without parental consent. If they're not an adult, the parent would have to be part of that process.

Richard Helppie

We've talked a little bit about right to work. We've talked about some of the education and foundational. We're in this era right now where DEI seems to be fading, yet affirmative action has lifted people, minorities, giving them an opportunity to participate in the economy. What would be ahead for the state of Michigan on those very sensitive social political issues?

Thomas Leonard

Frankly, affirmative action, the citizens enshrined [it] into the Constitution, I believe, back in 2006 and said discrimination is wrong. We don't care what your color is. We don't care what your gender is. Discrimination is wrong, period. I am a strong opponent of affirmative action. actually, we're here in Ann Arbor. I was a student at the University of Michigan at the height of the affirmative action fight. And I'll tell you, there are two major reasons why I'm opposed to the use of affirmative action. Number one, obviously, I think decisions ought to be made based on merit, not on the color of somebody's skin. But also, I had this very spirited conversation with a graduate student instructor of mine; I said, the number one reason why I oppose affirmative action, I do not believe it's fair to people of color. I remember meeting this man - and I think he had gotten his undergraduate degree from Harvard - he was one of the smartest people I'd ever met. This guy was more than qualified to be here, studying and getting his PhD from the University of Michigan. But the problem is, because of the color of his skin, for the rest of his life people are going to look at him when he applies to a job and say he made it into Harvard and he made it into the University of Michigan because of the color of his skin. That is wrong. (Richard Helppie: 100%.) Nobody should ever have that type of asterisk on their name because of the color of their skin. So I am a strong opponent of the use of affirmative action. Number one, because people ought to be judged based on their merit. But number two, nobody, because of the color of their skin, ought to be judged moving forward and have people think that they got into a university because of affirmative action.

Richard Helppie

I understand; you're saying the education, lift everybody up, give them the opportunity. Now we have a lot of environmental things, like in the cities. We have some beautiful cities. Detroit is on a really nice track right now. Things aren't perfect, but how do we handle the city issues that we see? We've got National Guard moving into cities across the country. We have unsafe streets, more incidents of industrial pollutants. When you think about the cities in our state, anything in particular about them that you'd be interested in as a governor?

Thomas Leonard

Well, let me give you a specific example. And this is an issue I cannot believe, over the last five or six years, we have dropped the ball on. Environmental issues come up quite often, and I'm a firm believer, let's fix the problems. Let's fix the issues that we can really fix. Prime example, the Rouge River here in southeast Michigan. It flows through Dearborn, it flows through Detroit, and for nearly 60 years, there has been a problem of industrial pollutants in that river. In fact, they have even told the citizens of Dearborn and the city of Detroit, if you catch a fish out of that river, do not eat it, because it's going to be contaminated. Why shouldn't the citizens of Detroit or the citizens of Dearborn be able to fish in the Rouge River, just like a citizen in northern Michigan can fish in one of their rivers? Under the infrastructure plan that Joe Biden signed into law a few years ago, there was money set aside for Great Lakes restoration, and basically it was a two to one match. What experts said was it would cost about $800 million to fix a 60 year problem. So basically, the Feds were willing to cover two thirds of that cost. There was no legislator in town talking about it. The governor wasn't talking about it. Now, I go back to the Detroit bankruptcy settlement and what Rick Snyder did with the foundations, what he did with the local governments, what he did with the unions. Could you imagine if we'd had a governor in place that would have gone to the mayor of Detroit, the mayor of Dearborn, and gone to the head of all these foundations and said, listen, we've got a problem and we've got one opportunity to fix it. The federal funds are set there, we need to come up with between two and three hundred million dollars. Mr. so and so from Foundation X, would you be willing to put money into a pot and help us do this? I will guarantee you that they would [do that] to ensure that people in Detroit and people in Dearborn could utilize that river. It never happened. These are the types of issues that I'm looking forward to going in there and fixing that have been on our plate for 60 years that nobody's talking about.

Richard Helppie

Well, look, as a kid that crossed the Rouge River many times on a log and actually fell in a few times - not a pleasant experience - I would have been behind that, because it was always considered dangerous and polluted, and it does need to be cleaned up. I know there are some efforts going on in certain communities, but not enough. That's a great example of an asset that we have here. And I've never heard anybody pose the question why is it we can fish in Manistee, but we can't fish in Westland? That doesn't make sense.

Thomas Leonard

Frankly, if we care about civil rights and social justice, to ask the question very pointedly, why isn't it that people of color in Southeast Michigan can't utilize their fresh water the same way people in northern Michigan can? They should be able to. And again, that was a complete, in my opinion, missed opportunity. That is something that we should have jumped on. Those are the types of issues that the next governor of the state needs to start focusing on fixing, the issues that we can resolve. But it's going to take political will and actually putting our heads together to get it done and working together.

Richard Helppie

As a former prosecutor and potentially our next governor, when you look at some of the things around policing and prosecution and cashless bail... we've just had recent tragedies of people that obviously needed to be restricted before they did more harm and created multiple tragedies. What could the governor do? Is the government empowered at all to do anything in terms of some of these policies?

Thomas Leonard

Well, absolutely, and I'll come to that in just a moment. Let me take a step back for for just a moment. Look at my track record when I was Speaker of the House. When I came in I was a prosecutor. I was tough on crime. I'm still tough on crime, but you also have to be smart. When I came to the legislature, when I was a prosecutor, it used to be, in the state of Michigan, that if somebody had a felony and a misdemeanor on their record they could no longer get them expunged, because they had two convictions. I looked at it, I said, that is crazy. If we're going to have people out there, they're not going to be in jail, they're not going to be in prison, they need to be able to get a job. We need to expand expungements a little bit. So I was one that introduced legislation to expand expungements in the state of Michigan. I mentioned driver responsibility fees. We had a situation where, because of driver responsibility fees, 350,000 people in this state, most of them the working poor, could not lawfully obtain a driver's license - 75,000 of them in the city of Detroit. I fought like crazy and made certain that we not only got rid of those fees, but we granted those 350,000 people amnesty and gave them their driver's licenses back immediately. I was a huge proponent of the indigent defense reform. I believe that if you're going to prosecute somebody, they need to have adequate counsel, but we also need a governor that's going to stand with law enforcement. And as you mentioned cashless bail, look what it's done to California, look what it did to New York. I talked to a group of police officers today, and I told them, if I'm the state's next governor, we're going to send a clear message on day one. If any type of bail reform hits my desk, it's going to be vetoed immediately. If there's any type of reform that's going to get rid of your qualified immunity so that you can't do your job, it is going to be vetoed immediately. But you know what? If we also have an attorney general, or we have prosecutors that are prosecuting police officers that are simply out there doing their jobs, they're going to have a governor that's going to stand with them and tell them they're going to get a pardon immediately if something goes wrong in that case. The bottom line is this, morale is down with law enforcement. Half of the police chiefs across the state have said they do not have enough police officers to provide basic services. The same with our sheriffs, the same with our prosecutors. We've got to change the culture in the state, and we need a governor that's going to stand with it.

Richard Helppie

Mr. Speaker, the driver responsibility act. What does that do? Is there a short definition in lay terms? What does that mean?

Thomas Leonard

It's hard to give a quick explanation, but essentially, what had happened, it was nothing more than a money grab. So in the early 2000s the state was facing a government shutdown, and this was a bipartisan mess up. You had a Democratic governor, you had a Republican legislature, and they were trying to get money anywhere that they could, and essentially, some person came up with this grand idea. We're going to take 20 or 25 moving violations, and we're going to say, if you are held responsible for one of those violations, we're not only going to fine you in court, but we're also going to send notice to the Secretary of State's office - talk about bureaucracy - who then has to send notice to the Department of Treasury to send you a bill for $1,000. If you don't pay the state $1,000 we're going to deem you a bad driver and we're going to revoke your driver's license. The best example I could tell you was this one: no proof of insurance. So somebody gets pulled over for speeding. Police officer walks up. The vehicle is insured, but hey, they've got a glove box with a bunch of papers, and they say, Where's your insurance? And they can't provide proof. They're nervous, what have you, and the police officer writes them up for no proof of insurance. They go to the courtroom, they pay their civil fine $200-$300, they go home. Three, four months later, the State of Michigan sends them a bill and says because you couldn't provide a proof of insurance, we're deeming you a bad driver, and now you've got to pay us $1,000.

Richard Helppie

Amazing that writing a check for $1,000 makes me a good driver.

Thomas Leonard

It really impacted the working poor. You take somebody that's making $13, $14, $15 an hour - at the time, probably $10 an hour - they could not afford $1,000. I would go into misdemeanor pre-trials when I was a prosecutor, and we would have dozens of these young men and women out the door saying, listen, sir, I have no hope of ever getting a driver's license back. Please just hold me responsible for the next one and let me go on my way. I'm just going to drive without a driver license. I thought that was wrong. Governor Snyder and I, we had to go to battle on this one, because he was a huge proponent of the skilled trades and bringing jobs to Michigan, and I was with him but I said, Governor, if we are going to bring more skilled trades here, we've got to make certain these people can legally drive there. Let's get rid of these driver responsibility fees. Let's give these people amnesty. Let's give them a driver's license back. Let's give them hope. And I often say on the campaign trail, imagine a conservative former speaker that used to represent mid-Michigan going into Detroit; there were 75,000 drivers that did not have a driver's license. Imagine going and campaigning in Detroit saying, hey, I was one that fought to give you your driver's license back.

Richard Helppie

It would be a powerful message. And there are a lot of people running from Wayne County, so absolutely go there. Mr. Speaker, this has been a very fascinating conversation, and we could probably talk here for another several hours. There's a lot going on in the state. Is there anything that we didn't talk about that we should discuss?

Thomas Leonard

I've talked about the positive vision and the positive message. I've talked about my time as a prosecutor, and I often tell this story so people know about me. They understand how I view the world and how I'm going to conduct myself on this campaign. I'm often asked the question - when people hear that I was a prosecutor - what was the biggest case you ever worked on, and how many years did that person go to prison for? And I tell them, we had several of those. But the biggest and the proudest case that I ever worked on wasn't a case where we put somebody in prison. It was one where we kept a young man out. I showed up to this court hearing one day, and this young man, he was 17 years old, he'd been charged as an adult with three ten year felonies; assault with intent to do great bodily harm, less than murder. He shot these three young men at a bus stop in the north end of Flint. I show up to this court hearing, his defense attorney said, Tom, do me a favor. I want you to go back into the holding cell and I want you to spend some time with this young man. Come back and let me know what you think. I sat there for over an hour, this young man, orange jumpsuit, just sobbing. He said, sir, I don't know what to do. Everything in that police report is 100% accurate, but what's not in there is this: what I did that day was in self-defense. These three men attacked me. I thought they were going to kill me, and I shot them, and it's three people's word on one. I'm going to go to prison for ten years. My life is going to be ruined, and I don't know what to do. And for some reason, there was just something in my heart that day. I believed this young man. We went out, we got an adjournment. My officer in charge wasn't happy about it, because he was overworked, but I told him, go to that bus stop, and I need you to determine whether or not there was surveillance that day. About four hours later he came back holding this DVD. We popped it in, and everything that that young man said was 100% accurate, it was in self-defense. Within an hour, we got him out of jail. We had the other three arrested for falsifying the police report. I tell that story because of this; as I travel the state, there are a lot of people that are much like that young man. They feel like their government is coming down upon them. They feel like no matter how big their pay rate pay raises, it can't keep up with their bills. They don't feel like their kids are being educated. And they just want somebody to take the time to listen to them and then identify the problem and go out there with real solutions, working together as a team to get the job done. That's what we did that day for that young man, and that's exactly what I'm going to do as a state's next governor.

Richard Helppie

That's great, I love that story. That's justice done. Any final closing thought for the voters of Michigan and the listeners, the readers and the viewers of The Common Bridge?

Thomas Leonard

I would love for them to go to our website, TomForMichigan.com. Take a look at our Issues page, we really put meat on the bone. This campaign is about solving problems. They're not going to go to our website and just see a bunch of talking points. They're going to see real solutions to the problems that Michigan faces. That's what we're going to do over the next several months.

Richard Helppie

We've been talking today with Tom Leonard. He is a candidate for the Republican nomination for the office of governor in this great state of Michigan. The primary comes next year, as does the general election. Michigan, again, a very important state for the nation, very important state for international relationships. With our guest, Tom Leonard, this is your host, Rich Helppie, signing off on The Common Bridge.