Miscellaneous Friday Out of My Head

Hoping I have not infringed a copyright by honoring the late Bob Talbert*. Out of My Head today.

There isn’t an advertising medium that is free from claims by attorneys that they always win their cases. Is that so? Who are the losing lawyers? Are they like the Washington Generals? Showing up every case to get beaten by the legal equivalent of Harlem Globetrotter talent?



Some gotta win, so someone gotta lose.



* * * * ** * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

The sad headline again is that no meaningful work is being done to move to the center on important items like healthcare, energy, immigration, judicial independence, trade policy, affordability, and the like. Both major parties are trying to spot wedges they can use, not to try to solve the problems or seize the opportunities so that Americans benefit, but to wield power over the other.



The sadder headline is that the political opponents will tear the country to pieces if they don’t like the outcome of elections or progress in the legislative process. It is like watching two guys adrift in a boat at sea, each using their remaining ammunition to shoot holes in the other guy’s end of the boat.

Only this time, the idiots are intent on destroying the most affluent country on the planet, and the one that more people want to come to. Not a good plan.

They are each so intent on defeating “the other” that they forget over 342 million people are living in the United States. Perhaps these folks squabbling also can’t grasp that there are more than 334 million who didn’t vote for the most recent election winners for Mayor of New York City or Governor of California. Over 330 million didn’t vote for those holding the governor’s office in Texas and Florida.

So who is the winner and who is the loser here?

*** * * * * * * * * * * *

Before we talk about the military, a brief note on presidential misogyny from 3 different presidents**:



“Quiet Piggy”

“If I don’t have a woman every three days or so, I get a terrible headache”



“There are more uses for a cigar than smoking it”

OK, one quote is speculative and this is not an exhaustive list, because bad behavior toward women happened too often with too many presidents and we don’t have time or space for a full accounting. However, if you are the person inhabiting the White House today, try to make a change for the better. Your legacy, the country and future presidencies will thank you for it.



*** * * * * * * * * * * *

Following the admission that they knew of no illegal orders, the dark video from 6 members of the US Congress advising military and intelligence personnel they could refuse illegal orders, and indeed be prosecuted for following an illegal order, the narrative needed to change.

Luckily for them, The Washington Post quickly reported the ever reliable, and not at all suspicious, anonymous source that Secretary of Defense/War, Pete Hegseth, had given a verbal order to kill two survivors of an air strike. In a ray of good news, the New York Times confirmed that Secretary Hegseth did authorize the strike but did not order the killing of survivors.



As that story unraveled, I had to wonder why the legacy media ecosystem keeps putting out rage bait. Guess they need the clicks and the eyeballs and there are too many willing to set aside basic pattern recognition and keep getting fooled by the same old ploys.



Perhaps in a sop to their loyal base, NYT’s Patrick Healy, the assistant manager for standards and trust at NYT, interviewed Joseph Kahn about how this icon of the established media ecosystem covers a “second Trump administration that is challenging the rule of law, free speech and alliances. . .” You see, totally unbiased, even-handed coverage of the dirty rotten crook in the White House.



* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

I want to be clear that I have never personally served in the military or as an intelligence agent.



With that in mind, let me relate a couple of things. A few days after airports reopened following 911, I had occasion to spend a few days training with special operations personnel. To be clear, this was not because of the terrorist attacks and not due to any plan to join the fight. The few days spent in learning techniques for combat, driving, and mission planning was for education. Completely for fun and scheduled well in advance of the tragedy on September 11th.

On a bus ride to one of the practice areas, one of the veterans said that we (the USA) had people every bit as tough as the Taliban and related groups. Then he went on to say that the toughest problem was knowing friend from foe because “they don’t wear uniforms.”

In the ensuing 24 years, I heard combat veterans’ dark humor about not being able to tell friends from adversaries. Thus, whether part of lethal teams from the land or sky, a common saying was, “kill them all and let God sort it out.” I never took it as any of them saying they weren’t choosing who to fire at carefully, just being rueful about the battlefield conditions.

So, this latest episode of non-news is fueled by embarrassed Senators and Congressional Representatives insinuating the existence of illegal orders that they quickly admit are fiction, coupled with at least one prominent voice in the established media ecosystem demonstrating again that they are poised to declare any action by this administration criminal. The reality is that most people are aware that today’s asymmetrical battlefield is populated with hostile, non-state groups who present unique challenges to the most lethal military in the world. Reasonable people in a free country should expect consistent legal, ethical and moral boundaries on the use of military force. In this dangerous world, adding direct lethal strikes to narcotic interdiction efforts has benefits and this extension of tactics also brings consequences. The way to exercise the balance of powers is to work within the constitutional framework, not a sensational video.

******************************************

A final note on the illegal orders exhaustion.



Those Senators and Representatives telling military they can refuse orders are now miffed that the FBI wants to interview them. The record shows that not one of them spoke up when the “Quiet Skies” program had US Marshalls trailing Army veteran and former US Rep Tulsi Gabbard.



So, six legislators came out to imply there were illegal orders, our president suggested that the death penalty may be the answer, the FBI has been sent to investigate the six and the “news” has moved on from the inflammatory video



Keen observers will note that this entire drama played out in Washington, D.C. and in hyperventilating media sources. As an avid yogi, I know the power of a calm breath when the next wave of nonsense hits.

Though I must confess there are times I want to offer classes in eye-rolling.

*****************************************

In a column written August 28, 2025, I outlined the perils of private equity.



https://thecommonbridge.substack.com/p/private-equity-is-no-place-for-average



In the first 9 months of this year, 45 Private Equity Companies have been taken over by creditors. This is how they get sold for scrap.

In November, BlackRock, Inc., wrote off as worthless a $150 million loan to Renovo Home Partners. About a month earlier, BlackRock had the loan valued at 100 cents on the dollar. The amount of the loan is less important than the process that let the investment be valued at a fictitious amount.



In September, privately held First Brands filed for bankruptcy and reported missing funds totaling some $2 billion. Opaque financing concealed the depths of the scandal for months.



Blue Owl abandoned a plan to force a 20% haircut on investors in one of its funds.



The beat goes on. Don’t march to it.

** ********* ******** * *************

Other stuff.



An arrest is made in the J6 bomber case. The suspect is not the woman that video analysis offered as the culprit. That means there were 1,784 days between the crime and the arrest. Some say the pause is deliberate to see if the alleged perpetrator was in contact with others. The countervailing view is that FBI Director Kash Patel only needed 287 days to get an arrest.



A judge in Georgia dropped its RICO and election interference cases against Donald Trump. The prosecutor is quoted as saying, “. . .It is not illegal to question or challenge election results.” 2026 might be a doozy.

Onward.

* Bob Talbert was a popular columnist for the Detroit Free Press. He would pen rambling columns under the heading “Out of My Mind on a Monday Moanin’”



** Quotes attributable to Presidents Trump, Kennedy and Clinton. The one for President Clinton is fiction as far as I know.

