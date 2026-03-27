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Ineptitude on display. Congress mandates security screenings at airports. Congress mandates monopoly on conducting screening. Congress refuses to fund screeners.



The people mandated to show up for work as essential go without pay.



The traveling public is inconvenienced.



All the twist and spin can’t make the cowards in Congress appear to be doing anything either noble or competent. Yet now it is news that problems created by political games are resolved. You are sophisticated enough to be elected. Now grow up and behave like serious people.



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A bright spot is Delta Airlines. CEO Ed Bastian shut down special priority lines, escorts and fast-track services for lawmakers and their staffs.

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Could artificial intelligence kill the sound bite? Or at least mute the rage bait?

We’ve all seen the posts churned out to make people angry. We’ve all seen the same fools fall for the pitch – because they want to.



Any quick AI search can help find more facts.



Save yourself embarrassment and look things up yourself.

In a strange twist, AI can actually help people think critically.

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For example, with a history of cringey social media posts, did our president stomp on the grave of recently deceased Robert Mueller?



In fact, he did, stating, “Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!”

There are three ways to handle an event like this. Express condolences to the family, say nothing, or what President Trump did.

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The American Society of Plastic Surgeons became the first major American medical group to backtrack on its prior support for what was termed youth gender medicine. The American Medical Association quickly followed with a reversal of its position. Seems that both organizations have now admitted there is no scientific evidence youth gender dysphoria could be resolved with puberty blockers, hormones and surgeries.



The impetus for relying on medical evidence was the malpractice case of Fox Varian, who regretted undergoing gender transition.



Naturally, the New York Times painted the medical organizations as well-intended victims with this headline, “Medical Associations Trusted Belief Over Science on Youth Gender Care.”



You see? The ASPS and AMA believed so much that they didn’t seek the science so don’t blame them, have pity for them. They are also victims.

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The person who starts a lawsuit, fistfight or military action rarely gets the chance to determine how and when the conflict ends.



Ukraine, with a population of about 38 million, was invaded over 4 years ago in a war that few expected to last beyond a few weeks.



Iran, with centuries of sophistication, and a population of over 90 million cannot be expected to capitulate in a matter of weeks.



It is fact that Iran’s regime has exported terrorism and attacks since 1979. In these 47 years, the regime has brutally subjugated its population and seized any weaponry that would allow a credible internal resistance.



This recent military action is one more chapter in a long-running story. Listen carefully to how the support and objections to the war are framed. What’s missing?

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Gone missing. The claim that there is no voter fraud so there is no need to invoke identification requirements for the qualified right of voting.



Now the arguments have shifted to the inconvenience of demonstrating that one is eligible to cast a vote, superseding the intervening objection that claimed women and minorities were too stupid to possess and present identification.

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America still under the thumb of kings. You can trust the rage bait on this.



If you are going to the heavily publicized rallies, make sure you maintain a 6-foot distance between yourself and others.



Women opposing military action in Iran should wear at least a chador to show solidarity with their sisters in Iran.



Seasoned no-kingers are encouraged to bring their full wardrobe of flags and slogans to demonstrate their sustained commitment to the cause.

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Speaking of missing things, notice how few times the “34 Felonies” mantra is mentioned these days? Instead, President Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, said prosecutors in both the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the New York Attorney General’s Office “pressured and coerced” him into delivering testimony tailored to securing convictions against Trump.

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America lost another bright light with the violent death of college freshman Sheridan Gorman in Chicago. The accused killer is a 25-year-old criminal illegal alien from Venezuela.



Suppose Illinois Governor JB Pritzker was presented with the option to stand in agreement with this statement, “The first duty of the American Government is to protect American Citizens, not illegal aliens.” Is there any question what his posture would be?

And 83-year-old veteran, grandfather and cancer survivor Richard Williams died from injuries sustained when he was pushed off a subway platform by a Honduran national with a rap sheet of 15 felonies.



Who failed these most recent victims?

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The world is full of hardworking people who would like the opportunity to create a better life in the United States of America. It isn’t that difficult to sort the contributors from the takers, the law-abiding from the criminal, the predator from the protector.

We only lack the political will and an honest press to create an even brighter future in this great land.

Speak up and speak out. Advocate common sense over the crazy.



Onward.

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