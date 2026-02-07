Hoping I have not infringed a copyright by honoring the late Bob Talbert*. Out of My Head today.

As the winter days continue, America anticipates the sweetness of holidays such as St. Valentine’s Day and of course the NFL championship game, the Super Bowl.



Quick quiz: Who are the two teams in this year’s contest, and who is favored?



Easier quiz: Which of the two halftime shows do you think better reflects America?



OK, easier quiz was a trick question. The fact that there are two halftime shows and that people are spending time on them pretty much shows that the country has lost its collective mind and have let emotions stampede them.



Be unpopular at any Super Bowl party by saying, “It’s just a game” and “It’s just a singer singing songs.” Or, as my witty and accomplished niece, with a twinkle in her eye likes to call it, “sports ball”.



For more perspective, check out this column from October:

Speaking of singers singing songs the world was greeted with the shocking news that 24-year-old Billie Eilish declaration that she was illegally occupying a home on stolen land. Walter Kirn, co-host of “America This Week” with Matt Taibbi, wryly captions Ms. Eilish as a “Celebrity Dissident.”



How does the performative self-own come to be? Consider that a person successful in the arts, particularly in music, must devote nearly every waking moment to developing their innate talent. It is an extremely difficult way to earn a living; much less earn international recognition without complete dedication to their craft. The late superstar formerly known as Prince was said to be so committed to creating music that he was able to capture recording ideas throughout much of his sprawling residence.

So, if one allocates their time and energy to their music, how much consciousness is left for understanding history, economics, the law, politics, finances, and even reason and logic? It doesn’t matter if one is a songwriter in their mid-70’s or an actor over 80 years-of-age, or a young woman like Ms. Eilish, these talented folks are extremely gifted at entertaining but have not put in the time to earn any credibility as policy makers. Or historians. So enjoy the music, the play or the movie but understand you don’t want to hear most economists try to sing.

So Eilish is young, in an industry that strokes egos while the performer is a hot product.



That is why we elect mature, balanced states persons to positions of authority.



Oh wait.



News reports state that President Trump wants Penn Station and Dulles Airport named after him. There are claims that Senator Schumer (D-NY) offered the renaming as an incentive for the president to release funds for a tunnel between New York and New Jersey.



Unwrapping this further, the reports from New York Times, NBC, ABC, CNN, USA Today, and others were based on the infamous “anonymous sources” which any discerning adult should instantly translate as “bullshit made up by the dying established media ecosystem”. Senator Schumer called the matter “an absolute lie” on his X account.

To be fair, while extreme, the fake stories were mildly believable because the Trump branding is getting out of hand. The obvious solution is to just name all the speed bumps in the country “Trump Bumps.” That way MAGA supporters can be reminded that Mr. Trump is slowing the flow of illegal immigrants, and the “resisters” can imagine they are running over a person they disagree with. Works for everyone. Eventually the bumps will simply be known as “Trumps” and the man will have his legacy.



Remember you heard it here first.

Investigative Reporter and Author Gerald Posner is best suited to describe the latest collapse in the entire Pediatric Gender Medicine scandal. Virtue signaling with making up or choosing pronouns was key to suppressing concern or even curiosity in this whole matter.



Gerald is a far better investigator, writer and author than me. Follow him at Just the Facts. Here is a link to his piece about the case:

Any person who applied intellect over emotion and followed the pathway of how this horror occurred would discover the unmistakable parallels with the hideous practice of lobotomies, i.e., there never was any clinical evidence or justification.

The virtue signaling of pronouns display is dying like the air leaving a balloon. The party is over.



I was on a zoom meeting yesterday with about 35 participants. Only the few employed by a public university had pronouns following their name. I guess that is good because the old bald guy from Northern Minnesota needed to tell me he was he/him. Sorry not sorry for the sarcasm.

When right-wing demonstrators occupied the lawn of Michigan’s capital in 2020 to protest Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s lockdown orders, some were slinging rifles. The carry and display of the firearms perfectly legal. At that time, I asked these questions:

Who exactly, do you plan on shooting? How, in this crowd, are you going to get off a safe shot? Do you realize that by carrying the gun, you are now a prime target if the State Police need to invoke deadly force?

Suppose a friend of Alex Pretti, knowing his history of angrily confronting Federal Law Enforcement, had asked him the same questions. The unknown is whether reason would have prevailed over emotion.

Not making light of Mr. Pretti as the latest casualty in the slow-rolling civil war, but it is necessary to question the thoughtfulness of any person who puts themselves in harm’s way based on the encouragement of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D-MN).



Walz personal track record of placing himself in hostile zones is proven to be either imaginary (he was not at Tiananmen Square) or questionable timing (leaving his National Guard unit in the nick of time before their deployment to Iraq). Walz’s unit had received a deployment alert prior to his exit from the National Guard. His successor called Walz’s actions “cowardice”. At least we know from his debate with Vice President JD Vance that while maybe he was not at Tiananmen Square, he did ride his bicycle in Nebraska when he was 9 years of age.

When the answers to the questions of who is being removed from Minnesota and why, perhaps the public’s perception of the “how” will be less controversial. This, no matter the outcome of the controversy.

In a mystery reaching a level not seen since the Epstein Files, somehow a racist video posted by President Trump on Truth Social was made public. The video, set to the 1961 tune by the Tokens (the irony skyrockets) hit, “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” depicts Democrats as various animals and Mr. Trump as a powerful lion king.



Apparently, the phantom staffer that posted the offensive video has not been fired.



No matter how you dice it or slice it, the president’s defense is pretty much, “I’m not a racist, I fancy myself a king like a lion king.” My bet is that he cornered the market on “No Kings” signs and is now positioned to make a killing.



See the notes above about the potential benefits of electing mature, balanced states persons to positions of authority. Maybe someone with a track record of organizing and managing good government services. Like spending the taxpayers’ money sensibly. It just might work.

Instead of uniting and calling on the two entrenched major parties to grow the f—up and start doing their job, the country is caught in this dumb battle of debating whether Mother Teresa would have just been another nun except for Alex Pretti’s influencing her, or whether the tragedy over Mr. Pretti’s death was another case of suicide by cop? What are the odds that some reporter unlocks the nuances of Minnesota’s duty to retreat?



How many adults actually think that Don Lemon was channeling his inner Walter Cronkite and practicing journalism? Whether you are a person of faith or not, does your tribe want you to condone disrupting a time when people are literally praying for the welfare of others?

When did “Barbie” become an insult? We can all agree that boasting about shooting your own dog is grade-A weird, for sure. We have one tribe using “Barbie” as a pejorative and the other using “Karen” for the same purpose. I have known some lovely Barbaras and Karens in my time.

It is not a binary choice as described by our decaying, dying, established media ecosystem. It isn’t necessary to pick a tribe or team. Neither is serving you.

So now here we go with the battle for hearts and minds being played out across media channels old and news. Hearts. Emotion. Minds. Reason.



Is US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, (ICE), an evil, marauding band doing the will of an authoritarian president or a legislatively authorized part of government enforcing the laws passed by the United States Government?



Is the family of Henry Eicher mourning today because of our government policies?



Is the Griggs Midway building an incubator hub or a clearing house for graft and corruption?

I would write more today, but it is a quiet and peaceful morning. I am much more relaxed, focused and productive if there is incessant sound of whistles, car alarms and people cursing at me. No one I know can do a good job at anything unless they are in the midst of that chaos.

Onward.

* Bob Talbert was a popular columnist for the Detroit Free Press. He would pen rambling columns under the heading, ‘Out of My Mind on a Monday Moanin.’

