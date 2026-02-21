Support independent journalism on Substack and beyond! If you can’t subscribe, consider donating just $2—or whatever feels comfortable—to https://venmo.com/Richard-CBridge; every bit helps keep stories like this alive.

Hoping I have not infringed a copyright by honoring the late Bob Talbert*. Out of My Head today.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Instead: An adverb meaning “in place of something else, as a substitute, or as an alternative choice.”

Those familiar with The Common Bridge know our brand promise is “something for everyone to not like in every episode and column.”



If you are one of the millions who believe being against something or opposing a policy ends your responsibility as a citizen or human being, it is probably a good idea to stop reading this column and go about your day.



If you are still reading, please expect to have some fun today. With paragraphs you won’t like, and some that you may. Perhaps consider supporting The Common Bridge by forwarding this or inviting a friend to subscribe.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Super Bowl Sunday, I had a conversation with a dear and respected friend. He had all the talking points about how wrong federal law enforcement techniques in Minnesota are, including a few based in facts and things. This friend, a veteran of the US military and accomplished with skilled trades, had the view of most Americans, i.e., border security under the Trump administration was preferable to the calamity under his immediate predecessor. He agreed that the influx had to be remedied.



My friend then returned to how much he hated federal law enforcement practices to rectify the impact of the prior policies. So, I posed the question, “what would you recommend instead?”



Instead.



Later we just talked football, food, and friends.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

When I read about or hear people ranting that the constitutional republic form of democracy in the United States is fatally flawed, I invite them to describe how they’d form a government if they were starting today, from scratch, with a new continent and a clean sheet of paper.



To date, there has been no “instead of the US Constitution, we should have…” statements.



Would love to hear comments on this, particularly if you live in New York City.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Messy as it is, our democracy seemed to hold up pretty well this week.



In yet another battle among the three co-equal parts of government, the Executive Branch was reined in by the Judicial Branch.



The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) issued an opinion in the Learning Resources, Inc. v Trump, POTUS. In a 6-3 ruling, the court rejected the Trump’s administration policy of invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose tariffs.



President Trump invoked IEEPA to justify broad tariffs—totaling around $133 billion—targeting trade imbalances often citing immigration, opioids, or economic threats as “emergencies.” The Roberts’ court rejected that argument.



As former US Labor Secretary Robert Reich writes in his substack, “Note that the decision was written by Chief Justice John Roberts — the same justice who wrote the Court’s 2024 decision in Trump v. United States, … which provided absolute immunity for actions taken within their core constitutional powers and at least presumptive immunity for all other official acts…both are intended to clarify the powers of the president and of Congress. A president has immunity for actions taken within his core constitutional powers. But a president has no authority to take core powers that the Constitution gives to Congress.”



Reich, an ardent and consistent critic of this president and all things Republican Party, confirmed that our democracy is in fine shape with the latest example of power struggles amongst the 3 branches – designed to provide separation of powers and checks-and-balances.

A full read of the decision, the concurring opinions and the dissents should give all warm confidence that good people can weigh an argument from many different perspectives and reach enough agreement to move forward. We should all be so lucky. Full text at the link:



https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/25pdf/24-1287_4gcj.pdf



So, now with SCOTUS ruling that the influx of illegal drugs and the “hollowing out” of the US manufacturing base cannot be addressed with the use of IEEPA, and that tax powers belongs to the Congress, what policies should be implemented instead to address the drug crisis and the loss of manufacturing base and associated employment?



*******************************************************************

“Kakistocracy” means a form of government in which the worst people are in power—typically the least qualified, least competent, or most unscrupulous officials.

Whether one believes that the USA has entered Kakistocracy or not, let me wager this. Everyone, and I mean every single person, knows at least one person who they think could do a better job than at least one of their state legislators, governor, Congressperson(s), or even President.



This definition is not an image or an online personality; it is a person one actually knows in real life. Who has had personal conversations with the person.



So, if we are conducting news coverage, primaries, and political parties in a way that doesn’t get our best people into positions of policy-making power, what should we do instead?

Instead of reacting to the political ads and the attack lines, the answer is simple, turn off the media sources that have consistently tried to alarm or scare you, read the legislation and court decisions for yourself, and most importantly, speak directly to each other with a goal of finding some common ground.

Instead of listening to those who complain and tear things down, ask what they’ve built and who they have actually helped.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Support independent journalism on Substack and beyond! If you can’t subscribe, consider donating just $2—or whatever feels comfortable at by sending via Zelle®—to rich@richardhelppie.com

Every bit helps keep stories like this alive.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

A photographer friend posted a photo that captured the impact of new roads and subdivisions sprawling further into farmland.

When the tax system makes it more profitable to plow under farmland and forest, we all get urban sprawl.

Instead, a simple fix would be tax incentives to build in places where infrastructure - water, sewer, roadways, gas lines, electric service already exist. Couple that with taxes for the cost of destruction of farm and forest and the entire equation changes.

Inner cities and inner ring suburbs are refurbished, and outer ring sprawl is curtailed.

It is the age-old truth: “Tax something to get less of it, subsidize to get more of it”

I’ve been railing about this since the 1970’s with zero success. One can count the number of administrations and legislative sessions since then and see the result is always the same.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Instead of buying the latest fear mongering about the upcoming elections and the SAVE ACT, let’s all recall the same noise about Georgia’s voting laws. The same critics then declared that election the safest and most secure.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

As someone who really likes words, it seems that using the words already available, we don’t need to invent a lot of new ones. Yet this week, we were treated to the twisted phraseology of “gunperson”. Instead of contorting words to obscure reality, how about use the ones we have to offer clarity?



Just to emphasize the point, when aged media struggled to describe the troubled man who shot people in Rhode Island, every adult with an IQ over room temperature knew the self-proclaimed identity of the murderer.



Odder still is that those afflicted are told to be proud of their identity, except when they are murdering innocents.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Instead of reporting tragedies through a narrative lens, can we get back to we are all created equally? It seems that the death of Linda Davis, a 52-year-old special education teacher in Georgia, could have been spared an unnecessary death if Oscar Vasquez Lopez, a 38-year-old Guatemalan national illegally in the U.S. with a 2024 deportation order, had been removed from the country.



Instead, we have the faux compassionates that blithely put the burden of tragic results like these on other people, neighborhoods and communities.

A foundational lesson of this hypocrisy, of course, is Martha’s Vineyard. The affluent island in Massachusetts is comprised of 6 towns with a population of about 24,000 permanent residents. Of course, the population in the summer months surges to upwards of 200,000 due to over half the homes are only used seasonally.



Instead of whisking these asylum-seekers off their private playground, wouldn’t absorbing just 50 of the recent arrivals be more humane? It would not even make a dent in the guest homes or guest suites in the summer cottages?



* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Out of time today, some things that didn’t make it out of my head:

Painful as it was, finally caught up enough to read the full transcript of the hazing of Attorney General Pam Bondi. Many topics covered, but immigration and the Epstein subject got most of the headlines.

Epstein saga will roll out slowly, even with Prince Andrew’s arrest. There are better places than The Common Bridge for reporting on this.

Jesse Jackson passes. I always like Reverand Jackson. Thought he was dynamic and authentic. Inspirational speaker.

Marco Rubio’s speech in Europe is worth watching. The whole speech.



Onward.

* Bob Talbert was a popular columnist for the Detroit Free Press. He would pen rambling columns under the heading “Outta My Mind on a Monday Moanin’”

Support independent journalism on Substack and beyond! If you can’t subscribe, consider donating just $2—or whatever feels comfortable at:

• Venmo. https://venmo.com/Richard-CBridge

• Via Zelle. rich@richardhelppie.com

• Buy Me a Coffee. buymeacoffee.com/RichHelppie

You can also send an email to Editor@TheCommonBridge.com

Thanks!