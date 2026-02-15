Support independent journalism on Substack and beyond! If you can’t subscribe, consider donating just $2—or whatever feels comfortable—to https://venmo.com/Richard-CBridge; every bit helps keep stories like this alive.

Hoping I have not infringed a copyright by honoring the late Bob Talbert*. Out of My Head today.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

I note the root word in “reasonable” is “reason”. Reason is the cause or explanation for why something happens or is done. Able added to a noun like reason means “capable of”.

Today I learned that “emotionable” is a rare adjective meaning capable of being moved by emotion. The definition goes on to say that “reasonable” means governed by or agreeable to reason and its semantic opposite would be something like “unreasonable” or “irrational”.



* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

The etymology is important today because, despite 7 seasons of seeking discussion on policies that would be seen as better than what we have today, it seems the polarized extremes are getting further dug into their sides.



We are losing the middle. Maybe I was just wrong that there ever was a middle or that there were sufficient good-faith attempts to reach those on the other side. If losing the middle and reason is the case, one side is going to “win” and the other is going to “lose”.



Which will it be? From my lonely observation point in the center, I can only observe behavior. One side is getting decidedly more shrill, more desperate, and more illogical. The other seems to be waking from its fear being labeled a hater or some type of “ist” and speaking up on topics and beginning to comment on some of the craziness.



Before any of one side celebrate prematurely, let me assure all that they will overreach and become disgusting beyond belief. Human nature. No person, or movement, or side or any division gets everything they want. It is with near certainty that there will be an overreach, like banning interstate sale of morning after drugs.

A good outcome would be a return to statecraft, leadership, and serving the populace. Las Vegas odds on that anyone?



* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

How far over the edge?

ICE agents advise a woman in Rochester, Minnesota, attempting to interfere with them, that they are en route to apprehend the rapist of a child. The woman, Olivia Jenson, tells them she doesn’t care. Videos are viral and widely available.



Who’da thunk that being in league with a child rapist would be politically correct? If Ms. Jenson stopped for coffee with her friends would they pat her on the back for delaying the arrest of a child rapist or ask her to seek psychiatric help?



* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

The futility of state and local governments attempting to prevent enforcement of Federal Law in Minnesota is reaching a predictable tipping point.



Consider the historical precedent in 1962 Mississippi, where state and local government, including the governor, attempted to defy Federal anti-discrimination law. According to the detailed historical record in “An American Insurrection” by William Doyle, segregationists were convinced that integration could be blocked in the streets by a wall of flesh, convinced the Feds would retreat.

After it was clear the governor would lose this conflict with the president, the mob attacked black churches. At the conclusion of hostilities, it was clear that the vast majority of Mississippians chose law and order.



Doyle’s book chronicles other times when the military was called out by a US president, including George Washington. Federals won every single time.



* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

History is always being made and telling schoolchildren that integration of races is an evil thing will predictably create adults who are racists and segregationists.



Routinely telling schoolchildren their country is awful, race relations can never be improved, and that men in drag are an essential part of primary education will result in adults who are just as easily misled.



* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *



Bringing the lens in a little closer, we have the sad tale of Don Lemon. Apparently not a student of history, Lemon is, in part a victim of his own experience.



Consider that Lemon was employed at CNN from September 2006 until being fired in April of 2023.



During Lemon’s stint at CNN, two dozen heavily armed FBI agents, a helicopter and an armored vehicle were dispatched to the home of Roger Stone, aged 66. The early morning raid was covered by CNN with a live crew.



Presumably the FBI didn’t need CNN’s help in deciding to make the raid to bring in the unarmed, pajama-clad Stone. It is clear the network knew enough about the plan to set up cameras for the pre-dawn raid.



So now we shall see if Lemon was just the dupe helping the despicable group rampaging through a church service or if he fancied himself a privileged observer like CNN during the Stone raid. The courts will decide but apparently the thought “I want no part of this” never entered the sad-sack Lemon’s mind.



* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Like every other writer, columnist, talking head, pundit, podcaster and YouTube personality, I offer no guarantee that the outcomes suggested will materialize

I would assert that something is happening. Homicide rates in the USA are at the lowest per-capita pace since 1900. Aggravated assaults and robberies are also down. If there was a center in the country, could we agree that those trends are good for everyone?

Would a calm, reasoned discussion of what changed, leading to the positive trend be helpful?

More people are aware that the established news media is designed to appeal to emotions and generate a reaction. That business model won’t bring the reasoned discussion that is needed. That awareness is a good change.



Nothing today about the slow-rolling Epstein saga or Attorney General Pam Bondi’s testimony. I have yet to view the AG’s testimony, but I understand it was something to behold, including cheering the levels achieved by the DJIA.

Onward.

* Bob Talbert was a popular columnist for the Detroit Free Press. He would pen rambling columns under the heading “Out of My Mind on a Monday Moanin’”

