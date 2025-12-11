Today, merging my inner Bob Talbert with the “just asking questions” style that cable anchors use. Except no smirk or raised eyebrows here. Maybe.

Happy to hear any answers. Even those “wrong answers only” type replies.

** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** **

How did something calling itself the affordable anything bill (example: healthcare) produce something unaffordable unless someone else, like the taxpayers, pay for it?



Follow-up question: How do those concerned using the term “affordable” blithely insist on passing the tab to generations yet unborn?

** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** **

How does the President of the United States find time to shoot cable television commercials where he is hawking watches bearing his name?



Follow-up question: Can anyone name another Chief Executive that would keep their job if they used their time and image to promote a product not beneficial to their employer?

** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** **

When did “conspiracy theorist” quit being an insult?



Follow-up question: What caused this change?

** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** Who at the FBI should receive accolades for the arrest of the person who allegedly placed bombs near the RNC and DNC headquarters on January 6, 2021?



Follow-up question: Did the breakthrough in the investigation come after agents shifted from seeking a white, Trump-supporting woman with no cell phone trail, license plate or credit card data to finding a black male anarchist guy whose cellphone trail, license plate and credit card data confirmed his location at the crime scenes? Who’d a thunk it?

** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** **

When did “affordability” shift from being an urgent matter for a vast number of Americans to a “hoax” and a “con job” by our president?



Follow-up question: Who has a shred of data that purports to show that costs for food and shelter have not increased over the past 3 years?

** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** **

This question only for those who would identify as a fisherman or fisherwoman: How much fentanyl and cocaine do you normally take in your fishing boat on your nighttime fishing runs?



Follow-up question: Is it the weight of the drugs or need to go really fast to catch speedy fish that requires using 4 motors on your fishing boat?

** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** **

Who remembers the Anti-Drug Abuse Act of 1986 and the included Title II, the Defense Narcotics Act of 1986 which directed the Secretary of Defense to support drug interdiction efforts, mostly abroad and at sea?

Follow-up question: Just what would one discover by looking up this legislation, and by investigating who voted in favor of the bill? (Hint: It passed the House of Representatives 392-16)



** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** **

While we are counting votes, how many Democratic Party lawmakers have called for a return to the Biden-era policies of an open Southern Border, circa 2021-2023?



Follow-up question: Is the answer a number or is it a letter, like the first vowel in the word “none” or the last letter in the word “zero”?



** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** **

Why does POTUS think a good use of his time is to send out 158 posts in a single day?



Follow-up question: Which is the most cringy of the posts on Truth Social, and can a country at least unify around embarrassment? Let me re-phrase that. “Can a country at least unify around embarrassment FFS?”

** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** **

To what extent must a population claim discrimination to excuse a fraud routing at least a billion dollars of taxpayer funds to groups hostile to those taxpayers?



Follow-up questions: What are the Las Vegas odds that the Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who adds this fiasco to his sordid track record, is hopelessly corrupt, brutally incompetent or both?



** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** **

Was it coincidence or weaponization of government when an IRS agent visited the home of journalist Matt Taibbi at the same time Taibbi was testifying in front of Congress about the Twitter files?



Follow-up question: Is it coincidence that this first-time-ever surprise visit from the IRS came when Taibbi was reviewing all the correspondence between the presidential administration circa 2021-2024 and employees at Twitter before publishing his work?



** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** ** **

What would be more difficult? Stopping crime with patrols, investigations, arrests, prosecutions and incarcerations, or manipulating the data so that the statistics showed lower rates of crime?



Follow-up question: If the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department manipulated data across all 7 precincts, causing 36 whistleblowers to take action, how safe was the nation’s capital under recently departed chief Pamela Smith (who resigned on December 8th, claiming no knowledge of the practice)?

Onward.

