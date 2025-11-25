Hoping I have not infringed a copyright by honoring the late Bob Talbert*, some miscellaneous short notes on events and/or reports of recent days in no specific order and absent any particular purpose, but here it is:

The sorry saga of the Epstein files, promoted as the way to finally, finally, bring down a universally hated president, is starting to look like one of those AI-generated videos where a porch pirate has a box blow up in their face. Or the container is filled with dog poop.



How can I write that this president is “universally hated” when his approval ratings are better than those of former Presidents Biden, Obama, and George W. Bush at similar points in their presidencies? Just playing to the legacy media’s style sheet and the fearmongers populating online platforms. The style sheet plays to an audience that wants the vitriol and amuses those who like facts, history and data. You can tell who is in what camp – the former are wide-eyed and excited about the legacy reporting as if it is new, the latter are rolling their eyes and chuckling.





* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *



Wouldn’t it be great if there were an active, competent media ecosystem covering the issues of the day and asking the tough questions of those in power?



More on this later.



* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

In the latest display of impotence and ridiculousness, the exchange between Democratic lawmakers and President Trump was a real doozy. Our president, never one to let a small fire burn out, dumped gasoline on the conflagration after provocative statements from Senators Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ), and US House of Representatives Jason Crow (D-CO), Maggie Goodlander (D-NH), Chris Deluzio (D-PA), and Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA).



These Democrats made claims that the administration is pitting our uniformed military and intelligence professionals against American citizens and that threats to our constitution were coming from “right here at home.” Then they inferred that the military and intelligence were being given illegal orders that could be refused.



Yes, it is true that illegal orders can and must be refused. However, there is a process that all of them know. The first step is to identify the actual order one considers illegal. None of the eight did that. Indeed, Senator Slotkin answered truthfully when she told ABC News she has no knowledge or awareness of any illegal orders. Never has a statement gone from provocative to pathetic this quickly.



A chief executive with better diplomacy skills would have simply posed the question, “What are you talking about?” and let the ill-advised video stand as an embarrassment to the increasingly unhinged opposition. However, this president must make a bad situation worse. Makes me nuts.



* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *



This week while media is filled with Russiagate-style speculation over Epstein matters and stupid videos, our president made nice with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS). “Made nice” in this context is agreeing to sell the world’s most advanced fighter jet, the F-35, to Saudi Arabia.

MBS was almost certainly involved in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Mr. Khashoggi was murdered in a Saudi consulate in Turkey and dismembered with a bone saw.

President Trump was dismissive of Prince Mohammed’s alleged involvement with the crime. Think of the amount of media coverage that could have gone to challenging the human rights abuses and repressive regimes.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Other things that need attention and adult behavior would be food and energy.



The Trump administration is now lowering tariffs on certain food products to fend off inflation. This whipsawing of the supply chain is one more example of how ridiculous it is to have a chief executive running things by whim. Policy ideas and changes need to be debated over a conference table and the consequences mapped out. Not launched and played out in real time.



Absent aggressive regulation, homeowners and renters are going to be socked with higher electricity bills so that there is sufficient power for AI Data Centers. That result should enrage everyone with a sense of fair play. The solution, which works fine in places that implement it, is a tiered electricity rate system. The first tier, enough to power an average-sized home, is at the lowest rate per kilowatt hour. Higher tiers charge progressively more per kilowatt hour so that larger homes pay for their overage. Electric suppliers who need to create more power for the voracious appetites of AI data centers need to price the construction, transmission and maintenance to the AI data center to cover the cost.



Electric companies want to be even more like new sports stadiums, i.e., burden on the working taxpayers and benefits to the big customers and shareholders. Yet the leadership of the two major parties appear befuddled when they aren’t seen as credible voices for the public interest.



* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Subsidies for meeting the basics of life mean that the economy has failed those who work to support it. Further violation of a fundamental social contract that one’s contribution to the economy and society should net sufficient funds to live a life. Subsidies are typically just more dollars chasing the same amount of goods and services. So, the price of those goods and services keep escalating. Which means more people need the subsidies.

Notice how well things worked out with student loan funding to make higher education “more affordable”?

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *



Which brings us to healthcare and the upcoming debate about extending the temporary subsidy supports that are due to expire at the end of the year.



Here we have a clear policy debate between the Democrats and the Republicans.



For the most part, the Democrats want to add subsidies to healthcare payment methods that have not only failed but have also made things worse.



The Republicans’ plan is no plan.

The administration floats a trial policy balloon, the notion of providing funds to households instead of routing subsidies to the insurance companies. This may be a good idea because having funds in a vehicle like a health savings account would mean the individual consumer could access money to pay for doctors, prescriptions and treatments. Continuing to pay money to the insurance company would do nothing to cover the massive deductibles and co-payments that burden patients.

It is time we try something new, and one could imagine that consumers paying for healthcare directly would mean fewer claims on insurance, with a result of possibly lower premiums at some point in the future.



Anything that interrupts the tax-supported revenue stream to United Healthcare is good for Americans. What we have isn’t working. There is no reason to be confident that there is an actual plan behind the idea of funding directly to people.



For those who want a deeper dive on healthcare, we cover many aspects of healthcare on The Common Bridge. In addition to 6 seasons with plenty of this content, Season 7 adds The Healthcare Bridge. This program features the one and only Nathan Kaufman and his insights into healthcare payment policy.



Oh, and a competent media ecosystem would be asking if a policy that creates debt for our grandchildren and great-grandchildren to fund today’s profits to insurance companies is the best thinking we as a nation can come up with. Sounds stupid when you think of it that way, but imagine you are a student or reporter or just an average citizen in 2050 asking “What were they thinking” when making an inquiry about a policy of offering your tax money to fund companies to deny you the coverage you need.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Those familiar with The Common Bridge know that when we veer from pure policy discussions, we often resort to our consulting roots to describe a situation, forecast the future based on trends, and suggest alternative courses.



One of our consistent themes is that every time the Democrats engage in political theater or embrace absurd positions, it just opens a wider lane for President Trump. In our view, Mr. Trump was elected in large part due to revulsion with the status quo from both major parties.



The way to close that wide lane is to advance policies that make sense. Take a stand against sex lobotomies and the undermining of parents’ rights. Admit the undermining of Title IX caused unnecessary harm to women and girls. Let science be actual scientific inquiry. Put a halt to the identity politics. Get on board with making meaningful reductions in spending. Help clean up the results of disastrous immigration policies.



The DNC won’t do that, of course. In another marker of being unaware, advocating a lesser-of-two-evils choice in the voting booth while simultaneously striving to look like the worst choice is a pathway to defeat.



Naturally, not to be outdone, President Trump steps on his own successes. As noted, reacting with suggestions of death penalties. Suppose he pointed out that NATO members’ defense expenditures have increased with pressure from his administration, and that wars have been ceased.



On the topic of the military, isn’t it oddly quiet that no one is questioning the US military at the border?



* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

So much more to talk about, and a few quickies:

Trump is a ruthless dictator who is losing control of his own party. Seems that a ruthless dictator would be able to control not only their party but their country.



Rachel Maddow and Anthony Fauci attended the funeral of Dick Cheney. No, Rachel and Anthony did not attend together, it is just remarkable that both honored the former Vice President in this way.



Marjorie Taylor Greene announces that she will leave the US House of Representatives in January. Her time in Congress not only gained fame, it seems she had time to boost her net worth from $700,000 to approximately $25 million. She claims the source of her wealth is her construction company and stock portfolio. Just coincidental that both had a heckuva run during her time in Congress. Nancy Pelosi probably scoffed and called Greene an amateur.



James Comey and Leticia James spared prosecution, at least for the time being. Seems the Trump administration couldn’t legally appoint the prosecutor. More of the ready, fire, aim approach that marks this executive branch. The charges are dropped without prejudice, meaning they can come back later. Maybe along with some of Comey’s own communication from the burn bags, and another look at Ms. James’ handwriting on legal forms.



Mark Epstein says his brother didn’t kill himself. Ghislaine Maxwell is the only living person who knows to whom the women and girls were trafficked. There is an amazing match between Jeffrey Epstein’s depictions of Donald Trump and the way entertainment, media, and his political opponents describe the president.



* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Happy Thanksgiving! Hope everyone gets enough family, food, and football.

Onward.

* Bob Talbert was a popular columnist for the Detroit Free Press. He would pen rambling columns under the heading “Out of My Mind on a Monday Moanin’”

