The Common Bridge

The Common Bridge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Schneble's avatar
Dan Schneble
15h

Hey Rich O-H-I-O! Go BUCKS!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Greg Slavens's avatar
Greg Slavens
17h

As former federal LE, I found the Trump charges, all of them, to be laughably biased from the perspective of prosecutorial discretion, but at least policy and the customary charging process was followed, and the charging documents stated a fact scenario compared to the criminal elements.

By contrast, the Comey and James charging documents were simplistic, and their approval, again, laughably, did not follow required processes.

No Chief of Criminal in a US Attorney's office would make such a stupid mistake, so I conclude that no experienced prosecutor was ever involved. I mean, cmon, you guys, can't you at least TRY to do the work?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Richard Helppie
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture