On the morning of the State of the Union address.

USA Men’s and Women’s hockey claim Olympic Gold.

Championship hockey teams need a right wing, a left wing, and a center playing together. Also, a right and left defense to keep the attackers out of their zone and advance the puck safely. And of course, a rock-solid goalie to throw up a wall to stop anything from getting past the goal line.



Are you listening Washington, D.C.? Go chug a beer to celebrate right now. All of you.



Then realize you are all on the same sheet of ice with the same responsibility to play as a unit. And no one plays without a goalie if you catch the analogy.

SOTU is can’t-miss TV. Imagine you are a president who believes one can re-route a hurricane with a sharpie. Which would explain how easy it would be to suddenly transform a dangerous carcinogen from public enemy number one and chief toxin in the country’s grain supply to an essential product by calling it a national defense priority.



This week, President Trump threw a life ring to Monsanto/Bayer and a pair of cement shoes to Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., by declaring Glyphosate a national defense imperative.



POTUS used the Defense Production Act - the same one that let ventilators be built during the pandemic – as justification for the sudden reversal. It was soon discovered that the ventilators provided an 80% chance of dying from COVID, so the painful parallels continue.



The incomparable and entertaining Jenna McCarthy describes the situation here:

Abigail Spanberger, Governor of Virginia, will deliver the Democratic Party’s response to SOTU.



Which Spanberger will be giving this address? Candidate Spanberger, who ran as a new Democrat offering “pragmatism over partisanship,” or Governor Spanberger whose policy proposals and executive orders head back into territory that imperil the prospects of her party?

Adding to the festivities, in the latest example of annual silliness, a cadre of Democrats is boycotting the State of the Union address for performative stunts, proving to this independent observer that the worst critics of the Democratic Party may be correct – they don’t want to show up to work, and it is all about show versus substance.



Whoops! I used “annual” when I should have said “daily” in the paragraph above.

In 1961, John Howard Griffin penned the groundbreaking book, “Black Like Me.” Griffin effectively disguised himself as a Black man and traveled in Jim Crow South. His experiences brought light to the very different treatment that Black people endured. The human connection was palpable.



Last week, California Governor Gavin Newsom put on his most racist hat and sought common ground with a predominantly black audience by declaring himself stupid. Newsom was promoting his new book, which, for consistency, should be titled, “Stupid Like Me.”



Among the incredulous commentators, Nickie Minaj blasted the Democratic presidential hopeful by pointing out that Newsom’s condescending speech included literally slowing down his cadence.



According to some analyses, Governor Newsom is not the most tone-deaf politician in office today. Recall these choice reminders from years past:



New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D-NY) as she described crime fears as “hyperventilating” amid subway violence, even joking about handing out weapons—while her own challenger’s family faced a shooting.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who posed with Iran’s regime after they downed a plane killing dozens of Canadians, then refused to label their guards terrorists despite public outrage.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA): Warned of a “dam breaking” in the GOP over Trump’s inflation comments, calling them classless amid real family tragedies—alienating her base.



And no compilation of tone-deaf highlights would be complete without a mention of Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) jetting off to Mexico while his constituents were without life basics during a storm.

After chuckling at these examples, remember that we have a representative form of government and we the voters chose every one of them.



In New York City, Mayor Mandami brushes off unionized workers and embraces the gig economy.



Presumably denying overtime opportunities for Teamsters Local 831, the new mayor is seeking workers for $30-per-hour temp.



By now most have heard about the need for identification. Another part of the qualification for this temp work is to provide two photographs of a particular size. When an enterprising video reporter told the registrar she didn’t have photos or access to a printer, she was advised “go to CVS.”



Seems getting photo identification in 2026 is easy.

And to be a snow shoveler in NYC, you must agree not to come to work if you test positive for COVID-19. This requirement is on the same form that lists the extensive identification tests.



Illinois Governor JB Pritzker (D-IL) and the aforementioned Governor Newsom advance the idea that invoices should be sent to recover tariff charges that were implemented prior to the recent SCOTUS ruling (see column of February 21st). Their action may have spurred FedEx to sue for refunds as well.



Let’s embrace this idea enthusiastically!



There are about 175 million taxpayers in the USA. 160 to 165 million file individual tax returns, and there are another 13 million or so business income tax returns. This represents about 132 million households.

Taxpayer fraud losses for fake businesses in Minnesota are no less than 1 billion and as much as $9 billion; COVID small business loss: $200 billion; EV Charging stations, $7.5 billion allocated, 214 ports operational; Broadband for Rural American - $42.45 billion allocated, zero connections;

California High-Speed Rail - $16 billion on way to over $100 billion; California Homeless Spending - $24 billion and homeless population grew, but at least we know the homeless are not sleeping on (the non-existent) trains or (also non-existent) tracks.



While the GAO reports $20 to $27 billion in ACA Marketplace fraud, the big drain is the Pentagon, which cannot find $2.58 trillion, including $2 billion for the new

Constellation Frigate ships (to date there are none).



Just divide the waste by the number of taxpayers or the number of households and the refund would pay for a down payment on a house or relief for student debt or maybe orthodontia. Maybe more.

The New York Times published a guest essay today with this headline:



“Medical Associations Trusted Belief Over Science on Youth Gender Care”



This signals the start of backpedaling by the paper of record and their ilk who perpetuated this hoax.





The definitive Cass Review was published nearly 2 years ago.

Finland restricted gender-affirming care for minors in 2020, banning surgeries for those under 18 and limiting puberty blockers and hormones to exceptional cases after psychotherapy-first guidelines. The United Kingdom, Norway and Sweden began their exits between 2020 and 2022.



At long last, physician societies and hospitals in the United States are reversing course.



The many tragedies of this modern-day lobotomy fad include lives lost, futures forever harmed, money spent, and the social upheaval brought about by the trashing of common sense.

This test, published by The Common Bridge in April of 2024 sums up the conflict between irrational conclusions of being a compassionate ally or a hateful phobic person:



https://thecommonbridge.substack.com/p/take-the-transphobe-or-trans-ideologue

Waiting to hear people who embraced this catastrophe use the same forums, volume, and frequency to admit they were wrong and ask for forgiveness.

Onward.

