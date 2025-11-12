Editor’s Note: We hope you enjoy the video above. If you’d rather just listen to the podcast, click the button below to Apple Podcasts: The Common Bridge. It is also available on all other podcast platforms. We have included the transcript to this program below. We offer this program in it’s entirety to our paid subscribers, and welcome all to subscribe below.

Apologies to the late Bob Talbert*, miscellaneous short notes on a few of the events from recent days. A bit of a jumble, but here it is:

In this great land of 348 million people, how many of us were ever lauded for the basic accomplishment of opening the doors of our employer? Fewer still have those in our employ compelled by law to come to work, even without those essential people getting paid?



Yet, that’s the story we are all supposed to consume from the decaying legacy media.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

If Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) often known as “Obamacare” actually did the things voters were promised by the then-President, i.e., let people keep their own doctors while saving $2,500 annually, there would be no need to blackmail the citizens with a government shutdown over extending the COVID-era extensions of premium subsidies, aka revenue stream to big insurance companies. An honest media would report that these were temporary subsidies to begin with. Apparently, crushing the economy with “2 weeks to stop the spread” and “extending temporary extensions of insurance premiums” are the fruit of the same tree.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

If you had failed in your job for 50 years, how much leverage would you have if you said you were going to shut down your employer if you weren’t allowed to fail more? Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was first elected to public office in 1975 (New York State Assembly) and has been a US Senator for 25 years. Between these two offices, he served 9 terms in the US House of Representatives.

So had this Senate minority leader been effective during his 50 contiguous years on the taxpayer-funded payroll, it seems that Americans should be enjoying access to high quality, affordable healthcare. Yet, there remains people in New York, and presumably America, who believe Mr. Schumer is fighting their battle for healthcare. I suspect those are the same folks who believe they purchased a particular span over the East River between Brooklyn Heights and Manhattan.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

In other healthcare-insurance-pharmaceutical-manufacturer industrial complex news, the Trump administration held a press conference to announce an agreement with Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly to limit prices for GLP-1 drugs. Originally designed to treat type 2 diabetes, the compounds have become popular for reducing obesity. The price supports are designed to expand access to these drugs for millions more Americans, especially those on Medicare, where coverage for obesity treatments is sparse.

The oft-repeated justification for price supports to drugs for obesity and wight loss is, “1 in 3 Americans is obese.” Despite a pharmaceutical executive fainting during the presser, those presenting all looked reasonably fit and lean. I don’t suspect any of them reached that level of health by using the GLP-1 drugs. Since I watched the presser while on a flight, I took note that none of the 20 passengers in first class appeared to be morbidly overweight, when there should have been 6 or 7.

There was a time when being low income might come with calorie deficits. The wealthy were the “fat cats”. Now it seems that things have flipped, with the upper incomes enjoying better diet and exercise habits for health and others offered a lifelong drug regimen.



What happened to the advocacy of RFK Jr for organic food and gym memberships as an alternative to medicalization and pharmaceutical interventions for better health?

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

President Trump, after handling a series of policy questions, ended the session on-brand. In a cringey, exhausting way. Asked to comment on Nancy Pelosi’s retirement announcement, he could have just said that he wished her well.

Instead, the president said, “I’m glad she’s retiring. . .I believe she has provided a significant service to the nation by retiring. In my opinion, she was a considerable liability for the country. I viewed her as an evil woman who performed poorly and inflicted substantial damage on the nation, both in terms of finances and reputation. I thought she was dreadful.” And then went on to describe her as “highly overrated,” “corrupt,” and “only focused on bad things for our country,” before ending with this flourish, “She was rapidly losing control of her party, and it was never coming back. I’m very honored she impeached me twice and failed miserably twice. Nancy Pelosi is a highly overrated politician.”



Way to play to the center Mr. President. No one with a low opinion of Speaker Pelosi’s mind was changed, and you provided no person with a low opinion of you any reason to not dislike you even more. More divide.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

So, let’s review food and drugs. Taxpayer dollars and debt to our children go to pay for SNAP benefits. These expenditures should be targeted at fighting hunger and keeping people healthy.

However, SNAP benefits are also allowed to be used to purchase snack foods, candy, and non-alcoholic beverages including soda pop. Consuming these causes inflammation, which leads to diabetes, obesity and other health maladies.



So now taxpayers will fund drugs to fight the effects of the crap in the diets.



Seems it would be better to fix the problem at the headwaters and clean up the food supply.

That said, as of 2025, there are now state-level waivers that prevent tax-subsidized food support programs to ban or limit the ability to purchase high sugar and ultra processed foods, including soda pop, candy, energy drinks, and certain processed “junk” foods.

Local food banks and food pantries have amplified their missions during the pause in SNAP benefits. While more effective, its seems that these food banks, farmer’s markets and yoga studios lack the lobbyist money that pharmaceutical manufacturers wield.



* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

How did we get so far away from common sense of providing actual nutrition to those in need?



Follow the money?

According to OpenSecrets, the leading US Senators that received lifetime donations from pharmaceutical and health product companies are Kamala Harris ($9,136,411), Joe Biden ($9,093,884), Barack Obama ($8,132,222) and Hillary Clinton ($7,722,924). Next up is Orrin Hatch ($2,878,132), followed by Mitt Romney ($3,378,614), Bernie Sanders ($1,417,633) and Elizabeth Warren ($822,573).

Just coincidence that all have sought the presidency.

The most recent data for President Trump is that he accepted $2.95 million for the 2019-2020 cycle from pharmaceutical and health product companies.



* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

So, the news from recent days is that taxpayer money, and the tax money for future generations, is cycled through companies to produce food that is known to be harmful to health status. Those same sources of funding are then routed to pharmaceutical companies to inject substances that temporarily counter the effects of the diet.



Meanwhile, a former Speaker of the House retires with immense wealth, engaged in trading activity that would get any public company executive imprisoned.



And the decaying legacy media reports on the nasty barbs each of the political extremes shout at each other because we are expected to pick a side from two inept groups, neither of whom serve we, the people.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

New Jersey Governor-Elect Mikie Sherrill emphasized cutting red tape and expanding capacity to bring needed utility services and housing to the state’s citizens. Perhaps taking a page from Mississippi’s successful playbook for K-12 education, the incoming governor wants to expand school choice and allocate resources to improve third-grade literacy rates.



If successful, it will prove that good government doesn’t come with an “R” or a “D” but with sensible things.

We can only hope.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Meanwhile, over in Virginia, governor-elect Abigail Spanberger pledged to serve all Virginians, regardless of how they voted. The incoming governor cited the military and service of her opponent, Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, and asked for all to wish the outgoing Lieutenant Governor and her family well.



Also in Virginia, state voters sent Jay Jones to the office of Attorney General, despite his history of making violent remarks for the death of then-House Speaker Todd Gilbert and Gilbert’s children. Along with ignoring this disgusting event and Jones’ reckless driving charge for operating a vehicle at 116 miles-per-hour, Virginians picked Gilbert over the incumbent Jason Miyares.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Sticks and stones department. What’s the coordinated word for legacy media news this past weekend? No, it isn’t “Epstein”, a name that has been strangely missing. It isn’t even “Shauni Rae Kerkhoff,” or the mystery of who placed the bombs by the DNC and RNC headquarters on January 6, 2021.

The coordinated word for the Sunday news shows seems to be “chaos”.



This word embraces the sequence of deplorable, racist, misogynist, homophobe, transphobe, king, hater, anti-immigrant, anti-Palestinian, Russian stooge, xenophobe, conspiracy theorist, authoritarian, violent extremist, and white nationalist, among others.

Coming from the other side of the political divide, characterizing the other as Radical Left, Socialists, Marxists, Corrupt, Pro-criminal, Open borders advocates, antisemitic, Anti-American, Deep State Puppets, Elitists; Clueless, Inept, Corrupters of the courts, Fake News, and the like.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

* Bob Talbert was a columnist for the Detroit Free Press. Each week, he published a column of random observations with the title, “Out of My Head on a Monday Moanin’”

Onward.