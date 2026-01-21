Hoping I have not infringed a copyright by honoring the late Bob Talbert*. Out of My Head today.

Life imitates art. We might be living “Idiocracy” and in recent days it seems “Bonfire of the Vanities” and “Don’t Look Up”** have moved from fiction to reality.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

The President of the United States effectively said that if he would not get an award for peace, maybe peace isn’t worth prioritizing.

Healthy egos display confidence, ambition, and self-efficacy. Megalomaniacs and narcissists seek external power and personal adoration, which are profound conflicts with the selfless service and humility of servant leadership and altruism. A critical sign of breaching the line between healthy ego and narcissism is one uplifts and values others, another attacks and demeans.



“Houston, we have a problem.”



Someone please give the man a participation trophy until we can all find some serious, well-balanced, competent adults to lead governments.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

The solution isn’t trading for a political opposition that brings a solid track record of incompetence, corruption, and ill-shaped personalities into the same roles. Frankly, this was tried between 2021-2024 with disastrous results. But at least the Biden, Walz, and Ilhan Omar families prospered mightily by appealing to the faux morality of their base, under the cover of a compliant press and a censored social media. Walz was turned away from pulling another Spiro Agnew by the results of the 2024 election.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Even the practice of virtue signaling has become more difficult. There was a recent time when the practice was as simple as displaying pronouns and flying the flag du jour.

Enough of that weak expression – if you seek to display your virtue, it is imperative to defend felons and jump in front of moving cars.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Tribalism and insane leadership inspire more of the same.

The NY Times offers this headline, “Protest at Minnesota Church Service Adds to Tensions Over ICE Tactics.” The story describes how former CNN anchor Don Lemon employed the tactics of the despicable Westboro Baptist Church to disrupt a church service in Saint Paul, Minnesota,

So that’s the story. More tensions over ICE tactics. Read on.

Paragraph 3: “Hundreds of people across Minnesota continued throughout the holiday weekend to protest the surge of immigration agents to their state, at rallies and marches and at annual celebrations honoring the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” “Hundreds” of the 5.9 million people who live in Minnesota. Let’s assume, at the highest, 999 people, then that represents .01% of Minnesota’s population. Yet that’s the story.

So, now attacks on law enforcement have broadened to assaults on people at a Sunday worship service, but hey, if you can convince a Midwestern Mother to put her life on the line to protect the likes of Sriudorn Phaivanprior and Tou Vang, then you’ve got a business model that steals from the gullible. Phaivanprior and Vang’s convictions include strong‑arm sodomy of a boy and girl, additional aggravated sex offenses, multiple larceny counts, vehicle theft, fraud, drug possession, burglary, assault and sodomy of a girl under 13 and procuring a child for prostitution. “They are our neighbors” according to Elmer Fudd.



Don Lemon, publicity hound, was finally mentioned in paragraph 20 of the 24-paragraph story.



* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

So, is that our choice America?



One group that tries to convince you that law enforcement removing felons makes your community “less safe.” That convinces their followers to see imaginary kings, who insist on worship of Greta Thunberg, Abreio Garcia, and the daily lies from the established media ecosystem?

This group can confidently rely on the tribalism of its adherents. The proof statements of this molding are the success at convincing millions that an obviously dementia-stricken man was firing on all cylinders and that the post-interview recasting of his last-minute substitute made her qualified for the presidency.



The other group accepts a president’s threat on a fellow NATO member, shrugs when the president dictates the time and place of a college football contest, and goes silent when he declares that the USA is going to run another country and take their oil?



At least the second group knows what a woman is, understands Title IX protections for women and girls, thinks allowing children to grow up free from dangerous hormones and permanent scarring surgeries is the right policy, secures the borders and understands the entire notion that pouring billions into the coffers of healthcare “insurers” doesn’t net more diagnostic and treatment services.



One group thinks criminals who are caught-and-released will hurt more people, and that stopping said criminals is not a violation of the criminals’ rights. That same group can’t seem to grasp the idea that there are many people who entered the country on the implied invitation of a former president have arrived simply to find work, raise a family, and build a life. Sorting the two should not be difficult.



For those who insist on equating good-intentioned people immigrating to contribute to the country and build a better life but broke the law by their entry, I bet you will find few lawyers or constitutional scholars among those entering the USA this way. The President of the United States, circa 2021-2024, ordered enforcement agencies to stand down and provided apps and benefits so that these well-intentioned individuals could be relocated into the country. This group of people, if they can be reliably identified, are victims of the 2021-2024 presidential regime as much as the neighborhoods rife with criminals. And I doubt any of the former want the criminals and deranged in their midst, but the “Minnesota Moms” seem intent on keeping the lawless protected.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Despite things like Lemon’s antics, church attendance is increasing. Barna’s State of the Church report notes Millennials now attend weekly at 39%, up 18% from prior years—surpassing Gen X and Boomers.



Nothing scares a statist as much as nuclear families and people living their faith.



* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Despite the sustained efforts of CNN, NYT, WaPo, et.al., people are beginning to understand that nomenclature and framing are used to manipulate. The same tactics employed on illegal immigrants were captioned as “arrests” 2009-2016 and “abductions” of late.

Reports that “there was no documented evidence of fraud,” quoting sources who are perpetuating the fraud, is weapons-grade stupid.



Tribalism reduces the chance of accountability. Discovering dozens of false-front businesses ripping off the taxpayer, should the first thought be whether this “helps Trump” or “what impact will this have on the mid-terms?” Shouldn’t the first thought be “clean this up and prosecute every person who facilitated it?”

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

So, we are ping-ponging between two very different policy agendas in an era of mass bullshit in the media, followed by people who have become tribalized. Underpinning all of this is a beautiful constitution.



Part of that constitution is the 25th Amendment. It provides that the Vice President and a majority of the principal Cabinet Officers or a Congressionally appointed commission can request the removal of a President if the President is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”



Recent history has shown that party loyalists may choose to cover-up for a president who is clearly unable to discharge the powers and duties of the office. Of course, this requires a press corps to go along with the story. Who knows, maybe the loyalists and press were certain the then-sitting Vice President would be even less competent.

That is not the case today.

In any case, once the Cabinet or Commission declares the 25th Amendment, now come the tricky parts.

Removal of a President would require two thirds vote in both Houses, followed by a majority vote to appoint a new Vice President.

In this time of sharp political divide, I can’t imagine what political power and spending would be required to buy that level of cooperation.



So, in the meantime, we await one of the major parties to vector off the crazy and rescue us all from the dismal “lesser of evils” choices.



Alternatively, we drop the false divide and start talking to each other.



Onward.

* Bob Talbert was a popular columnist for the Detroit Free Press. He would pen rambling columns under the heading “Out of My Mind on a Monday Moanin’”



** Idiocracy, directed by Mike Judge, Judgemental Films, 2006

The Bonfire of the Vanities, directed by Brian De Palma, Warner Brothers, 1990 is a Tom Wolfe satirical novel on race, greed, and collision of self-serving egos in 1980’s New York.

Don’t Look Up, directed by Adam McKay, Netflix, 2021 a movie about a comet heading to Earth and how the world ignores the inevitable destruction.

