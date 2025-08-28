Editor’s Note: We hope you enjoy the video above. If you’d rather just listen to the podcast, click the button below to Apple Podcasts: The Common Bridge. It is also available on all other podcast platforms. We have included the transcript to this program below. We offer this program in it’s entirety to our paid subscribers, and welcome all to subscribe below.

Saving for retirement is difficult. Perhaps you have practiced sound savings, spending and investment habits for decades but wonder if your assets will provide for a comfortable retirement. Maybe your desires for a grander post-work lifestyle have you feeling some pressure to amplify your returns.

Possibly you would like to make up for some undisciplined time or to recover from unexpected medical expenses. Or perhaps your retirement savings and investment efforts just did not materialize in the way you had planned. You feel like perhaps you need to generate bigger returns to have a financially secure aging.

You’ve read about how coastal billionaires and savvy investors have acquired massive wealth by building or investing in companies that are not traded on any stock exchange. These private companies have been available only to the elite, upper wealth portions of society. Shouldn’t investing be the same for everyone? You put money in and hope to recover that money (your capital) and then some (the returns). Wouldn’t it be nice to have a chance to invest in the next Meta, Apple, or Uber while they are still priced at early-stage valuations?



Wherever a lot of money can be made, a lot of money can be lost. For every one of those supremely successful companies, there are thousands of enterprises that failed.

Retirement means you can’t meet your living expenses with a paycheck. Thus, there are laws and regulations that guide what type of investments you can make in your 401(k) or other defined contribution retirement plan.

Restrictions that require fiduciaries to make prudent investments and not take unnecessary risk have served to limit your choices to safer investments such as publicly traded stocks, bonds of credit-worthy enterprises, government debt, and savings instruments, e.g., certificates-of-deposit. Some will allow a portion to be invested in precious metals including gold, and now some crypto currencies.

Trump Administration Wants to Let You Invest Your 401(k) in Private Equity

Now along comes the Trump administration, with an Executive Order that directs the Department of Labor to reevaluate the fiduciary rules that discourage 401(k) and other forms of defined-contribution retirement accounts from investing in private equity and other alternative investments. The order also specifies that the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Treasury revise regulations to facilitate the investment of retirement funds in alternatives.

Trump’s EO takes aim at some of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) of 1974. That legislation, designed to bring transparency and fiduciary accountability to retirement savings, incorporates safeguards against fraud and mismanagement. There is no reason to change these protections today.

Trump’s executive order is designed to expose some portion of the $12.2 trillion in retirement savings for investments in private equity through workers’ 401(k) or another defined contribution program. Important to note that while pension plans and some self-directed Individual Retirement Accounts (IRA) already invest in private equity, there are distinct differences in asset diversification, manager sophistication, and risk tolerance between those vehicles and the 401(k).

You Don’t Want Private Equity in Your Defined Contribution Retirement Account

Private equity has been reserved for classes of investors known as “accredited investors” and “qualified purchasers”. There are several ways to qualify as one, but the bottom line is that those permitted to invest in private equity are those who can afford to lose 100% of their money in any individual investment and/or are able to demonstrate sufficient experience to make an informed investment choice on complicated investment structures. Please look up these terms or accept the shorter definition of accredited investor or qualified purchaser - if you don’t know you are one then you probably aren’t one.

There are 3 primary aspects of private equity that make them unsuitable for your 401(k):

Opaque versus transparent – what you own and what it is worth is hidden from view. Fees are many and they are hidden behind thick legal language. Risk – you could lose 100% of your money if investing in a single private enterprise or a small group of private businesses. Liquidity – There is a chance your money won’t be available to you when you need it.

Contrast the opaque nature of private markets with the legislated transparency of public markets. For example, if you are invested in an S&P 500 Index fund, then you know you have a piece of the 500 largest publicly traded companies. The price for those companies is known every day and posted as trades are made. When you need cash, you sell at the market price and can then move the cash to your bank account. The same holds true with individual stocks, e.g., Apple, Google, Nvidia, Ford Motor Company, Duke Energy, etc.



With public equity, there is no price mystery, and you can convert your holdings to cash in a single day. Public companies are also subject to strict disclosure rules and must publish financial reports on a regular basis. Indeed, corporate officers are subject to prosecution if the reports are not accurate and complete.



Contrast the transparency of the public markets with the opaque nature of the private equity model. Unlike prices established with the daily trading activity of the public markets, the private market is subject to easily manipulated math models. The price of your private company stock is determined by a “fair market valuation” (FMV) that calculates the value of a private company. Some of these methods are formulaic and difficult to manipulate, like Book Value (which few use).



Other more popular methods for valuation like Discounted Cash Flow (DCF), Asset-based valuation or the (in)famous “comparable company analysis”, rely upon easily manipulated assumptions that are subject to debates about current status and future prospects, which further highlights manager control versus market discipline. Harsh critics may say that comparable company analysis has all the calculation precision of a tossing wet spaghetti at a dart board and then applying incantations and crystal ball gazing to get a number that seems correct. The process is that public companies deemed “comparable” are chosen at the PE manager’s discretion, then data about those companies are cherry-picked to justify whatever price the private investor manager wants to declare. To sum it up, “that’s the price because that’s the price we want to declare it for today.”

To summarize, private companies’ financials are not available and value calculations rely on a series of assumptions that are made with limited data and a rosy view of future market conditions. The kicker is that there is no sale opportunity to tell you what the company is truly worth. So, you are required to trust the PE Sponsor’s word.

Structural Risk

You’ve heard about sizzling investment returns that owners of start-ups, fast-rising, take-private or roll-ups are getting. You want in. High returns come with high risk. How risky can PE be?

First, understand how Private Equity makes money. There are many variations and nuances, but the basic model is: The PE Sponsor (Manager) raises money from accredited investors and buys equity or makes a loan or a combination of loan and equity to fund a company that is not ready to withstand the disclosures and rigors of the public markets. If the company is successful, then the PE Sponsor seeks an exit.

The “exit” is a very important concept. An exit is when the PE Sponsor sells the business. Prior to that exit, all of the cash is locked up in the company, unless the PE Sponsor decides to declare a dividend. The exit can be sale for cash to another sponsor, or if market conditions warrant, an Initial Public Offering (IPO) (the process in which a private company becomes a public stock) or perhaps a sale to a cash buyer. There are other ways that an exit occurs, but this is the basic model.



If the company isn’t successful, then the PE Sponsor needs to find a way to exit the investment. Of course, bankruptcy or closing the company is an option, meaning that everyone loses every dollar of equity. Except in these instances the PE Sponsor has already collected a host of Sponsor Fees, Fundraising fees, Management Fees, and other paydays to enable them to realize a return regardless of whether the exit is successful or not.

Suppose there is a successful exit, who gets paid? One might think this is a win-win situation, but in the case of PE Sponsor(s) there are a host of tools and structures designed to ensure that when an investment is successful, they realize a far greater return on their capital than do investors.

The people who sponsor private equity deals are extremely good at math and, not surprisingly, employ excellent lawyers to protect their interests. Which brings us to how proceeds get distributed via a “waterfall”. If you’ve never heard the term “waterfall” in this context or fought over how they should be constructed during investment, and/or interpreted after the exit, then the key takeaway is that you stand a great chance of becoming very wet. And if what you are getting wet from is warm and smells funny then you know what’s going on above you.

Finally, in a testimony to very good lobbying, the private equity manager can receive part of their payment in the form of “carried interest”. To his credit, President Trump unsuccessfully sought to remove this abomination from the tax code during his first term. Essentially, carried interest allows a PE manager to get the favorable capital gains treatment of invested equity capital without investing any money. This loophole allows the labor of the PE manager to avoid being recorded as ordinary income like every other piece of labor in the economy.

Leverage Risk

In the private investment world, a frequent feature is using debt to leverage the investment of equity capital. It is not uncommon for a PE Sponsor to add $3 (or more) of debt for every $1 of equity invested. This is known as "leverage to juice returns". Like the mortgage on real estate, leverage increases the return on the equity of the underlying asset. However, the cost of the interest on the debt must also be paid from the operating revenues of the company the PE Sponsor has selected for investment. That is why you hear stories about successful businesses closing their doors because while they were profitable, they didn’t make enough cash to pay the debt.

What is the source of the debt? For a long time, supplying loans to businesses was the near-exclusive purview of banks. However, as banks tightened their lending requirements, new sources of debt materialized. Some PE Sponsors raise money for the sole purpose of using the funds to make loans to PE Sponsored businesses. The loans made to the private company often carry interest rates of 12% or more. The debt instruments may come with lender-friendly terms including Payment-in-Kind, which is basically a slow takeover of a company by the lender.



A real interesting aspect of this “private credit trade” is that these PE Sponsors don’t just rely on money from their fund’s investors, they will also apply their own “leverage to juice returns” by borrowing money that they then lend to an operating company. So, the operating company gets debt from their PE Sponsor and that debt is funded by more debt from the PE Sponsor that loans them the money.

One would think that with that risk profile, there would be multiple layers of contract protection for the private credit fund. That was true at one time, but now there is so much money flowing to private credit that borrowers are demanding "covenant light" terms, aka, the lender must take on unsustainable risks.

If you want your retirement accounts investing in companies that don’t need to disclose their finances to you, have set a price based on imagination over markets, have borrowed money from other sources that get paid before you do, and whose lenders have borrowed money to loan, then please proceed to make the investment. Why not? Perhaps if it begins to feel risky, you can always sell, right?

Uh, no. You cannot sell when you want to.

Read on.

Liquidity

During retirement many households will begin to draw down on their retirement investments. That means selling equity and public debt so that cash is available for living expenses. Those prudent investments are traded on open markets with daily liquidity, i.e., sell on any business day and have cash ready for housing, food, transportation and all household bills.



Private Equity does not trade on daily liquidity. The “value” shown on your account statement is usually a function of a quarterly or annual exercise known as “Mark to Market”, a technique made (in)famous by the leadership of Enron amongst other notables. Just don’t try converting that account balance to cash on a schedule you want.



There is no cash return unless and until a private equity investment achieves its exit. In fact, there are many techniques to keep cash inside the private equity backed company. For example, “re-investment of dividends” means that instead of getting money sent to your checking account, the reported value of your holding increases.



The firm selling you on the private equity deal will tell you not to worry about liquidity because the investment is only for a specified period of years after which there is a contractual requirement to sell and distribute the proceeds. In practice, the way it often works is that the fund will send investors a request to extend the duration because market conditions would not permit a sale. It’s one of the frequent jokes in the investment world that a fund or investment is “only a 5-year life”. I can personally attest to still holding some 5-year investments after 20 years

Private Equity Needs Your Money; You Don’t Need Private Equity

The sound reasons for limiting private equity to investors with the ability to lose money and who also possess the financial acumen to evaluate such an investment could fill at least a few chapters in a textbook.



Sophisticated investors are becoming skeptical of private equity as an asset class. Institutional investors are potentially growing impatient with the difficulty in achieving exits. Meanwhile, money is piling up in PE funds despite recent data revealing that some $2.5 trillion in money committed to Private Equity remains uninvested. The fund managers make money from their fee income of the uninvested reserves, so it is not a mystery why they are seeking new sources of capital. The logical outcome is that average returns will trend lower because of the oversupply of capital and the higher cost of debt.



Private Equity wants the hard-earned money in your defined contribution plan, such as your 401(k). The siren song is that private equity is such an important part of the economy, they just want to make it available to every household.



The sponsors of private equity and the government that is supposed to regulate these investments know the risks. That is the reason that regulators are now suggesting that private equity in defined contribution retirement plans will be limited to PE Funds, or pools of investments. If you’ve read this far, you know pooling a number of companies is going to add to cost, require another profit layer, and further cloud transparency. If you are the analytical type, you might draw a parallel with the consolidated loan agreements that preceded The Great Recession, i.e, pool many weak loans and voila, a safe investment.



If you think your retirement savings are safe when your returns are behind those of corporate sponsors, capricious valuations and resting on the fortunes of a company who is not of sufficient transparency and financial strength to withstand the rigors of public market regulation, then by all means, add private equity to your retirement portfolio. Just don’t try to exchange units of Blackstone for groceries at Kroger.

Onward.

