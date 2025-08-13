The Problem with Employer-Sponsored Healthcare.

Editor’s Note: We hope you enjoy the video above. If you’d rather just listen to the podcast, click the button below to Apple Podcasts: The Common Bridge. It is also available on all other podcast platforms. We have included the transcript to this program below. We offer this program in it’s entirety to our paid subscribers, and welcome all to subscribe below.

Nate Kaufman

This is Nate Kaufman, host of the Healthcare Bridge. I'm here today with the host of common bridge. Rich, Helppie, we're going to talk first about employer sponsored health care. Rich, you have any strong opinions?

(laughter)

Rich Helppie

Yeah, actually, I do. I think we need to eliminate it. It needs to go the route of the company car. If your employer wants to provide you health insurance. Great. That's fantastic. Let's see it show up on the W2.

Nate Kaufman

And why do you say that?

Rich Helppie

Well, it's an inherently unfair system. Nate, if you and I were neighbors in the same apartment building this exact same layout, working at two companies in similar jobs, earning similar money, and you got a gold plated insurance plan with low deductibles, a very broad network and low annual caps, and I got a very narrow network and a very thin base of providers. We both pay zero tax. It's just not fair. Now look, I want to tell you I've had good commercial coverage and I've had bad commercial coverage because one of the other problems is that it's silly to have insurance that resets every year. Our health is not a thing that resets on December 31 why do we need to go find someone else to insure us? It doesn’t make any sense.

Nate Kaufman

No, it doesn't. And one of the things that I get concerned about with the commercial health insurers is I keep repeating this, but if a hospital has $15 million they could spend it on nurses and doctors and all kinds of things. But people say, No, that's sick care. We need you to spend it on “Well Care” and health care. Well, the problem is, if they take that $15 million away from their hospital, invest it in the community, reduce the incidence of lung cancer, who benefits? It's the health insurance company. And why do they benefit? Because they have the same premiums, but lower health care costs. So when we talk about a health care system, we should be talking about the fact that it's the responsibility of the insurance companies to deal with the health component of the health care system. If that means hiring doctors and doing other things, that's fine. They're the ones that benefit from a healthier population,

Rich Helppie

And that would be true if they had that customer year in, year out. So by way of example, for decades, we had a single company that year in year out, insured our cars, and that insurance company for the cars looked at us. They said, Hey, we know we've got a premium stream coming. We've got time to invest it, because there could be claims, and we had four teenage drivers at one time, so there were claims. Thankfully, nothing too major, except for one. But I digress, and they know, if they service the claim, there was a premium stream coming on the other side of that. But in healthcare, that insurer may look at us and go, Well, we've got this guy for a year, so there's no time to invest the premiums, and if they stall and delay the processing of the claim, maybe my employer shops the plan and they're not responsible for me anymore. Or maybe I change jobs and I no longer have that insurance, and they don't have to pay. It makes no sense the way that we're doing things,

Nate Kaufman

Right? Why bother investing in a person's health this year if my competitor is going to benefit next year? It's just a crazy system.

Rich Helppie

It is. And the other evil parts about it is this, it's not really insurance when you think about it, because, in addition to all the denials that you've spoken so eloquently about and backed up with data, if you get so sick, you can't work when you really need to have one worry off your plate, which Is my medical care, you get too sick, you can't go to work. Employer says, Well, you're not in our plan anymore. We're not insuring you. And guess what happens if you get too old? Oh, you're out of the plan. You go on Medicare. And that makes no sense. Why would we give money to United Healthcare, or Anthem, Cigna, whomever, to deny us payment for our claims, and then when we really need the care, say, sorry you're not in the plan because of the tax structure, your tax dollars are subsidizing the earnings of all those firms,

Nate Kaufman

Right. If you look at it in total, the whole issue is filled with conflict of interest. You see from an insurance company's perspective, if they spend money on your health or your medical care, they call that a medical loss. And so there, you have every incentive not to spend and hope that you either don't get sick or you die quickly.

Rich Helppie

Yeah.

Nate Kaufman

We need a healthcare system where it's not based on return for shareholders, but what is the basic needs that an individual has, and how can we make sure that those needs are met, regardless of who they are employed with, or if they are employed at all.

Rich Helppie

One hundred percent. And look, you're making a strong case that our health insurance should not come from your employer. Look, when my grandfather worked for Chrysler Corporation for 40 years, it kind of made sense that, yeah, you're going to get your health insurance and your pension from your employer. Well, look, today, very few people go to work for one company for 40 years, so you're moving that employer really is trying to chase the tail smoke of the employee base they've got to cover it makes no sense. And look, I've been an employer. I've had to employ, you know, workforce of 1000s spread across the country. And while we had to go shop that plan, and we were very, very intense on getting the right package for our people, we never could make everybody happy because it's just too difficult. Way better to let people pick their own plan. I mean, there's people that will say, give everybody their own tax credit to buy health insurance and others. And I think you and I are together on this. We're just about at our tax supported health insurance anyway. So take Medicaid, Medicare, try miss, possibly the VA, and put it together, and everybody gets a basic level of care, simple as that.

Nate Kaufman

And the only problem with that is the only people that hospitals and physicians are able to negotiate with are the commercial plans, and the commercial plans subsidize the underfunding of Medicare and Medicaid. So what has to happen is, if we're going to give a unilateral plan to everybody, we have to increase the rates for Medicare and Medicaid so we can lower the rates for commercial and we have to stop with this holding each other hostage to determine what the rates are going to be the system is broken. For an average family of four, It now costs $25,000 a year just to provide health insurance, and that doesn't include co payments and deductibles. And it's going to basically double, probably in the next five to seven years. It's going to be unaffordable and it has to change. Any last comments Rich?

Rich Helppie

Yeah, just, I think you just nailed it right there, that if a young person has a high deductible plan, they might pay $8,000 for that, and the deductible is 8000 so there's $16,000 out of pocket before they even see the doctor for the first time, and as soon as they set foot in the doctor's office, there's a bureaucrat someplace saying, we're not sure you should have gone to the doctor. And that's how we create untreated illness and create misery and cost. Easy way to get rid of it. Take away that tax subsidy, healthcare insurance provided by the employer, and watch the system start to change.

Nate Kaufman

Let me leave you with this. There's some knuckleheads out there that say, well, just give people cash and let them buy their own health insurance. We are in what's called an asymmetrical market. That is the doctors know a lot more about what we need when we get sick than we do, so you have to trust somebody. I personally would rather trust the doctors than the insurance companies. But until we know what doctors and hospitals we can go to who are going to more accurately diagnose us and more accurately and more appropriately treat us, the best thing you can do, from my perspective, is you got to find somebody you trust, somebody who's inside the healthcare system. So this is Nate Kaufman with the Healthcare Bridge, saying, if you get sick, make sure you talk to an insider. Your life might depend on it.