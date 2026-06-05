World Cup Tickets in Toronto are being offered for $5,000 a game. That is some serious sports fanaticism. The Chicago Bears prepare to decamp to Hammond, Indiana.



I’ve enjoyed spectator sports for most of my life, but it seems something is unbalanced.



Read on to hear one view and the establishment of new opportunities for the essential element of spectator sports – you.



Today I am entering the Transfer Portal for Sports Fans (TPSF).

As a long-time sports fan, I’ve weathered bad seasons, good seasons and witnessed championship seasons from my favorite teams, i.e., The Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Pistons, and Detroit Tigers. It was fun to watch World Series Championship teams be constructed, developed and ultimately triumph. Following the Pistons in their championship runs was great excitement. And of course, there is no substitute thrill for seeing your team skate with the Stanley Cup raised.



May as well mention the Detroit Lions here. Let me put it this way; the last time the Lions were league champions, I was wearing diapers, only had a few teeth, could only say a few words, and probably drooled at times. The odds are strong that I will be in the same condition the next time they win a championship.



Luckily, if one was in Southeast Michigan, there was an elite college football team who was fun to watch. The team and the venue were so good and so open to everyone whether they attended the school or not was a heckuva draw.



In any case, my loyal fandom has been expected by dint of geography and family history. These were “our teams” and “our guys” who we hoped would prevail in their games. A seasoned fan could observe the drafts, minor league development, and see their teams be constructed and hopefully flourish. It was an easy agreement – fans will buy tickets and merchandise while the owners strive to build a competitive team. It may take years but as loyal fans, the wait could be worth it.



Now look around professional sports and major college athletics.



Team owners uproot teams and move to another geography that offers, compliments of the local taxpayers, incentives for stadiums and relocations.



Those playing the game on the field are happy to offer their services to whomever will provide the most lucrative pay package. They should as their careers are short and the competition intense. What jersey or cap to wear for Hall of Fame inductions is an increasing issue.



Yet both crave the “loyal fan base”. I ask, “loyal to what?” You want to sell an entertainment product, i.e., the games themselves, but the customers are the last thing on the mind of professional sports. Game times can be changed arbitrarily, and the dates of the game are also unsettled and subject to change. It would be like buying a ticket to see “Hamilton” but not knowing the date or time of the performance until a few days in advance.



How about the taxpayers whose hard-earned money cycled through their local governments to build a stadium or arena? The cost of a family night out for a game rivals that of a reasonable vacation trip. Staying home to view on television requires payment for at least cable service, a channel package or a streaming service. Except the best games may be whisked away to an even more expensive streaming service – looking at you Major League Baseball and National Football League.



Suppose a fan followed a team after being taxed for their arena and buying the entertainment package. That team makes the playoffs. The best part of a long season. Uh-oh, the playoff games are moved to another streaming service that requires yet another fee – looking at you NBA.



Teams can move.



Players can move.



The entire ecosystem relies on fans who purchase tickets, streaming packages and who watch games with advertisements. More dollars flow for logo’d merchandise, parking, souvenirs, food, and beverage. And of course, gambling.



Look at the paragraph above. Who is paying for all those revenue streams? It’s us, the fans, stuck in an old model of fan loyalty supporting enterprises that have an unending appetite for more revenue. Looking for revenue is one thing, but if one graphed the rising disdain for fans with the quest for revenue, it would make an interesting picture.



So today, I am entering the Transfer Portal for Sports Fans (TPSF). Looking for teams who wish to secure my loyalty. One-year and multi-year contracts are available. I will consider offers that include free merchandise, tickets and parking. Contract terms will of course include a fee to cover streaming service and my time watching the games. In consideration, I will wear logo’d gear, declare the team that purchases my loyalty the best-ever, watch their games and loudly cheer. Arguing with fans of other teams on barstools, parking lots or airports not included in the base fee.



I will consider offers from any team on a per-sport basis. So NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL owners get your best offers together for obtaining a devoted fan. Devoted for the term of the contract, naturally. Also, at a slightly higher price, the sport formerly known as college football can make offers, with a couple of notable exceptions.

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