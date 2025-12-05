Unfiltered Consciousness: Laughing Through Life’s Absurdities

Editor’s Note: We hope you enjoy the video above. If you’d rather just listen to the podcast, click the button below to Apple Podcasts: The Common Bridge. It is also available on all other podcast platforms. We have included the transcript to this program below. We offer this program in it’s entirety to our paid subscribers, and welcome all to subscribe below.

Richard Helppie

Hello, welcome to The Common Bridge. I’m your host, Rich Helppie. We have a very unique episode today. Look, we talk about a lot of serious topics, we’ve welcomed a lot of authors. Today we’re going to do part of that and we’re going to have fun because it’s been really, really, really difficult trying to get people to agree on policy and meet in the middle. Can we at least laugh together and have some fun? So I have two fellas with me today that have been buddies since like, their first breath, I think. We have one guy who has been amazingly successful, designed products for over 40 companies, has a lot of patents, and we have another guy that has done okay for himself, won a Tony Award for his portrayal as Billy Elliot on Broadway. He was excellent. I had a chance to see him there. He won a Screen Actors Guild recognition for his role in Oppenheimer and, of course, a long running series, Blue Bloods. So we welcome back to The common bridge, Mr. Gregory Jbara and his dear friend Terence Duncan. I have no idea what we’re going to talk about, but I did mention authors, and so I am going to be plugging Terry’s book, it’s called “Unfiltered Consciousness.” You can get it on Amazon. And you know what? There’s plenty of time for shopping. Here’s the good news, it has sold so few that whoever you’re getting it for doesn’t have it yet, so I want you to get in it and buy this book so that Terry can make rent and feed his cat and do all these other things that he mentioned in the book. Now, I actually went through...

Terence Duncan

Rich, Rich, my cat just died a couple of weeks ago. [Laughter.] He really did, very sad, but thanks for bringing it up.

Richard Helppie

Terry could get himself another cat, okay? And I marked all of the pages that I found particularly funny, and then I had to go on and make notes because he kept going. And so we can’t cover it all. But Terence, tell me, why did you write a book? And Greg Jbara, by the way, has never written a book. Just putting that out there.

Greg Jbara

I can’t read.

Terence Duncan

My cat used to sit right here on this table when I worked. I had a little bed for her up here.

Richard Helppie

You’re going to need to get another cat before you can write a second book.

Terence Duncan

Did you ask me a question?

Richard Helppie

Yeah, buy this book. Who should buy this book. Who did you write this for?

Terence Duncan

Well, people with money should buy that book. [Laughter.] No. Someone who doesn’t get offended by satire and someone who likes to keep their mind occupied, like if they’re on an airplane, if they’re at the beach, if they’re in the men’s room. It’s something to keep your mind occupied and amuse you along the way.

Richard Helppie

Well, great. And I noticed in the forward that you mentioned another fellow that has been a guest on The Common Bridge, Steve Drummond, an excellent historian.

Terence Duncan

Oh, he’s been on your show. I’ll be darned.

Richard Helppie

Yes he has.

Terence Duncan

He was a big motivation for me writing this book.

Richard Helppie

A lot of people have been trying to get on The Common Bridge. Of course, Greg Jbara got here before you did, and occasionally you mentioned being a little jealous. But Greg, what have you been up to, and what brought you out in support of Terence’s book? Was it pity or was it adulation, something in between? What brought you to this point?

Greg Jbara

Well, first of all, it’s love. I mean, you have to... it wasn’t first breath, but it was probably... we were actually friends in fifth grade, right? (Terence Duncan: Fourth.) Well, fourth grade...

Terence Duncan

Oh, there was the marionette incident in fourth grade, right?

Greg Jbara

Yeah. And I was kind of part of the cruel group toward you, and during Radcliffe’s class, wasn’t I?

Terence Duncan

No, it was just the marionettes. That was the only...

Greg Jbara

That was it. Since fourth or fifth grade, and I don’t think there was anything we didn’t collaborate on. So for this book to manifest itself... although we’ve been enjoying his short stories on Facebook, and I’ve gone to a couple of his stand-up routines. Well, actually attended one live, my mom and I came when I happened to be in town. But this is not something I would even attempt. I’m curious to find out - because I know this man, like actually, he has a lot of very close friends - I can’t decide if it strikes me in the heart because of the humanity that I know is Terry Duncan, or because the things that he exposes are such universal human conditions that everyone will have the same appreciation as I do.

Richard Helppie

Did you have to talk that seriously about a book? Like, if you were at, let’s say, Juilliard or someplace, did you have to talk that seriously about a book that everybody should buy for Christmas, because it’s actually funny. And having walked this life with Terence, what did he leave out that is a source of relief to you Greg?

Greg Jbara

Well, there’s actually what I think is a lot of honest pain. Because as an actor who’s working - and we all dabbled in comedy - the only reason we laugh is because it’s just on the other side of pain and you choose. But I think Terry is incredibly honest in this book, and yet we can all still laugh at his struggle. I think that’s what great comedy is; we empathize with and we see someone either fail or suffer in some capacity. And Terry, your ability to put those journeys on the page and make them so concise; like these are a bunch of little nuggets and thoughts and short stories, not like some big, epic screenplay. These are a bunch of thoughts and ideas that all of them...

Richard Helppie

Well, its longest chapter is like a page and a half, I think. But he covers things that everybody wants to know, like why women remain single. He goes into the relationship with his...

Terence Duncan

That one might have gotten me in a little trouble. [Laughter.]

Richard Helppie

Yeah. I mean, and he refers to his ex as the plaintiff. [Laughter.] Now, Terry, are there a lot of people in your life - particularly women in your life - that are also referred to as the plaintiff?

Terence Duncan

Ok, oh, there’s just one, [laughing] there’s just one.

Richard Helppie

Tell us about her, what was her most endearing quality?

Terence Duncan

Well, actually, she’s a wonderful woman, and I actually cleared it with her, just like I did with Greg. There were times when I called Greg and I said, Greg, I’m gonna talk about you here, let me read this to you, and you tell me if you’re okay with it. And I did that at least three times with Greg, and I did that at least 57 times with my ex-wife, because she’s a wonderful woman. We’re very good friends now, and she has a good sense of humor. But a lot of people are divorced and there is that period when you’re going through the divorce and right after the divorce when it’s not pleasant, but looking back, it’s hilarious.

Richard Helppie

Look, the operative question for the audience of The Common Bridge is real simple; is she less of a plaintiff enough to buy this book for Christmas? [Laughter.] That’s really what we’re after here is buying this book. You do mention Greg many times, and I can’t believe he gave his permission for some of these things. You mentioned, for example, he’s a Tony Award winning actor and a regular on Blue Bloods and his role in Oppenheimer and you make slight mention that he’s a good deal taller and just finished directing a movie. Just in case anybody thought you were jealous, you just come right out and say, Terry’s not jealous of Greg. In fact, you mention that over and over again, [laughter] just before you point out that Greg doesn’t even have a single patent. [Laughter.]

Terence Duncan

I mean, who doesn’t have a patent by now? [Laughter.]

Richard Helppie

Yeah, right, like, what is it, like somebody else writes these lines for him, right? (Greg Jbara: Exactly.) So I have a picture of you guys here at a baseball game. Look how happy you are. This is a vintage game in 1941 before color film had been invented. [Laughter.] So tell me about you guys sharing sports. I mean, I understand you played football at one time together?

Terence Duncan

Oh yes we did. [Laughter.] I write about it in the book.

Greg Jbara

You do, yeah.

Terence Duncan

Right. Do you want to tell the story so I can correct you? [Laughter.]

Greg Jbara

No, wait, there were a couple of variables. What was it? Well, what was funny about it was, I think in the end, you said, Oh, he did this just so that he could... I abandoned our... because we had an agreement, right? We had an agreement. Will you explain what our agreement was?

Terence Duncan

So this is ninth grade. Greg and I decided we were not going to try out for the musical that year. (Greg Jbara: The fall play.) The fall play. Instead, we were going to play football. So great, right? The first day of practice, Greg gets a boo -boo on his thumb. [Laughter.] Like a little boo-boo.

Greg Jbara

Sure, let’s hold that. So there’s a drill called “bull in the ring,” and you’re given the ball, the entire football team’s in a circle. You have to exit the ring, and you’re only allowed to go through guys who are bigger than yourself. I was six foot, a quarterback. I couldn’t go through a fullback, I had to go through our lineman - Jim Demorat, Steve Housley - I tried to go through them. They just picked me up, smashed me on the ground. The ball shot out like a tube of toothpaste. The rule is, if you get the fumble and make it out through that hole, then I’ve succeeded. So as we’re crawling for the ball, my hand goes on one of their helmets, the other’s face mask comes down and literally breaks my throwing thumb, like crushed it.

Richard Helppie

It was described as a boo-boo, and where I thought you were going with that was there were guys bigger on the field, so you bit your thumb in order to go try out for the play.

Greg Jbara

Not that I need to defend myself, but it was a little more than a boo-boo.

Richard Helppie

Well, look, it’s been described in a book that you can buy for Christmas. (Terence Duncan: It’s in writing, Greg.) So who you gonna believe? Your aging memory or...

Greg Jbara

Yeah, that was my last attempt at defending myself. Now throw me to the wolves.

Richard Helppie

What was the play? And were you able to get a role in that play?

Terence Duncan

It was “Cheaper by the Dozen.” (Greg Jbara: Was that that year?) Yeah. And so Greg, Greg’s done a good job of rationalizing the fact that he abandoned me so he could be the father in “Cheaper by the Dozen,” a role that was obviously intended for me, right? [Laughter.] But we got over that (Greg Jbara: To stay away from that production.) Yes, we got over that. We remained friends.

Richard Helppie

I can tell you, because - now I’m two years older than you guys - I was actually in my junior high production of Cheaper by the Dozen, and this is how it came about. We had baseball practice, and we were sitting in the back of the auditorium/cafeteria, and the teacher that was directing the play said, I just don’t like the way this doctor is, and I’m like, I’ll go do that. So I got to do the doctor role, and wore the lab coat of Max McKinney, who’s Kevin McKinney’s dad. I don’t know if you guys know Kevin or not - there’s three McKinneys. But anyway, we all shared that, and then went out to play baseball. Did you guys play baseball at all?

Terence Duncan

He did, you did.

Greg Jbara

I played JV for two years, maybe. I think just one year.

Richard Helppie

And Terry, how jealous are you of Greg’s ability to play baseball?

Terence Duncan

You know what? Not at all. No, no, not at all.

Greg Jbara

Because I also can’t play cello.

Richard Helppie

Greg, have you ever talked to a major league scout?

Greg Jbara

Yeah, for my son, but not for me. No.

Richard Helppie

I understand your son’s a great ballplayer, right? (Greg Jbara: Yeah, he’s gifted, very.) Your wife must have great genetics. [Laughter.] (Greg Jbara: Yes, indeed.) I actually was approached by a major league scout one time. He approached me and he said, do you know the name of that guy over there? [Laughter.] Terry, in this book you say - comparing apples to other slightly different apples - you’re very proud to say that you’re not jealous of Gregory Jbara’s success or his fame, or his money, his famous friends, his height and good looks don’t bother me, nor does his slim build. No, his Tony Award in the long running CBS “Blue Bloods” police drama are testaments to his talents, and I’m happy for him. And you say you’re very mature that way. [Laughter.] (Terence Duncan: Thank you, thank you, Rich.) You go on to say that Greg won a Distinguished Alumni Award - by the way, so did I and my little sister, but apparently, not you yet, Terry - (Terence Duncan: No, no.) So what do we need to do to get you into that illustrious group?

Terence Duncan

Well, you know what, I preface this by saying...

Richard Helppie

I’m going to suggest that if enough people buy this book, we got a shot.

Terence Duncan

Maybe. That’s right. That’s right. So, I write these little - I call them musings, amusing musings - and every single one of them has some truth in it. Almost all of them start with the truth, and then I blow it up toward the end. But I really did always want to be the distinguished alumni. I mean, I remember being in high school when the distinguished alumni would give a speech at commencement. And I wanted to be that person. I was happy for Greg when he got the Tony. I was. I was thrilled when he got the TV roles. He’s got kids that are great. I was more than happy for him, but I feel he stole that award from me. It’s just kind of a character flaw with Greg, because it ties right into the football incident. It’s the same type of thing. [Laughter.]

Richard Helppie

I can see him elbowing you away from the podium and going in there and taking the award. (Terence Duncan: Yeah, yeah.) Yeah, I mean, that happens a lot. [Laughter.] Now also you write about our beloved Great Lakes. I’ve never actually read somebody that can get the Zukey Lake Tavern, Ypsilanti, the Au Sable River and the water that’s feeding the Detroit River, along with toilet flushing, in one and a half pages. What was your inspiration for this chapter, Terry?

Terence Duncan

Right before that I had taken a road trip into Michigan’s thumb. And if you don’t know what that is, it’s this part right here. Actually, for your perspective, it’s this part right here. And my whole life, I had never gone into the thumb. So I said, you know what, I’m gonna do it. So I planned a trip, went up to Midland, Bay City, and then I went up to Bad Axe. I went down to Ludington. I did all these things, and what I found out is that I was the first white man to ever go into most of those areas. [Laughter.] You know, people are looking at me. It’s like I was like an alien to these people. It’s crazy. I had to explain about the land down south and Detroit and all this stuff. [Laughter.] But it was really gratifying for me to see parts of my state I hadn’t seen. And so I decided I would immortalize these people that I met in my book.

Richard Helppie

You also give some other history lessons like the border war between Michigan and Ohio, and of course, we’ve just come off of the game where, yeah, that team to the south managed to win one. It’s so funny, because it’s like they didn’t know what to do. They kept looking at the scoreboard, like that number is bigger than the other number. And I shouldn’t tease their academic standards, because - I don’t know if you guys are aware of this - four out of their five undergrads can correctly spell the name of the state by the third try. [Laughter.]

Terence Duncan

Well, gonna have to stop making fun of them. [Laughter.]

Richard Helppie

Terry, how did you manage to think about the little piece of history about the Michigan-Ohio border war?

Terence Duncan

Well, you know this is a direct result of having read Steve Drummond’s book on Harry S Truman, and it got me thinking about history and how important history is. Steve wrote about a chapter of history that was very little known, and I just happen to know of a portion of Michigan’s history that was little known. Back during that period, which would be around 1830 to 1840, Michigan was actually developing tactical nuclear weapons to use against Ohio. The problem was the scientists didn’t know what that was. [Laughter.] They had no idea what a nuclear weapon was, and so they were kind of starting from behind the eight ball. But the effort was there to do it. So that’s what I wrote about in that chapter.

Richard Helppie

Excellent. And look, I’ve got to plug The Purple Rose Theater, which did an entire play about the border war. And of course, it was a roar; hopefully that they’ll bring it back. Terry, you’re a big coffee drinker, you like your coffee. But I think you point out something interesting, that you’re against dairy farmers because you drink your coffee black. How can you be so down on dairy farmers, particularly when it’s so important to our state?

Terence Duncan

Here’s a true story. This is absolutely true fact. The amino acids in milk combined with the coffee pigments are what stain your teeth. If you don’t put cream in your coffee, the coffee won’t stain your teeth. That’s a true story.

Richard Helppie

We have a friend in common that drinks her coffee through a straw to protect her pearly whites. (Greg Jbara: That’s not right.) Yes, it is. She shares a lot of DNA with me, okay. You know, we should just go there right now. Okay, which of you guys had the biggest crushes on which of my sisters? And please don’t name them by name, but I know this has occurred.

Greg Jbara

When I was a young man, one of your sisters was a very prominent actress at the high school, so as a junior high male I definitely had a crush on the eldest of your sisters. The second, with whom I went to high school, because she was in band - and probably could kick my ass if I crossed her - I probably developed an affection for her just for the sake of staying alive.

Richard Helppie

Now, as you know, I have many sisters, and my father, who was a tough guy from Detroit and a truant officer and other things like that, he divided the boys that would come to call on them into porch boys and boys that were allowed in the house. Now, I was probably gone by that time, but do you fellas, remember your status? Were you porch boys, or were you that rare bird that got to come in the house?

Terence Duncan

Oh, I understand the question now, okay. [Laughter.]

Richard Helppie

My father got several of the porch boys airborne for attempting to come into the house, [laughter] and apparently had to - true story - no, he had to apologize to one, one time because apparently he didn’t bounce that well when he landed. But you guys were cheating death, and you didn’t even know that. So let’s wrap up. Terry, you write about a girl you dated in Ypsilanti.

Terence Duncan

Oh, yeah, I won’t use her name but yes.

Greg Jbara

Did you have to get her to sign off on this, or did you not mention her by name?

Terence Duncan

I didn’t. I didn’t because I have no idea where she is. But anyway for a short time I dated this woman when I was going to Eastern. I went to Eastern for a couple years. And this will give her away, her father was the head coach of one of the varsity teams at the high school, and I was, at the time, an art major, and not athletic in any way. So I show up at her house, and I was allowed in. I was allowed in, and I never felt so much disdain from a human being in my life. Her father took one look at me, and I could just hear it - even though he didn’t say it - was no, no. He was rude and he was mean and oh, it was horrible. It was a horrible experience. It was almost as bad as losing my cat.

Richard Helppie

Look, as a serious investigative journalist doing this work today, I was able to see through that story because had you gone one house to the left, okay, that would be heading north. My cousins lived right there, including my cousin, who was kind of the “it” girl in her Ypsilanti high school. And my guess is this obsession with Helppie women extended into Washtenaw county, and you went to the soft target, because my two male cousins that lived there were frickin enormous, and one could literally bend steel bars with his bare hands. [Laughter.] So this obsession has been long lived. By the way, they’re all spoken for right now, as far as I know.

Terence Duncan

Oh well...

Greg Jbara

And still amazing women.

Richard Helppie

Yeah, all right, enough about my sisters. They don’t talk to me that much anyway, so it’s not a big downside. [Laughter.] So look, there are observations on life. How can men rationalize not wearing T-shirts? Terry, you describe T-shirts as kind of socks for your chest, and you actually make a case that it’s a good idea. Why is that?

Terence Duncan

You got the phrase wrong. Socks are the T-shirts for the feet. (Richard Helppie: Oh, okay.) Yes. And that’s kind of the way I live my life. Every part of your body should be covered up at all times and to absorb sweat so you don’t see through the shirt. It’s just polite. It’s common courtesy for other humans.

Greg Jbara

Terry, did you actually hold that idea before we worked at Greenfield Village?

Terence Duncan

Greg, that’s my whole life. I’ve never been able to wear a shirt of any kind without a T-shirt.

Greg Jbara

Because do you remember the lady who designed our costumes at Greenfield Village? She was the lady who taught me about the power of a T-shirt. She said, even on the hottest day, wear a T-shirt. (Terence Duncan: It keeps you cool.) It’ll hold your perspiration against your body, and won’t make your outer shirt look like...

Terence Duncan

Now, that means you have to sacrifice the T-shirts. Every once a while you’ve got to throw them away because they’re taking the brunt of the abuse.

Greg Jbara

As opposed to washing them or...

Richard Helppie

Look, if you get the right kind of T-shirts, what we call beater T-shirts, okay, you can get rid of the outer layer and go into that neighborhood on the north side of Glenwood Avenue, [laughter] okay, in the middle of winter, you can do that. There’s no photographic evidence that I was there, because, I tell you, there’s a lot of guys that look like me. I didn’t see anything. I didn’t hear anything, I don’t know anything.

Terence Duncan

The beater couture.

Richard Helppie

Yes. Terry, you’ve actually done some really serious work designing appliances. What’s your favorite one that you’ve designed? You make mention about that wistfulness as you see them becoming obsolete.

Terence Duncan

I spent a number of years at Whirlpool. And for those of you don’t know, Whirlpool makes KitchenAid countertop appliances, and I was in charge of design for the countertop appliances. I had a staff of people designing toasters and countertop ovens and blenders and all that good stuff. I really enjoyed... when I was bored... there’s a Target two miles from my house. I would go to Target and walk down the aisle and look at the appliances that my team had designed. I’d go to Williams Sonoma, where the high end stuff was. It was really quite fun, not very funny, I admit, but it was great for my ego. And then over the years, all at once, the coffee maker is not there anymore and the blender is not there anymore, and this isn’t there. It’s like little pieces of me were dying, and it was making me feel old, and it was making me feel useless. Like I say, it’s not very funny.

Greg Jbara

Aren’t there still nuggets from your F-150s that are in play?

Terence Duncan

Oh, this is... Greg, I have to tell you something. This will be the first time I’m telling Greg this. I had nothing to do with the F-150, ever. Somehow you got it in your head that I did. And when Greg would introduce me to attractive women, he’d always say that I designed the F-150, the interior. I didn’t. I designed, worked on the Fiesta, and what’s that other one? The Fusion, Milan, the Edge, a bunch of them, but not the F-150. But that got me some mileage at the parties Greg would take me to. So I went along with it. I never, never said it. I just nodded.

Greg Jbara

You never corrected me to make me look like I didn’t know what I was talking about.

Greg Jbara

But the Fusion, the Fiesta, the Edge, the Focus, the Milan.

Greg Jbara

None of those are as sexy as an F-150. That’s all I’m saying right now.

Richard Helppie

It’s clear that you were trying to help your buddy out.

Terence Duncan

He was, he was.

Greg Jbara

Aren’t we still sitting in some of your Steelcase furniture, though?

Terence Duncan

You know what? I was just having a conversation with somebody. I had a Steelcase Sensor chair, and I can’t find it now. How do you lose an office chair? I have no idea where my Steelcase Sensor chair is.

Greg Jbara

When they came and took your cat, they took the chair.

Terence Duncan

Oh, you think?

Greg Jbara

Sure, I would take your chair.

Richard Helppie

Indeed, it wasn’t nailed down and someone needed a chair. It could have been a great Christmas present, like “Unfiltered Consciousness” could make a great Christmas gift. You also talk about car ads at Christmas. I thought it was a great insight.

Terence Duncan

Well, you get... now Saturday Night Live - later after this was written - did something similar, just [laughter] but my thing is, somebody buys you a Lexis for Christmas, your husband buys you a Lexis, okay. For what reason is he buying you a Lexis? There’s got to be a reason, right? So I just speculate because I certainly don’t know everybody’s situation. But I think it’s to keep the spouse quiet because they’re being kept against their will in the house. They could even be trafficked for all we know. [Laughter.] And the only way to keep them quiet is to buy them a Lexis. It’s a sad state of affairs. So when you see somebody driving a brand new Lexus, a woman, you know she’s been trafficked.

Richard Helppie

You also point out that it would be really hard to keep that a secret, like, what did they do with the old car?

Terence Duncan

What about all the stuff in the glove box and on the floor, in the console? Did that just get thrown away? Women keep stuff in there that they want: makeup, loose change, right? The whole thing just smells to me, something’s wrong with that whole thing. And I just felt I should point it out.

Richard Helppie

No, I think you should, and that’s one of the things I really enjoyed about flipping through these is that little short vignettes, as Greg said, it’s like little insights into life. And also, we all grew up in the same area, probably know hundreds of people in common. And Terence, you were very kind with that. We all know what we’re supposed to say and not supposed to say and who we’re supposed to talk about and not supposed to talk about, particularly when we’re recording this, because these Common Bridge episodes could just go on for like millennia. We don’t know where they are going, all right? And I will let you know that I have not heard - yet - from NASA saying they’re not going to be used as examples of mankind’s superiority into other galaxies, right? [Laughter.] I mean, we’re running right now neck and neck with the best physicists on Earth. We’re running with the best movie makers on Earth. The Common Bridge is definitely in sync, as is the book, “Unfiltered Consciousness”. So as we come up to the end of our time together, guys, Greg, you are a recognizable name and face around the world, classically trained, multi-talented, always generous with your time and your efforts and willing to help a good neighborhood buddy like Terence out with this. What do you think people should know about this book, and why should they go buy this book today?

Greg Jbara

As I told Terry... I don’t know what... at several different stages as I was reading this book, I think I posted on Facebook that my nose was still running from laughing so hard, and again, I love this man like nobody’s...

Terence Duncan

What do you love most about me, Greg?

Greg Jbara

That you’re still my friend after all these years. That’s incredibly generous of you. This is the guy who would show up at my house when we were younger - grade school, junior high - he’d go to the five and dime and buy hilarious Christmas gifts for every member of my family, and then come and gift them with all the stories of why they’re significant. My family now has, “oh, this is such a Terry Duncan gift.” He’s a part of my DNA. His book is great. I think it’s universally accessible, and it’s healing, and it’s easy. I literally don’t read. I don’t read because I read for work, so I don’t read for recreation. I’m looking forward to re-reading this.

Terence Duncan

I have to say too, about Greg. To turn all these musings - there are like 235 musings in the book - something has to tie them together as a narrative. One of the things that ties them together is the fact that I’m not jealous of Greg and that I hold no animosity about his success. That’s kind of the thing that glues the book together, so there are some backhanded compliments that I give Greg throughout the book, out of love. And he never had a problem with any of that, he saw the humor in it, and, like I say, I did try to get permission from him and I’m glad he did that, because I think it made for a better book.

Greg Jbara

I love you, Terry, thanks. I never had to give him permission. I trust this man with my life and my family, (Terence Duncan: But I did ask.) You did. But I’d like to say the final chapter, which literally lifted - like catapulted - the end of this book, it was like going, oh, I can’t wait... oh, that’s it. And I went, okay, that’s great writing. (Terence Duncan: Which one is that? Which one is that, Greg?) Literally the final part and it has nothing to do with me or us. It is just (Terence Duncan: Is it the one about my cat dying?) No, it’s your magic. It’s called making it happen and it’s one page. It’s a page. I was laughing out loud, and it has nothing to do with the gift that you are in my life. I’m just so proud of you. Oh, also this, I just got my mom’s copy, Terry, so I’m bringing this to the reading so you can sign this for my mom.

Terence Duncan

Excellent, excellent. What’s your mom’s name? [Laughter.] Joan, Joan, I know that.

Richard Helppie

This last chapter, it does. I don’t know anybody who could combine a silent fire alarm concept and a stand-up, solid waste toilet and a foaming mayonnaise dispenser, reusable cleanup...

Terence Duncan

Aren’t those foaming soap dispensers cool? [Laughter.] Imagine if everything was foamed. The world would be a better place. Mayonnaise, especially. [Laughter.]

Richard Helppie

Oh, and with foaming mayonnaise, Terence, anything else you want to leave with the listeners, readers and viewers of The Common Bridge?

Terence Duncan

Well, I will tell you, I’m about 70% done with my second book, which is about 50% similar to the first book, but it takes different twists, and I’m hoping to have that out by August.

Richard Helppie

Great, and the book signing is at Silvios in Canton, Michigan on Monday the eighth.

Terence Duncan

Monday the eighth, in case somebody is hacking this.

Richard Helppie

So with Terrence Duncan, author of “Unfiltered Consciousness,” the perfect stocking stuffer, this is Rich Helppie with our guests, Gregory Jbara and Terrence Duncan, signing off on The Common Bridge.