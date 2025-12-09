Editor’s Note: We hope you enjoy the column below. We offer this content, as well as videos, opinions and guest programs, and invite you to become a paying subscriber

You can also help the show by contributing in any of these methods:

• Shop. https://thecommonbridge.com/subscribe-shop/

• Zelle. rich@richardhelppie.com

• Buy Me a Coffee. buymeacoffee.com/RichHelppie

You can also send an email to Editor@TheCommonBridge.com

Thanks!

There was a time when “Getting in at Fords” – the local lingo that meant one was hired for work on an assembly line - was the key to a good future. A line worker could earn enough to buy a home, a nice car or two, perhaps a boat or a cottage. Wages reflected the size and importance of the auto industry.

In 1968, GM (number 1), Ford Motor (Number 3), and Chrysler Corporation (Number 5) were among the largest firms by revenue. Workers’ standards of living rose as unions and companies clashed over work rules, wages, and benefit packages.



By

1975, the “Big 3” had fallen to numbers 2, 3 and 10, mostly supplanted by big energy companies. Those positions were similar in 1985. In 1995, Chrysler didn’t even make the Fortune 50, but GM had again become #1 and Ford #3. Interestingly, by this year Walmart had risen to #4.

By 2005, Walmart was the largest firm by revenue and Berkshire Hathaway had climbed to number 18.

Today, the numbers 1, 2, and 3 are Walmart, Amazon and United Healthcare. General Motors is number 17, Ford is at 25, and other health insurers and money traders populate the Fortune 50.



Side note: The Common Bridge is a good place to understand how it is possible that healthcare is unaffordable for so many and profits so good for several firms. It isn’t right, but our hosts and guests can tell you how this has occurred and better yet, how to fix it.

How have today’s equivalent of the line worker fared with Amazon and Walmart? Is finding a job at either of these leading firms a pathway to middle-class life that an hourly worker at GM, Ford, or Chrysler enjoyed in 1968?



Amazon’s recent pay boost translates to annual earnings of $36,500 before bonuses, overtime, shift premium, and benefits are totaled in. The most generous accounting places wages and benefits at about $58,000 per year for a 40-hour week.



Average hourly workers at a Walmart store earn $15 to $19 per hour, with wages trending higher in urban areas. Annual earnings would be around $39,000.



In contrast, UAW workers on an assembly line in 1968, earning between $7,000 and $7,600 in 1968, would have an equivalent base income in 2025 dollars of over $63,000. UAW members, in addition to earning at least $5,000 in 2025 dollars over an hourly Amazon worker, would also have opportunity to boost pay for skilled job classifications, overtime, and shift premium.



A particularly stark contrast is that a UAW worker in 1975 would be earning $105,000 to $117,000 in 2025 dollars.

Walmart, Amazon, McDonald’s, and others rank among the leaders in employees’ reliance on food assistance programs such as SNAP and Medicaid for health insurance. They are not the only significant employers whose workers rely on safety-net programs.

Walmart, McDonald’s, and Amazon also employ many workers who utilize Section 8 housing assistance.

The conclusion is that there are two competing models – a system where one’s wages are adequate for food, shelter and medical care, or one where low wage require that money must be washed through various bureaucracies so that the necessities of life can be realized.

So where should a young person entering the workforce go? There was a day when a college education meant both marketable skills and entering independent adulthood without thousands in mafia-like debt.



Today the mantra seems to be “learn a trade, you don’t need college.” Along with the promise that economic prosperity comes with knowing that trade. Now I am all for marketable skills, and frequently counsel younger people to figure out what they can do that people will part with money for.



At the same time, a word of caution. In 25 years, with fewer going to college, there will be an elite slice of the populace that accessed higher education to become the lawyers, physicians, researchers, technicians, and financial managers. These will be the ones making the laws and running the economy.

So, while becoming qualified in a trade, encourage young workers to also get as much college as they can afford. Concentrate on economics, business law and accounting – the scorekeeping system of business. These are the anchor points for understanding the ecosystem in which skilled trades will be applied.



Understanding the broader economy and contracts will help as the financial engineers get more creative. Remember, it was the professional class who just about bankrupted the country before The Great Recession, who empowered a healthcare payment system that failed in a pandemic, and who make the cost of everything out of reach.



Onward.