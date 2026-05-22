What If Hunger Looked Like You?

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Richard Helppie

Hello, welcome to The Common Bridge. I am your host, Rich Helppie, and we’ve got with us today a special guest, Angela Moloney. We’re going to be talking about food, we’re going to be talking about hunger, and we’re going to be talking about eradicating hunger in this great, plentiful nation that we have. Angelea is the president and chief executive officer of Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeast Michigan. I can’t wait to hear about the mission and how things are working. Angelea, welcome to The Common Bridge. So glad you joined us.

Angelea Moloney

Thank you. It’s so good to be here.

Richard Helppie

So, if you don’t mind, just maybe a little bit about your biography and how you got to this role, and then quick overview on what Gleaners is all about.

Angelea Moloney

Thank you. It is so good to be here. My entire leadership journey has been working with nonprofit organizations in the social sector. I started with Gleaners back in January, just a few months ago, so I’m just starting month five. Prior to that, I’ve had about 20 years of experience in nonprofit leadership. I’m originally from Michigan, went to Madonna University with my Felician sisters, great ladies, and after that I went to Washington DC to receive a master’s degree. Spent about 7-10 years out in DC as a high school teacher, loved it. During that time I met my husband, got married, and then spent three years at a farm called Nazareth Farm in West Virginia. We did home repair for low-income families and helped feed people and build community and do really good things in West Virginia. Loved our time out there, but knew after three years it was time to come back to Michigan. I spent ten years with the Jesuit Volunteer Corps in a number of jobs, but finally as the domestic director before I went to the Catholic Foundation of Michigan, which is a faith-based community foundation. Had a phenomenal experience there in philanthropy and community building. When I look over my career, I can see a string or a thread, if you will, that ties it all together, and that is thinking about human dignity and basic needs. When we think about kids going to school, elderly being taken care of, individuals who are trying to make a positive change, none of that can happen if food is not part of the reality. So this opportunity at Gleaners was just a perfect fit for where I’ve come from and how I have served in the world. It’s really a gift to be here.

Richard Helppie

Well, I appreciate all of that good work you’re doing. Of course, the statistics show it in healthcare—if people don’t have good nutrition, they tend to get sicker and stay sicker longer. Students can’t learn in school unless they’re fed. It’s important, I think, for us as a generous society to make sure that everybody does have enough to eat and that they’re eating good nutritious food—which in and of itself is a challenge. What are the services that Gleaners has? How do you go about getting funded, getting food, and how do you distribute that to people that need it?

Angelea Moloney

There’s so much, so much. One of the things I am learning every day that I am here at Gleaners, is just how much more Gleaners does in the community than most of us are aware of. Primarily as a food bank here in southeast Michigan, our job is to secure, store, and distribute food for the community. It’s so much more than just about food, it’s about that connection. Last year, just to put it in perspective, Gleaners distributed 47 million pounds of food.

Richard Helppie

Oh my.

Angelea Moloney

We work with our partners—pantries, schools, churches—those in the community that really get the food to the community who needs it, the community that is hungry. Our role is to ensure that we have adequate food and healthy food, and then culturally competent food—food that we want to make sure people can eat. There have been two significant shifts in food when we think about distributions. Previously, it used to be any calorie counts, just get people calories. We know we are what we eat, food is medicine, so if we’re putting junk into our bodies, that’s really not making us healthy—kids who are growing, adults who are thriving, and then seniors in their golden years. And so we want to ensure that the food that Gleaners provides is one: food that people want, and then also: food that we need. So out of that 47 million that was distributed last year, 15 million pounds of that was fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy—real intentional choices that we’re putting into the community to make sure people are healthy.

Richard Helppie

That’s terrific. Now you’ve said culturally welcomed food. Tell me a little bit more about that.

Angelea Moloney

What we realize, obviously, is people want to eat what people want to eat and know how to eat. So, a couple things. One, making sure that the community that receives food gets food that they want. We’re very intentional about listening to our neighbors in need, and making sure that the food that we provide is something that people know how to cook, and if they don’t know how to cook it, making sure that we have recipes for individuals. Some of our largest partners are faith-based partners, so wanting to make sure that we’ve got food that is kosher and halal—being attentive to the food that people can and want to eat.

Richard Helppie

I see. Okay, that was the distinction that I was curious about. My understanding of a food bank is that it is the place that gives food to food pantries and to prepared meal places, and then they’re the ones that give it to beneficiaries, so you’re not actually screening to make sure that the right people are getting the food, your screening is the bank?

Angelea Moloney

It’s both, and that’s a great question. Obviously, Gleaners has the ability to acquire food at scale, so we can do it bigger, greater, less expensive than individual pantries can do, and so we source the food and then get it out to the pantries. We also have a number of resources that gets food directly to people. We have something called community mobile distributions. All throughout southeast Michigan, families can drive up and they can receive food in a really quick, efficient, dignified way. That’s something that started with us during COVID, and because it was so successful, so efficient for families, it’s something that we’ve continued. We have school mobiles, we have community mobiles, and then we also have a few pantries around town. We are in Detroit, Warren, Livingston County, and in Taylor.

Richard Helppie

And for the recipients, are there any kind of eligibility requirements or frequency limitations or anything like that? Or is it just if I come into a pantry today and say I’m hungry, you’re going to give me a basket of food?

Angelea Moloney

That’s a great question. It really depends on where you go. Some of the places are space or location based. We have a phenomenal new space called Fresh by Gleaners that opened up at the end of last year. That is specifically focused on two zip codes in Warren and Detroit because we’re really doing this study to ensure that we have fresh fruits and vegetables in a community, so that one is specific. If you showed up there and you were not from those two zip codes, we would make sure we took good care of you and provided you the resources to show up to one of our community mobiles or direct you down the street to a local partner pantry as well. When it comes to screening, our main question is, are you hungry, do you need food?

Richard Helppie

Well, I think we all agree. I don’t know anybody that disagrees that we need to feed the hungry, period. And I think there’s no debate that it needs to be nutritious food. There are so many over-processed foods that frankly aren’t nutritious and actually do lead to disease. We know about the heart disease, diabetes, and other things that come from ultra-processed foods. At the same time, there’s a question of stewardship. Recently, in Minnesota in particular, raising money, billions for food, and none of it went to food. California is probably going to be multiples of that. Maine, this is the tip of the iceberg here. How does the public say that giving—through either tax-supported or philanthropic—is being stewarded appropriately? How do you address that?

Angelea Moloney

To your question, folks who are generous want to make sure there’s positive impact from the dollars they give. One of the reasons why I came to Gleaners is how phenomenal they are as stewards of one’s resources. 97 cents on every dollar goes to delivering food for the community, so that’s a pretty significant number. I’m going to say that again—I think it is 93%. 7% goes to running the organization, so 93% of every dollar that’s donated to Gleaners goes back into the community. That’s a really important number for folks to hear, and we invite people to visit our warehouse. When you come and you see the food that’s coming in and going out around the clock here... It’s refrigerated, and so it’s a quick intentional turnaround. Donors and supporters definitely need to ask the question and the proof is in the work. Just see how much is getting done, you see the food that’s going out the door, and there’s really no question.

Richard Helppie

I can understand that. And do you ever audit the food pantries or the point of giving?

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Angelea Moloney

That’s a great question. A number of things... yes, twofold. One, we get audited regularly through what’s called an AIB audit — that’s the American Institute of Baking—if you can imagine. They come in and they do a survey and they check under every corner of Gleaners to make sure that everything that we’re doing is up to code and up to standards. We passed with flying colors again at our locations this year. But when we think about the pantry partners that we work with, one of the things I’ve been really impressed by is that partnership. Anytime Gleaners works with a partner, we are ensuring that they are up to code. So, the last thing we would want is to get, let’s say, refrigerated food in the hands of a pantry, and that it’s not being stewarded well, it’s not being cared for. So we have very close relationships and a process of checks and balances with our partners.

Richard Helppie

I know there are interactions with tax-supported programs through the government, federal, state, and local, and we had some interruptions in service as the folks in Washington were doing what they do—not serving us. What impact did that make downstream on places like Gleaners? Did you see any difference during that time?

Angelea Moloney

This has been a really challenging year because there’s just so much uncertainty in the community. Individuals who are trying to stretch a dollar aren’t necessarily sure where that next dollar is going to come from or how much it’s going to be able to pay for in the near future. I think that uncertainty, more than anything, is challenging for individuals, for nonprofit organizations, and for providers to ensure that people are in a secure place, so we’re seeing a great need. I’m thinking of some of the most recent people that you’ve had on your show articulating the need in the community, and so it is definitely growing. And we see that our response at Gleaners is to be here when there is a need, regardless of what’s happening from the USDA, regardless of gas prices. Gleaners’ intention is to be here when folks are experiencing that food insecurity, to make sure they know where to find food and how to find food when they’re hungry.

Richard Helppie

Indeed. My view is that most people have a generous heart, and that they do want to see people clothed, fed, housed, educated appropriately. It seems to me that maybe we just hear more about it, but we should be empowered at the local level. A lot more can happen just within the community, instead of going to Washington and sending tax money there, letting it wash through four bureaucracies, and then some portion of it comes back. It just seems that we could do a little bit more directly. Are you experiencing that? Do you ever get frustrated with the overhead of the government bureaucracies? Like, let them let you do your work. Are there any barriers that you’re facing with them?

Angelea Moloney

I mentioned previously,that I was with the Catholic Foundation of Michigan, and there’s a value in Catholic teaching called subsidiarity. It’s do at the lowest level possible, the most local level possible, and then obviously grow and go to different levels as necessary. It’s really imperative when you look around the community. Detroit, in particular, is such a generous community. There is a fair amount of rallying in our community here and generosity, so whatever can get done at a local and a state level—by all means. There are certain things we partner with, Feeding America, which is a national organization, and there are certain particular roles that they have to play in this relationship to food and in the relationship to organizations. We’ve got great partners at the grocery store level statewide, some really strong partners that are assisting us, and then there are other relationships that are at a national level. I think it just depends on the question and how to solve it, but the short answer is every level is really important.

Richard Helppie

I was going to ask about the grocery stores because I mean, in effect, you’re a food wholesaler, they have food wholesalers, they have retail locations. Your real retail location is a pantry or a kitchen to get people fed, which we all need to do every day. You’ve been at philanthropic service for a very long time. What are some of the lessons learned along the way? And if you had to identify a change or two over the years, what are some of the more profound changes?

Angelea Moloney

Sure, that’s an important question to ask. I think when you think of individuals who are generous, most of us think of the uber wealthy or the very wealthy. The short answer is, I believe that everyone gives, and everyone is invited and called to give at every level. I think that’s one thing—just notice that we are all called to give something. Recently we had Stamp Out Hunger, and you look at what the letter carriers did in regards to doing something. Some would say, what do my two cans matter if I put those out? The letter carriers typically pick up about a million pounds of food for us, and so that little thing gathered together is a big thing. Everyone needs to give. It’s very easy, I think, for some folks to say, oh, others will do it, but in reality, we all need to support. I would say that’s the first thing, community can really respond in a way that’s very powerful. Two, is individuals who give, organizations who give, are smart and they deserve information. Transparency is really important, as it should be in nonprofit philanthropy. Transparency and impact: what are my money and dollars and time going to, and what will change, what will get better because of that? And so it’s important for us to be able to articulate that with courage and confidence. And then, third—this is a little bit less than popular—is it takes money to do good things. There has always been this tension in the nonprofit world of we’re going to spend as little as possible to do good things, and while I stand by that and my practices have definitely exhibited that, I think it’s time for us to think about whether we could do better if we use more. That’s just a question for your listeners to think about: what would look different if we ran nonprofits more like for-profit organizations. We’re willing to put more into the how we do it, because we know the why is so important, and frankly, we know that the what is coming out really good too. I would say that’s just a gentle push that the community needs to start thinking about—how can we get behind that a bit more.

Richard Helppie

Look, ultimately, not-for-profit, for-profit: it’s all the same. It’s resources in, benefit out and can you be efficient in the middle. There used to be a saying in healthcare: no margin, no...

Angelea Moloney

Mission, yeah.

Richard Helppie

You’ve got it. You’ve got to spend less than you take in or you’re not going to be there to do good for people. Angelea, you’ve been generous with your time. I hope people look up the Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeast Michigan. As we come into our close, please let people know how to get in touch with you, how to support Gleaners where you need it, and any closing comments that you’ve got for the listeners, the readers, and the viewers of The Common Bridge.

Angelea Moloney

Thank you. Food access is really about dignity. None of us like to ask for things, none of us like to stand in line and so Gleaners is really working to provide food in a way that’s dignified. We hope that your listeners join us. When folks are looking into Gleaners, I invite you to go to Gleaners Community Food Bank’s website, it’s gcfb.org. There are several ways to get involved, which is really nice. For every dollar you give, that allows us to provide three meals. This summer we are getting ready for the hunger-free summer. When you think about kids who are in school getting breakfast and lunch at school, that resource is going to be going away when summertime comes. So think about supporting kids when they’re out of school by supporting Gleaners financially. Second, volunteering—we love when volunteers come. Our volunteer ratings are 97% joy and love, and have a great time. When folks volunteer with Gleaners it’s really a fun time. There’s music, there’s engagement, and so I invite people to consider going to our website, gcfb.org, and signing up to volunteer. And then thinking about collaborating, we need a lot of people to help us answer this problem. Collaboration is required to solve complex challenges and we know hunger is a complex challenge, and we’re not going to do it alone. We are looking to partner with folks in the healthcare industry, folks in the insurance industry, folks in the food industry, farmers. It’s going to take collaboration for all of us to do this well in order to solve the problem of hunger. It can be solved—we believe that. Joining with Gleaners with a matter of time, as well as a thought provider, would be an invitation to the folks that you reach out to. My final thought is that hunger doesn’t look just one way. I think for many of us it’s easy to say, oh, hunger looks like this, but in reality it doesn’t look like anything. It could look like any of us: it could be a family member, it could be a neighbor, it could be a work colleague. Hunger is human, and so when we think about how we are impacted, we are all impacted by the reality of folks going hungry. When I first started at Nazareth Farm in West Virginia, we would often do a get-to-know-you question, and one of my favorite questions was, tell us about a meal, your favorite meal, whether that was Grandma’s cooking or a trip that you took. With some of the families that we worked with, they didn’t necessarily have a good answer for that question. No child should be in a situation where they don’t have the joy and the love and the excitement that comes from us asking about your favorite meal. At Gleaners our goal is to make sure that the one in five kids who are currently experiencing hunger in our community have an answer to that question.

Richard Helppie

I have to tell you, every time I see people going out and yelling at each other on some political front, I have this thought: What if everybody just brought a can of food? At least you would know you were doing some good. It’s like I don’t know if they think they’re doing good or not, but a lot of it looks futile to me. I see a gathering of people, they came out of their house, and they want to care about something. Well, what if you brought a little food with you, and there was a Gleaner’s truck on the corner and you drove away with the truckload of food?

Angelea Moloney

I mean, it comes down to that old proverb of stone soup. Remember that story where everybody was holding on real tight, and then they said, well, what if I put in my carrot, what if I put in my potato? That’s the beautiful thing about food, is that it’s a nonpartisan issue. We all believe in this. All major faiths have this idea of feeding people and caring for the folks who are struggling. Everyone can get on board with this. That’s one of the reasons why I think I’m so drawn to the work of Gleaners as well, is it takes community and it takes all of us to do it. We all have something to give, and we can all participate, and I hope your listeners do.

Richard Helppie

Make a difference with Gleaners Community Food bank of southeast Michigan, or a place in your geographic region. Let’s quit complaining to the folks we elect, and let’s take on something close to home. Let’s eat together. With our guest Angelea Moloney of Gleaners, this is your host, Rich Helppie, signing off on The Common Bridge.

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