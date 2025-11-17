Editor’s Note: We hope you enjoy the column below. We offer this program in it’s entirety to our paid subscribers, and welcome all to subscribe below.

Not since the opening of a time capsule or perhaps Al Capone’s safe has there been this much frenzied anticipation of what’s inside hidden vaults. It seems obvious that the Epstein files materials will ultimately be released. The question for conspiracy theorists everywhere is, why now and why not before?

Enough writers have set down the chronology of who wanted the files released, who wanted them not released, who wants them released now but objected in an earlier time, and so forth. So far, there are only two things that have been consistent, i.e., no elected person has been consistently on one side of the issue or the other, and most citizens who pay attention to this matter simply say, “just release everything no matter the political consequences, and mask the images and identities of the victims.” I am of that viewpoint, i.e., protect the victims and release everything.



As for our president, I am not even going to record his current position regarding release/non-release because in the hours it takes to write, edit, and post this column, his view could change several times. His demand for release, refusal to release, etc., etc. might be explainable, so read on.

What is the value of the contents of Epstein’s records, particularly if the FBI releases the videos from his residences? Is the content of the files more valuable if released to the public or kept hidden?



If the case were simply the deceased criminal abuser getting together with like-oriented scumbags for frolicking with underage and/or trafficked girls and women, there would be no benefit in recording the crimes. Why create evidence of sustained felony conduct?

Instead, there is a much stronger case that Epstein was simply in the blackmail business. With that dirty work done, what becomes of the kompromat gathered with the blackmailer deceased?

Presuming there are still active blackmail targets with economic or political value, whoever controls the files and videos would have enormous leverage.

Which brings us to President Donald J. Trump. The contents of the Epstein files were available to the DOJ, FBI, Intelligence Community, and the White House between Trump’s two terms. The FBI and DOJ have stated that there is no evidence supporting a conclusion that Epstein was a blackmailer. Now, it is President Trump’s team and administration that has control of these files.

Whatever is in the files, there is only about a 1% chance it is compromising material on Donald Trump. The entire charade fits the exact pattern as the fake Russian pee tape saga. From the tiresome “walls are closing in” headlines to the timing with upcoming mid-terms, we’ve seen this movie before. Given the extraordinary measures the Democrats deployed to prevent Mr. Trump from taking office in 2025, why would they hold back a scandal so disgusting that the man would be driven from the ballot or the Oval Office?

Democrats want the files released because it deflates President Trump’s ability to benefit from the knowledge. Mr. Trump wants to keep them under wraps because that is where it is most valuable to him. Beginning almost immediately upon President Trump taking office in 2025, several high-profile men have suddenly changed their position on grave matters, including the state of the earth’s climate. There is a former president who might qualify for mileage benefits on Epstein’s “Lolita Express” who is strangely silent on the whole matter.

A timeline of events would reveal President Trump presenting former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and George W. Bush with envelopes at the funeral of President George H.W. Bush in December of 2018. The envelopes could have simply been the Trump family’s Christmas card, hand-delivered because the then-president didn’t have mailing addresses for the former holders of the office.



The only other explanation is that the Democrats had compromising dirt on Donald Trump and didn’t use it because one or some of their own would also go down with him. That scenario would require a level of loyalty and concern unlike any seen since the doctored Intelligence Community Assessment of Russiagate vintage. The notion of protecting one or more of their own is rendered inoperative because if any group is expert at selectively leaking things and creating a narrative in the legacy media, it’s the Democratic National Committee.

Hopefully, we shall all see soon.

In the meantime, there is this matter of spending our great-grandchildren’s money by the trillions every year, an emerging financial crisis in over-leveraged private markets, no sensible method of healthcare financing, and some remarkable recent election results.



Onward.

