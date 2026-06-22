You Will Love America More When You Talk To People

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We’ve been very busy at The Common Bridge. The Healthcare Bridge segment featuring the renowned Nate Kaufman has been off to a phenomenal start, a great following. There are few people that understand healthcare to the extent that Nate does.

My programs have been running really well, and in fact, as we start looking at policy, I was up at the Mackinac Policy Conference, which is a very bipartisan or broad spectrum political view for folks in the state of Michigan. We conducted 21 interviews up there, they were 8-10 minute segments, got to talk to a former senator from the Democratic Party, former governor from the Republican Party, representatives from the Democratic Party, the Republican Party, that are in office today, and many others. And it really encouraged me because there are real people doing real things. It caused me to pause and say, well, The Common Bridge - trying to get people to talk together and talk about policy - why don’t we talk about policy? And I have some ideas on that.

It’s basically two Ps: the press and polarization. And as I dig deeper into what the press does, I started off appalled, now I am aghast, and really discouraged, but not as much as I am with the people that read this stuff and believe it. Why would you keep going to a place that’s consistently lied to you, more and more things are getting revealed and unwrapped, and yet people aren’t crossing over to say, I’ve been had, sorry, what can we do better. I like to ask people, when they go on a rant about this guy does this and that, I like to say, well, how many people do you know in real life that behave like that? The answer to all is, well, I don’t know anybody, but I know a guy that knows a guy whose cousin’s third babysitter from 1968 knew a person that’s just like that.

Give me a break.

And so, if you want to hate America—this is not original, I just read this this morning—if you want to hate America, read the press, watch the cable news, and the like. If you want to love America, travel it and talk to people.

That caused me to reflect; that’s kind of been my life, just listening to people. I don’t broadcast this very often, but now tens of thousands of people are going to know this. When I was young, I hitchhiked the United States and Canada a couple times, and it was a great adventure. I met all kinds of people of every description, of every socio-economic strata, and I came away with the understanding that people are just trying to get through, and they generally have good hearts—not to say there’s not bad people and evil. And in my business career—which really consisted of listening and trying to bring people together on an objective, and then engineering toward that objective—it is the same thing. My clients were in really remote rural areas, and they were in the heart of urban America in some of the more distressed places, but every place we went, we found good people.

And so this disconnect between the press and reality, is just getting bigger and bigger. I just don’t know how we come back unless people grow up and quit believing the stuff. It’s easy to look things up. Years ago I gave a commencement address to high schoolers, and I basically said the keys to a chance of success—just a chance, because no guarantee—number one, work hard, because nobody I know got any place at anything unless they applied themselves; second, look it up yourself, and the third one was take care of people. But look it up yourself is so easy to do these days.

Nick Shirley comes out and he films flat out corruption, so California wants to pass a law to say, hey, we got to stop this guy. And there’s political blowback as well, oh, it’s not about Nick Shirley, it’s about people getting doxxed. I’ll go, let’s see if that’s true. Turns out that the shoe was on the other foot, that the doxing and the harassment, and such, are all coming from the other side.

So, come on, people, we can do better than this.

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