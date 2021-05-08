The Common Bridge

The Common Bridge

The Common Bridge
Richard Helppie's The Common Bridge
Episode 101- Postcards From the Edge- Rich's Vacation Thoughts
0:00
-33:22

Episode 101- Postcards From the Edge- Rich's Vacation Thoughts

The Common Bridge's avatar
The Common Bridge
May 08, 2021

Rich takes a break from his vacation to comment on what's happening, what's being reported, and what's NOT being reported.

Support the show (https://RichardHelppie.com)

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Helppie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture