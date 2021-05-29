The Common Bridge

Episode 104- Cyber Security and the Perils Ahead, with Dan L. Dodson
May 29, 2021

Rich talks with Fortified Health Security CEO Dan L. Dodson about the landscape of cyber security today.  They also cover national and personal security vulnerabilities and what is the path going forward.

