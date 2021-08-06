The Common Bridge

The Common Bridge

The Common Bridge
Richard Helppie's The Common Bridge
Episode 114- Vaccine and Pandemic as of NOW, with Dr. James Baker
0:00
-50:44

Episode 114- Vaccine and Pandemic as of NOW, with Dr. James Baker

The Common Bridge's avatar
The Common Bridge
Aug 06, 2021

A fast- paced discussion of Delta Variant, Breakthrough Infections, Gain-of-Function, Vaccine Success & Side Effects, with Dr. James Baker of Michigan Medicine.

Support the show (https://RichardHelppie.com)

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Helppie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture