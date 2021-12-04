Episode 131- The Disintegration of American Journalism- With Matt Taibbi

Rich brings back author, journalist, and political analyst, Matt Taibbi to talk about the circling of the drain of American journalism. What used to be news has now become affirmation and entertainment programming. What used to be the search for truth, has now been replaced with glamour talking heads with no journalism background who ignore stories that don't fit that show's narrative, or just revert to outright lies in order to gain ratings and feed their audience what they want to hear. While Fox, CNN and MSNBC cultivate a national divisive war on television, Facebook, Google, and Twitter are keeping you fed the same warped messages online. All in the name of keeping you angry, and coming back for more. Rich Helppie and Matt Taibbi try to sort this out on this episode of The Common Bridge.

Support the show (https://RichardHelppie.com)