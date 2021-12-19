The Common Bridge

Episode 133- Entering the Last Chapter of Covid, From Omicron and Beyond- With Dr. James R. Baker, Jr., M.D.
Dec 19, 2021

Rich welcomes back University of Michigan Professor Emeritus of Internal Medicine, and Immunologist, Dr. James R. Baker, Jr., M.D., who brings words of both encouragement and warning as the world comes to what he feels is the beginning of the final throes of the Covid-19 pandemic.  Dr. Baker has been a valued guest on the Common Bridge since the beginnings of the coronavirus over a year ago, and brings thoughtful, scientific, data-driven analysis to the most significant health issue of our lifetime.

