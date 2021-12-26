The Common Bridge

Episode 134- The Great Barrington Declaration, In Retrospect- With Dr. Martin Kulldorff
Dec 26, 2021

In a special return episode, we reprise an earlier episode with Harvard professor, and biostatistician, Martin Kulldorff.  Dr. Kulldorff, along with colleagues, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya authored The Great Barrington Declaration in October of 2020 during the onset of the Covid pandemic.  The Great Barrington Declaration advocated letting COVID-19 spread in lower-risk groups to promote herd immunity and concentrating on "focused protection" of older, high-risk groups.  These views in retrospect, appear to have been spot-on, but at the time, were opposed by the World Health Organization and Dr. Kulldorff was kicked off of some social media platforms for his views.

