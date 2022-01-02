Episode 135- In Search of, and Finding the MIA and POW, with Paul Schwimmer

Rich invites U.S. Army veteran, and executive secretary of The A. Scott Foundation to the Common Bridge, to talk about his incredible efforts traveling around the world in search and recover of the remains of United States WWII missing in action, and prisoner of war soldiers. Since 2009, Mr. Schwimmer volunteers as part of the Florida-based archaeological team, History Flight, Inc., by taking numerous trips to remote islands including Tarawa, Palau and Wake Island. He's also been on search and discovery trips to the Philippines, France, Belgium, and Germany searching for the MIA and POW. Since then, he has been part of efforts to find the remains of over 120 MIA and over 20 POWs.
