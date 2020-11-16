The Common Bridge

Episode 76- With Malice toward none. Inauguration, the press and the polls
Nov 16, 2020

Rich sweeps through the aftermath of the election, and talks about the impact on the GOP, DNC, and the reporting industry, as well as how he sees the next few weeks pan out heading up to Inauguration.

