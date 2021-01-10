The Common Bridge

The Common Bridge

The Common Bridge
Richard Helppie's The Common Bridge
Episode 84- Covid-19 Vaccine Distribution- A Report from the Front Lines with Dr. Roseanne Paglia
0:00
-26:14

Episode 84- Covid-19 Vaccine Distribution- A Report from the Front Lines with Dr. Roseanne Paglia

The Common Bridge's avatar
The Common Bridge
Jan 10, 2021

Rich talks with Dr. Roseanne Paglia about the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine and the logistics surrounding that massive operation going forward.

Support the show (https://RichardHelppie.com)

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Helppie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture