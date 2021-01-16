The Common Bridge

Episode 85- Author of The Focused CEO, Andy Vassallo
Episode 85- Author of The Focused CEO, Andy Vassallo

Jan 16, 2021

Rich talks with author and consultant, Andy Vassallo of the Aspen Summit Group about his new book, "The Focused CEO- Why Some Organizations Thrive and Others Spin Their Wheels."

Support the show (https://RichardHelppie.com)

